June 2025 Peninsula Calendar

14 June

Saturday

Malaga Cove Art on the Lawn Show

Through Sunday, June 15. The event features paintings, jewelry, ceramics, photography, wearable art, and prints from from artists from the seven art groups affiliated with Palos Verdes Art Center: Artists Open Group (AOG), Pacific Arts Group, Paletteers, Peninsula Artists, Photographic and Digital Artists (PADA, Third Dimension, and The Artists’ Studio (TAS). 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Malaga Cove Plaza is located at the entrance to the City of Palos Verdes Estates on the scenic Palos Verdes Drive West between Via Chico and Via Corta, Plenty of free parking.

PV Street Fair

Through Sunday, June 15. Looking for some great family fun? Join your friends at the 35th Annual Palos Verdes Street Fair and Music Festival. There’s something for everyone at this popular event with artisans, crafters, retailers, nonprofits, and food vendors. Free admission. Free parking. Free entertainment. Sat. hours 5 – 10 p.m. and Sun. 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. 501 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. For Information and Band schedule visit palosverdeschamber.com/pv-street-fair.

1 Sunday

June

SOAR, South Coast Botanic Garden

Through Tuesday, September 30. SOAR features hundreds of tropical butterflies not normally found in Southern California. Your journey begins as you step into the Host and Nectar Garden and wander through beautiful plant species that are part of a butterfly’s habitat. Next, you’ll stop by our Emergence Chamber where you may just see a butterfly emerge from its pupa. And finally, you’ll enter the pavilion where you will have an up-close-and-personal experience with the hundreds of butterflies flying throughout the exhibit. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Select date and time you wish to visit at southcoastbotanicgarden.org/soar/#soartickets. 6300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. For more information call (424) 452-0920.

Palos Verdes Farmers Market

From field to table. Fresh California fruit and veggies, flowers and eggs delivered to you by the farmers who grow them. Sales support PV Schools. 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. 27118 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates.

2 Monday

June

In the Loop, Peninsula Library

Do you love to crochet? Get ‘in the loop’ and show off your skills every first Monday of the month. Bring your crochet or other yarn projects and have the opportunity to stitch with others. All skill levels. Free. 4- 6 p.m. In the Purcell room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates.

Actor’s Jungle Workshop

Interested in developing skills that will help you be successful in live theater or in front of a camera? Award-winning actor William August works with a small class to develop your talent. This is one of a series of workshops with friendly, supportive coaching that can lead to casting in productions great and small. 6 – 8 p.m. Collage: A Place for Art and Culture, 731 South Pacific Ave., San Pedro. Registration link: events.collageartculture.com/Actors2506.

3 Tuesday

June

Yoga at Peninsula Library

Every Tuesday of the month. Practice gentle yoga in a calming environment. All levels are welcome. Bring your own mat or use one of ours. No registration is required. Free. 10 – 11 a.m. In the Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates.

4 Wednesday

June

Bird Walk, Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy

Join expert Bob Shanman meeting in front of White Point Nature Education Center for a free bird walk with an experienced naturalist, binoculars provided. 9 a.m. 1600 Paseo del Mar, San Pedro.

Carnegie Science Studies

Carnegie Observatories science expert, Dr. Jeffrey Rich, will discuss the current projects of Carnegie Science, and his work with detailed observational studies of the galaxies. Peninsula Seniors Bohannon Lecture Series, Scriba Family Center, 602 Deep Valley Drive, #310, Rolling Hills Estates. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Coffee Social at 10:15 a.m. Open to the community. Space is limited. Call Renee Reymond, Program Coordinator, (310) 377-3003, for details.

PV Walkers

Meet at the Scriba Family Center for guided stretching, led by physical therapists from Providence Little Company of Mary, San Pedro, followed by walking at your own pace at the Promenade on the Peninsula. Sponsored by Peninsula Seniors, Promenade on the Peninsula and LCMH. Post exercises, walkers are invited for coffee at the Peninsula Seniors Scriba Family Center. 9 – 11 a.m. 602 Deep Valley Drive, Suite 310, Rolling Hills Estate. For more information call Peninsula Seniors at (310) 377-3003.

