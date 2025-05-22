El Camino College Fire Academy Cadets Contributors

by Garth Meyer

El Camino College Fire Academy cadets work at Hopkins Wilderness Park May 15, on the Academy’s one day per semester of public service.

Issac Yang, Redondo Beach Fire Department division chief, coordinated the event, along with South Bay Parkland Conservancy and the City of Redondo Beach. The cadets’ time represented 160 hours of volunteer work. The top photo, cadets clearing invasive, non-native species to make room for native plants along the Park’s front fenceline. Picture below, cadets practice with tools from their wilderness training, taking out a stump of a non-native tree.