Easy Reader South Bay Summer Art Calendar 2025

by Kimie Joe

Through Saturday, June 21

Biophilia, Garel Fine Art

The exhibit explores humanity’s connection to nature featuring Aimee Hoover and Robert Laporta. Garel, 1069 Aviation Blvd., Manhattan Beach. info@garelfineart.com. (310) 753-5786.

All in a Day, Ryan Art Gallery

Featuring a series of landscape paintings that serve as a visual love letter to Southern California by artist Emily Wallerstein. Ryan Art Gallery, 550 Deep Valley Dr. #281, Rolling Hills Estates. (424) 400-9567.

Through Sunday, June 22

Life At The Beach, Esperanza Gallery

Works by the Redondo Beach Art Group (RBAG), celebrating life at the beach. Esperanza Gallery, Redondo Pier, 113 W. Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach.

Through Sunday, June 29

Let Me Fix You A Plate Art Exhibit, MB Arts Center

Keith Magruder invites attendees to gather around the table—not just for a meal, but for a conversation about history, memory, and the power of storytelling. Manhattan Beach Arts Center. 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach. manhattanbeach.gov.

Through Sunday, July 6

Discovery, Gallery of Hermosa

DISCOVERY, a group show. Gallery of Hermosa, 138 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. (323) 364-6606. GalleryOfHermosa.com.

Through Sunday, July 13

Fei Alexander, Easy Reader

Featuring over 20 works by artist Fei Alexander. 67 14th Street, Hermosa Beach. fei-alexander.pixels.com.

Through August 9

California Art Club, VEFA

114th Annual Gold Medal Exhibition featuring fine art from participating California Art Club artists. VEFA Gallery, 21825 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance. vefagallery.com.

Saturday, June 14

“Special Relationships,” Torrance Art Museum

Opening Reception of new exhibitions: Special Relationships and Sites of Conflict, as well a stop motion film trilogy from artist and filmmaker Catya Plate. 6 – 9 p.m. 3320 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. TorranceArtMuseum@TorranceCA.Gov.

Saturday, June 14

Associate Artists’ Show, Destination: Art

Opening Art Reception. Exhibit through July 5. Showcasing 56 artists with 96 works of art. Reception 3 – 5 p.m. Destination: Art, 1815 W. 213th Street, Ste. 135, Torrance. destination-art.net.

Saturday, Sunday, June 14, 15

Malaga Cove Art on the Lawn

Meet with local artists and art collectors one weekend a month from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in a family friendly outdoor environment. The shows will take place on the following weekends: Saturday and Sunday, June 14, 15; July 19, 20; August 16, 17; September 13, 14; and October 11, 12. Malaga Cove Plaza is located at the entrance to the City of Palos Verdes Estates on Palos Verdes Drive West between Via Chico and Via Corta. Free parking. Free admission. pvartcenter.org/support/pvac-artist-groups.

Thursday, July 10

Punk Art, Hermosa Museum

Punk Rock Art Show reception 6 – 8 p.m. Hermosa Beach Museum, 710 Pier Avenue. For questions call (310) 318-9421. For more details visit hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, July 11, 12, 13

Tryst and Nomad, Torrance Art Museum at Del Amo Crossing

Torrance Art Museum presents Tryst, an Alternative Art Fair and Nomad, a 3 day pop-up of over 170 SoCal artists. Both events will take place at Del Amo Crossing, 21535 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance.

Friday, August 1

Group Art Show, Easy Reader

Opening Reception 5 – 8 p.m. Details coming soon. 67 14th Street, Hermosa Beach.

Ongoing:

Bo Bridges Gallery

Gallery is open Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 1108 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan Beach. bobridgesgallery.com. (310) 937-3764.

Walstory Art Gallery

Group Exhibit. Sunday – Wednesday, 12 to 5 p.m. 919 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. info@walstory.com. (424) 247-7670.

To be included in upcoming art listings, email calendar@easyreadernews.com. ER