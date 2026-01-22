Redondo Beach jiu-jitsu “Combat Garage” shuts door after 21 years

by Garth Meyer

The “Combat Garage” is closed.

A space in the back of a house on Avenue D off of Prospect Avenue in Redondo Beach saw its last jiu-jitsu workout session Sunday, Jan. 18, closing on account of the house being sold.

It was owned by Judith Haueter, who passed away last October. Her son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Melissa Haueter, used the garage for a martial art that originated in Japan and was modified in Brazil.

Chris was one of the first 12 Americans to receive a black belt in jiu-jitsu. He has taught and hosted workouts at his mother’s garage for 21 years.

“When jiu-jitsu first landed in America, it landed in Hermosa Beach,” said Eddie Cairns, a newer black belt, starting his training with Haueter in 2008.

“We usually cram in pretty tight in the garage. It’s a backyard D.I.Y. martial arts space,” he said. “Super unconventional which is kind of why it’s so iconic.”

The classes ran three times per week; Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Since the house went on the market, in turn, one of the Combat Garage participants, Kyle Thompson, is opening a former barber shop on Torrance Blvd. in Redondo Beach as a jiu-jitsu open mat space.

“I’m a lifelong resident. The garage was important to the community,” Cairns said. “A lot of people were kind of saved by Melissa and Chris’s hospitality. Honestly they’re not the best for-profit business…”

The “Combat Garage” grew out of a smaller, one-car garage at the front of the Haueter property, which Chris previously used to teach in. At the time, the larger, three-car structure in the backyard was for working on cars.

Melissa suggested switching it, and Chris did, just using half of the bigger space.

By 2007, they went all in, using all of it. Six pairs of people fit on the garage mats at a time.

“It’s unfortunate it’s closing,” said Wesley Nash last Sunday outside the packed building. “But, like my buddy said, ‘nothing lasts forever.’ This place means a lot to me. It got me out of a lot of trouble. When I found this place I was in a lot of trouble.”

A kid from two houses down, he was expelled from RUHS at age 15.

But Nash, now 35, had just begun to train at the garage, and continued 6-8 hours per day while he was out of school. A year later, he got reinstated, after citing his time in the combat garage for its discipline, work ethic and perseverance. He graduated with his high school class and kept going in jiu-jitsu.

He became a third-degree black belt and is now a firefighter for L.A. County Fire Department and a licensed pilot.

“I’ll go say hi to Mom after this,” Nash said.

Chris Haueter began to study jiu-jitsu in 1988 and got his black belt in 1996. He and Melissa’s martial arts business is run mainly now at academies, while the garage was for less formal events, mostly open mats.

“People were invited to come over and practice with us,” Melissa said.

She is a fourth-degree black belt.

Chris grew up in Manhattan Beach and Melissa in San Pedro, moving to Redondo Beach when she was 16.

“We’re using jiu-jitsu to help better people’s lives,” she said.

“There’s different styles, and in the garage, there was constantly people coming from around the world,” Cairns said. ER