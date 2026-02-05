Log In
Subscribe Now
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

Local Advertisement

El Porto/South Bay Boardriders contest mixes in big surf with music, and art festival

Shane Gallas, of El Segundo, finds air at the El Poro/SBBC contest on Saturday, January 31. Photo by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com)

Video by Blackline Video
Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com)

by Will Watson
South Bay Boardriders Club

Chad Kroeger, of the “Chad Goes Deep” podcast, brought his unique brand of “everlasting stoke,” and of course Mountain Due to the El Porto/South Bay Boardriders Club contest in El Porto last Saturday, January 31. Kroeger recently made his debut performance at the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach..

El Porto Surf Shop owner Woodrow “Pack” Landfair described the contest as ”a celebration of the people who surf and live and visit us from around the world.

Joining Kroeger in creating a beach festival atmosphere at the contest were artists Pat Lennon; Takatoshi Osada, who gave a live demonstration; and Damian Fulton, who made the awards. Rian Basillo, Sara Star, and Mitul Mistry provided live music throughout the day. Former WSL CEO Erik Logan, and Ebony Beach Club founder Brick also attended.

Photos by Stuart Paparin

The contest began with light offshore winds and pumping 3- to  5-foot surf.  Glassy conditions continued through the morning, providing plenty of rights and lefts with high scoring potential. 

Maureen Glastetter’s 16.53 score in the Open Women’s division was eclipsed only by Duncan Burge in the Boys & Girls division. Burge scored a perfect 10-point in an early heat by dropping into a big barrel and emerging to add two front-side hacks. He went on to win the Boys and Girls division. 

After their heats in El Porto, the SBBC team, including Burge, drove to Huntington Beach to represent the club in the West Coast Boardriders contest.

Title sponsor El Porto Surf, along with Pancho’s, FISHBAR, Sand Spa, Sea View Inn, Sloopy’s, OBs, Bariz Surf, Denton & Denton, and Player’s Liquor provided prizes, gift certificates, and free food. 

Raffle items included a surfboard by Jose Barahona and art by Fulton and Lennon.  Over $1,000 was raised for the Jimmy Miller Memorial Foundation.

Contest results can be viewed on liveheats.com

Next week, February 13 through 16, the SBBC team will compete in the World Club Championships at Snapper Rocks, in Australia. 

The following week, Riviera Mexican Cantina will sponsor the fourth of this winter’s eight SBBC contests on Saturday, February 21 at Torrance Beach. For details visit SouthBayBoardriders.org. ER

 

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Share it :
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

*Include name, city and email in comment.

Recent Content

Get the top local stories delivered straight to your inbox FREE. Subscribe to Easy Reader newsletter today.

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Local Advertisement

Local Advertisement

Local Advertisement

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Advertisement

Sections

Useful Links

Company

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.
Copyright © 2025 Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magizine, All rights reserved. Managed by ALCO.
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube