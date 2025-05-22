“Fleet Week” ships arrive in San Pedro for Memorial Day weekend

by Garth Meyer

The first Hawaii-based ship in the 10-year history of “Fleet Week” is docked and ready for visitors Memorial Day weekend in San Pedro.

“DD-G 120 – destroyer guided missile” its Navy moniker, the U.S.S Carl Levin can shoot a missile into the exosphere, from its 32 surface-to-air bays in front and 64 in back, it has a five-inch gun mount and even “Gatling guns.” It was commissioned in 2023.

“Everything here was designed to make it the most lethal warship that we have,” the vessel’s Chief Engineer Nick Vandiver said Wednesday to a media tour group.

On deck, the modern destroyer appears virtually the same as WWII-era ships, and some of its traditions go further back. When the child of a crewmember is born, the baby may be baptized in the ship’s copper bell at the front deck.

“Since the ships were wooden,” said another U.S.S. Levin officer, of the long-standing practice.

The destroyer may station up to two “helos” (large helicopters). Its hull extends 32 feet underwater.

If under attack, in case the Levin’s defense systems fail, 10-12 crewmembers are designated lead firefighters.

“There’s a saying in the Marines, ‘Every Marine is a rifleman. In the Navy, every sailor is a firefighter,” said Sophia Tucker, combat electronics officer.

The 511-foot U.S.S. Levin carries a crew of 326 men and women. Its job is to defend other ships – such as a massive Marines-hauler docked just around the point at San Pedro this week. The DD-G 120 travels in groups of two to three ships or up to seven or eight.

The “120” in its moniker means it was the 120th such destroyer built for the Navy. The original 50 have been decommissioned.

The new ones run on three-year increments, a certain number of months training, then 6-8 months deployed, then a maintenance period completing the cycle, the attack ships moored in a shipyard or dry dock. The sailors live on land for this stage.

No alcohol is allowed on the Levin, or any other Navy vessel, unlike various other countries around the world.

If the ship visits Italy, for example, and crewmembers want to bring wine back home, it goes into a liquor locker – the key held by the master at arms/”sheriff.”

Chief Engineer Vandiver, from St. Charles, Illinois, graduated from the Naval Academy in 2016.

The late Carl M. Levin was a U.S. Senator representing Michigan from 1979-2015.

“Los Angeles Fleet Week” runs from May 23-26, featuring public ship tours, military band performances, soldier competitions and other activities. ER