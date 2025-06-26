Easy Reader 2025 Anniversary Writing, Photography, Video, and Cartoon Contest Rules

Best story: $500

Best photographs: 1st prize: Paul’s Photo credit of $300. 2nd Prize: Paul’s Photo credit of $250. 3rd prize: Paul’s’s Photo credit of $250

Best video: 1st Prize: Paul’s Photo credit of $300

Deadline: Monday, August 4, 2025

Story guidelines: Submissions must be on disk or emailed. Stories may be real, imaginary or confabulated. Preference will be given to stories relating to the South Bay. Stories should be no more than 1,500 words. Shorter is okay.

Email stories to contest@easyreadernews.com

Mail stories to Easy Reader Contest, Box 427, Hermosa Beach, Ca. 90254

Photo guidelines: Photos must have been taken in the South Bay between July, 1 2024 and July 31, 2025. We are looking for photos that capture the unique place, person or thing found in one of the best places to live on the planet.

Include name and address, when and where the photo was shot, type of camera and name of photo. Limit of 3 entries per photographer.

Photos should be emailed to contest@easyreadernews.com

Photo file format: last name-title.jpg. Size: 1 to 5 megabytes

Photos on disk or thumb drive may be mailed or brought to Easy Reader, 67 14th Street, Hermosa Beach.

No files, discs or print copies will be returned.

Publication: Winning entries will be printed in Easy Reader’s 55nd Annual Anniversary issue on Thursday, August 14, 2024.

Usage rights:

Writers, and photographers who submit entries to Easy Reader’s 2024 contest authorize Easy Reader and its affiliates rights for use of the submissions for print, social media and promotional purposes. Writers and photographers retain ownership rights of submissions. ER