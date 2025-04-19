Subscribe Now

Hermosa Valley school trip to Museum of Tolerance becomes unplanned ‘learning moment’

Students were disciplined for bad behavior on a field trip to the Simon Wiesenthal Museum of Tolerance. Easy Reader file photo

by Kevin Cody

Seven Hermosa Valley Middle School students were disciplined after what Valley Principal Jessica Bledsoe described in a February 20 letter to school parents as “inappropriate and disrespectful behavior both at the museum, and on the bus.”

The incident during a field trip to the Simon Wiesenthal Museum of Tolerance attracted little attention until an April 8 post on the social media platform NextDoor. The post alleged “disgraceful actions of 8th graders at the Museum of Tolerance.” It alleged the students had insulted a Holocaust survivor, and that the museum had banned future Hermosa Valley School field trips.

The post elicited hundreds of comments, spurring allegations of anti-semitism throughout the community. 

One Hermosa resident said he heard of the NextDoor post from a restaurant owner who overheard his customers talking about it.

The post’s removal from NextDoor spurred further comments, questioning the motives for its removal.

Hermosa Schools Superintendent Susan Wildes said this week she did not know how or why the NextDoor post about the field trip was removed. But she said of the post’s allegations, “We have no evidence that acts of anti-semitism occurred, but rather [there was] disrespectful behavior by a small group of students.”

She said the disrespect was not directed at a Holocaust survivor, and that the school was not banned from future field trips to the museum.

There were “disciplinary consequences,” but  “confidentiality laws prevent us from disclosing [them],” she said.

“We heard nothing but positive responses from our parents and the school community about how the administration handled this situation and communicated. It’s unfortunate that someone(s) chose to post inaccurate information,” she said.

Part of the District’s response was to ask Hermosa Beach Police Chief Paul LeBaron to talk to the students who had misbehaved. LeBaron has been on the staff of the Museum for over 20 years.

He said he talked to the students about “the power of words, individual choice, and personal responsibility.”

“I talked to them not so much about what they did wrong, but about the missed opportunity to do good by bringing back to the community what they learned,” he said.

“I wanted them to understand the power of their words, for good or bad.”

He said he asked them to share what they would do if a tragedy like the Holocaust happened today. 

“Their responses were good. They recognized, as individuals, they can make a positive difference,” he said. ER

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related

All Ball Sports: March Madness: UCLA Women In; USC Women Out 
All Ball Sports: March Madness: UCLA Women In; USC Women Out 
Posted on
Polarizing to Pragmatic: Jim Light elected to lead Redondo into its future
Polarizing to Pragmatic: Jim Light elected to lead Redondo into its future
Posted on
Wanderer of the New West: Costa alum Mark Sundeen returns with his book, Delusions + Grandeur
Wanderer of the New West: Costa alum Mark Sundeen returns with his book, Delusions + Grandeur
Posted on
Hermosa Beach neighbors protest 50-foot tall ‘Builder’s Remedy’ apartments 
Hermosa Beach neighbors protest 50-foot tall ‘Builder’s Remedy’ apartments 
Posted on
All Ball Sports: Coach Reggie has Sea Hawks flying high again
All Ball Sports: Coach Reggie has Sea Hawks flying high again
Posted on
Hermosa Beach Saint Patrick’s Day Parade draws big crowds, rave reviews
Hermosa Beach Saint Patrick’s Day Parade draws big crowds, rave reviews
Posted on

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.

Sections

Newsletter

Stay informed—get the top local stories delivered straight to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today.

Our Socials

Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

Resources

Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Legal Notices

© Copyright 2025, Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magizine. All rights reserved.

Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Legal Notices