Harbor Rhythms Percussion Workshop & Jam

Love making music with your drums, and looking for a session that’s about finding that groove and embellishing it? Professional musician and drummer Jon Poli anchors this evening that includes a little music education and a lot of playing along. Bring your congas, bongos, bodhran, darbuka, or whatever – we have a few to loan, but you may have to share those. We’ll have our kit set up and ready for an evening of percussion magic. 7 – 9 p.m. Collage: A Place for Art and Culture, 731 South Pacific Ave., San Pedro. Reserve your spot: collageartculture.org.

5 Thursday

June

FirstThursday ArtWalk

One of the first in the region, the 27-year-old monthly First Thursday ArtWalk, happens between Pacific Ave, Harbor Boulevard, 4th, and 9th Streets, San Pedro. 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. There is plenty of metered street parking, free after 6 p.m. and a paid parking lot at 6th and Mesa. More information at 1stthursday.net.

Expression Night

Enjoy live music and art activities by performers from local High Schools at our San Pedro Studio at 333 W. 7th Street, San Pedro. Presented by Freedom 4U and Hearts Respond. 7 p.m. No cost to attend or perform. Please contact Greg if you’d like to perform at (310) 897-5043.

Sunset Series, SC Botanic Garden

Thursdays through August 28. Food, drinks, music, and family fun. Kids can play in the Kids’ zone. Make the night yours. Featuring dueling pianos, a Selena tribute band and the return to Margaritaville with the fan-favorite Mark Wood & the Parrot Head Band. $35 for members or $39 for general public. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. For more information call (424) 452-0920. Full music lineup, dates, and times visit southcoastbotanicgarden.org/sunset-series.

Coloring and Coffee, Peninsula Library

Every first and third Thursday of the month where participants can enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, coloring, and conversation. Supplies will be provided. Drop-in. No registration. 10:30 – 11:30 p.m. In the Purcell Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates.

6 Friday

June

Peninsula Center book sale

Peninsula Friends of the Library book sale every first weekend of the month, Friday – Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Peninsula Center Library, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates.

Family Public Skate Night

An unforgettable evening of ice skating, music, and family-friendly entertainment. A fun Decades Dance Party evening with a live DJ, games, treats, and photo ops for all ages. Admission $15 including skate rental. 7:45 – 9:45 p.m. 550 Deep Valley Dr. #107, Rolling Hills. For more information and schedule of skate nights visit lakingsicepv.com.

7 Saturday

June

Family Nature Walk

Naturalists will guide you along a trail through the preserve to discover a unique variety of wildlife in their canyon habitat with amazing views of the LA Basin. Meet on the back patio of the Nature Center and come inside to explore after the hike. 10:30 a.m. Parking in Preserve lot located at 27305 Palos Verdes Drive East, Rolling Hills Estates. Rain cancels. Sign up at: pvplc.org/calendar.

Pacific Islander Festival, Aquarium of the Pacific

Through Sunday, June 8. Everyone is invited to celebrate Pacific Islander cultures, including Chamorro, Fijian, Hawaiian, Māori, Marshallese, Tahitian, Tongan, and Samoan, at the Aquarium of the Pacific. Cultural displays, artisanal craft demonstrations, and live music with dance performances. Guests are also invited to explore the Aquarium’s Tropical Pacific Gallery to get up close with marine life found off the coast of Pacific islands, from colorful reef fish to sea turtles. 9 – 5 p.m. 100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach. Tickets and information at aquariumofpacific.org.

Picnic on the Peninsula

The official kick-off to the 2025 Summer at PVLD program. Bring your own picnic and enjoy some free snacks. Fun for all ages. 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Malaga Cove School lower field, 375 Via Almar, Palos Verdes Estates. Free event. Live performance by the Never Evers. For more information visit pvld.org/pvsummer or call (310) 377-9584 x601.

Chronicles: The Photography of Ray Carofano

Artist reception 6 – 9 p.m. Curated by friend and artist Ron Linden, this long-awaited exhibition chronicles the career of revered San Pedro artist Ray Carofano by showcasing works in a variety of his photographic suites. Show through Saturday, July 5. 5504 Crestridge Rd., Rancho Palos Verdes. More information at pvartcenter.org/new_events_page/.

