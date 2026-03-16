Hermosa Beach Saint Patrick’s Day parade as simple and fun as ever

The 30th Annual Hermosa Beach Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, on Saturday, March 14, harkened back to simpler times when kids ran onto the parade route to pick up candy and beads thrown from the parade’s classic cars, home made floats and animal handlers.

That tradition disappeared years ago for fear of the kids running onto the parade route and being run over or stomped by horses and marching bands.

Ironically, a new, graver security concern — cars crashing the parade route — serendipitously led to a lifting of the ban against throwing beads and candy. Because of the car barriers, kids can’t run onto the parade route to get run over, or stomped. But the barriers are low enough for beads and candy to be tossed to the kids.

The Hermosa parade has never taken itself too seriously. It’s more about socializing than showing off. Community organizations, ranging from the Woman’s Club to Scouts and Little League stroll, rather than march along the route, from the top of Pier Avenue to the judges stand at the bottom of Pier Avenue.

Among the traditions that have continued uninterrupted over the past three decades are the booming, and occasionally irreverent voice of emcee Rick Koenig, and the keep-it-simple production style of parade coordinator Mike Bell.

The Hermosa Beach Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is such a beloved tradition, that there was little doubt when the costly safety measures threatened to kill the parade, the City Council would unanimously agree to help offset costs.

Others who stepped up to help the Chamber of Commerce Foundation put on this year’s parade were The Zebrowski Group, Patrick Molloy’s, California Water Service and Second District Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell. ER