From the Hollywood sign to the Hermosa Ironman: Aerial photography by meteorologist Rick Dickert

"The Hollywood Sign" is among the photos by Rick Dickert that will be on exhibit at Easy Reader. The show benefits the Jimmy Miller Foundation.

Before there were drones, aerial photography required a costly helicopter or an airplane. 

For over 20 years Rick Dickert had the benefit of a free seat on the SkyFOX helicopter, as  Fox 11’s meteorologist. While reporting on the weather, the Redondo Beach native also took photos

A collection of Dickert’s favorite photos, “from the slopes to the shores” (or the Hollywood sign, to the Hermosa Beach Ironman), will be on exhibit at Easy Reader through the end of the year. An opening reception will be held Friday, October 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Jimmy Miller Foundation. Easy Reader is located at 67 14th Street, Hermosa Beach.

Exhibit organizer Chip Herwegh with photographer Rick Dickert. Photo by Kevin Cody
