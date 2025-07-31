Councilmember Jackson voices concerns over City Manager “charade”

by Laura Garber

The Hermosa Beach City Council voted 4-1 to hire executive recruiting firm Peckham and McKenney to lead the search for a new City Manager, but not without heated exchanges.

Hermosa’s Human Resources Manager, Tiffany Nguyen, told the Council at its Tuesday, July 22 meeting, that four bids were received, a relatively low number, and that it may take several months for the firm to find a new City Manager.

Hermosa Beach resident Rick Koening commented to the council, “I try to stay neutral on these issues. But I picture El Camino College searching for a physics professor and Albert Einstein showing up. I think the search would be closed under those circumstances. This man over here (interim City Manager Steve Napolitano) I’ve known for more decades than I care to say and I think we have a gem here.”

Councilmember Michael Keegan introduced a motion to approve retaining the search firm Peckham and McKenney, whose proposed cost to the city is $30,000.

Councilmember Raymond Jackson introduced a substitute motion to “end the charade,” and hire Napolitano. “This Council has lacked transparency from the very beginning. I don’t think we should pretend this is an open and competitive search. Everyone believes this is a done deal. Adding another three to six months and $30,000 to $40,000 is not going to fool anybody; not the staff, not the residents. We all know there are no real [alternate] candidates. Let’s stop pretending.”

Jackson contended that Napolitano has benefited, since his appointment in May, from the “high performing, award winning staff” built by former City Manager Suja Lowenthal.

Mayor Rob Saemann responded to Jackson by saying, “You come along here at the last minute, call us all conspirators to do something that’s been done months ago, which you have no real proof of. I think it’s counterproductive, accusatory and political and I object to it. I think hiring Napolitano was the best thing we could have done for our City.”

Councilmember Francois agreed with the Mayor.

“I think it’s in the best interest of the community to search and seek what talent is out there. I don’t like the characterization that there’s a charade going on,” Francois said.

Jackson’s substitute motion died for lack of a second. Councilmember Mike Detoy joined the Mayor, and Francois in supporting Keegan’s motion.

“The dye is cast,” Jackson said of the vote awarding the search contract. “You three are going to appoint who you appointed as the interim city manager and I say let’s move on and not waste anymore time, anymore money.” ER