Julian Katz, the man South Bay Assemblymember Al Muratuschi called “The Cycling King of the South Bay”

Photo by Elka Worner

Rabbi Joshua Kalev, Gila Katz, California Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, Hermosa Beach Mayor Rob Saemann, and Beach Cities Health District CEO Tom Bakaly attend Shabbat service on Saturday, June 28, at the Congregation Tikvat Jacob in Manhattan Beach. The late Julian Katz, who Assemblymember Muratsuchi described as “the cycling king of Hermosa Beach,” was honored after the service. Julian Katz helped create the South Bay Cycling Master Plan. “He shared his love of cycling with people of all ages,” Muratsuchi said. The annual Julian Katz Memorial Bike Ride will be on July 20.

