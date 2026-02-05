Skip to content
Hermosa Beach Library reopens after renovations
Judy Rae
February 5, 2026
The Hermosa Beach Library reopened Tuesday, February 3, following its November closure for renovations. While bathroom facilities remain under construction, the library is fully operational. Photos by Laura Garber
Sifiso Ngwenya was among the first patrons to pick up books when the Hermosa Beach Library reopened.
