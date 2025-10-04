Increased parking rates as City offsets “looming” deficit

by Laura Garber

Effective November 1, Hermosa Beach will implement a price increase for its 1,600 parking meters. Metered parking throughout the city will rise from $2 to $3 per hour. Downtown parking lots A (behind the former Bank of America, B (behind the former movie theater building, and C (the parking structure) will increase from $2.50 to $3.50 per hour from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The City’s staff report initially proposed $5 hourly rates for beach lots.

City Council voted 4-1 in favor of the rate increase. Councilmember Michael Keegan cast the sole dissenting vote at the September 30, Council meeting.

The City generates roughly $5 million annually from on-street and lot parking meters, said Brandon Walker, the City’s Administrative Services Director at the council meeting. For every $0.25 increase per hour on parking meters, the City stands to gain an additional $375,000 annually, Walker said

Other beach cities implement varied parking rates based on time, location and special events. San Diego’s rates can range from $2.50 to $10/hour during special events. Santa Monica charges $1.50 for street parking and $3 for downtown lots. Manhattan Beach has a street parking rate of $2.50 and a beach lot hourly rate of $3.50.

Walker mentioned that 90% of Hermosa’s parking meter revenue is from non-residents. However, some residents expressed concern about the meter increases affecting small businesses. “I am concerned that significant increases in parking fees will have a detrimental effect on local businesses and their customers,” said Greg Newman, a small business owner in Hermosa Beach on the online public comment forum. “I’ve seen first-hand how previous rate changes impact the downtown economy. The last increase just over two years ago was a shock to many of our customers, and its effects were felt across the business community.”

Walker reminded Councilmembers of the forecasted structural deficits looming in the next few years as fire and lifeguard contracts with the county are set to expire.

“Right now it is unknown what that cost increase could be or will be. We’ve heard rumours that it could be in the significant, double digits up to 25%. We just started communication with the County now,” Walker said, “That is a looming fiscal constraint coming down the pipeline.” ER