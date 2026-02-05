Log In
Hermosa Beach Library reopens after renovations

The Hermosa Beach Library reopened Tuesday, February 3, following its November closure for renovations. While bathroom facilities remain under construction, the library is fully operational. Photos by Laura Garber
Sifiso Ngwenya was among the first patrons to pick up books when the Hermosa Beach Library reopened.

