“Flying Covers” is an immersive audio/visual exhibit at Resin/Indivisible Arts

“Flying Colors” immerses viewers

by Garth Meyer

A live long-form video? An immersive audio and visual experience? A “Conscious Unification of Light and Sound” as the official show description states?

“Flying Colors,” an exhibit hard to define, runs for another week at Resin/Indivisible Arts in the light industrial stretch of Cypress Avenue, in Hermosa Beach.

Created and performed by two Generation-Z South Bay residents, Aidan Morgan and Cole Ficklin – the same nice, young fellows offering tea or water when you walk in – Morgan plays guitar during the show and Ficklin works a D.J. console at the other side of the full-wall projections.

“Flying Colors” pulls the viewer into simple, spiraling structures, their colored girders seemingly passing by the side of your face like a 1982 BASF home video demonstration, later arriving at grayed-out leaves of 1992 Manchester U.K., before taking it beyond.

At the end, after the crowd’s exit through the Resin garage door, you may want to go watch “Tron” and listen to “Achtung Baby.” “Flying Colors” began July 18 and finishes its run Aug. 9. Cost is $15; three showings Friday-Saturday 6, 7, 8 p.m. 618 Cypress Avenue. ER