8 Sunday

June

Storytime Tails, Brave Butterflies

Join us at White Point Nature Education Center for fun stories about the cool critters that live on the nature preserve with crafts and hands-on activities. Recommended for kids ages 3-6 and their caregivers. 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. 1600 Paseo del Mar, San Pedro.

Choral Evensong, Hermosa Beach

Music director Sean O’Neal with the St. Cross Music Department invites you to an evening musical offering. This contemplative service of music, poetry and prayer will feature the St. Cross Chancel Choir, and the choral music of Herbert Sumsion and Stephen Paulus. All are invited to a reception which will follow the event. A good will offering is appreciated. 4 p.m. St Cross Episcopal Church, 1818 Monterey Blvd, Hermosa Beach.

9 Monday

June

Summer at PVLD begins

Through Saturday, August 16. All summer long for events and raffles at PVLD for adults, kids and teens. Visit Peninsula Center, Miraleste, or Malaga Cove libraries to participate. Find out more at pvld.org/pvsummer.

Summer Art Academy enrollment

Different theme choices every week. Painting, ceramics, mixed media, digital art, gardening, culinary, and more. Eight 1-week sessions for ages 5-7 or 8-12. An immersive full day experience filled with hands-on artistic exploration. For more information call (213) 444-6013, email mm@pvart.org. 5504 Crestridge Rd., Rancho Palos Verdes. pvartcenter.org/education.

11 Wednesday

June

California Water

Kimberly Caballero, of CA Water Service public affairs, will give an update on the utility’s services to the Palos Verdes Peninsula, emergency preparedness measures, and conservation programs. Peninsula Seniors Bohannon Lecture Series, Scriba Family Center, 602 Deep Valley Drive, #310, Rolling Hills Estates. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Coffee Social at 10:15 a.m. Open to the community. Space is limited. Call Renee Reymond, Program Coordinator, (310) 377-3003, for details.

PVP Village Information Session

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Village is a dynamic organization of older adults who have joined together to help one another navigate the challenges and opportunities of aging. Meet PVP Village members and volunteers and learn about the PVP Village, its enriching social and intellectual activities and volunteer support. 11 a.m. Palos Verdes Peninsula Library, Purcell Room. Please call 310-991-3324 or email peninsulavillagepvp@gmail.com for more information or to RSVP.

12 Thursday

June

Open Mic Night

Come on down to the Grand Annex for Second Thursday Open Mic Night. To perform, purchase a ticket and sign up at 6:30 p.m. at the Grand Annex, 434 W 6th St., San Pedro. Entry tickets include one concession item. First 12 sign-ups are guaranteed to perform, additional artists as time allows. Plan to do 2 songs/poems (limit stage time to under 8 minutes). Microphones, D.I., music stand, aux cord and Keyboard available. Open Mic Night Cover Charge: $12.75 card, $10 cash. Hosted By: Ken Creighton and the Grand Vision Staff. All ages welcome.

13 Friday

June

Palos Verdes Teen Night Carnival

Food, fun and festivities at the 37th Annual PV Street Fair Carnival Night. Exciting carnival rides for all ages. 5 – 10 p.m. 501 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Information and wristbands at palosverdeschamber.com/pv-street-fair.

14 Saturday

June

Family Hike

Explore coastal sage scrub habitat and beautiful views of Catalina Island. Along the way, we will help you spot rare birds like coastal cactus wrens that may appear. Moderate to strenuous. Park at Rancho Palos Verdes City Hall, 30940 Hawthorne Blvd. 9 a.m. Sign up at: pvplc.org/calendar.

PV Street Fair

Through Sunday, June 15. Looking for some great family fun? Join your friends at the 35th Annual Palos Verdes Street Fair and Music Festival. There’s something for everyone at this popular event with artisans, crafters, retailers, nonprofits, and food vendors. Free admission. Free parking. Free entertainment. Sat. hours 5 – 10 p.m. and Sun. 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. 501 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. For Information and Band schedule visit palosverdeschamber.com/pv-street-fair.

Native Plant Sale, PVP Land Conservancy

Create your own butterfly garden with a beautiful native plant from the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Our native plant expert will give you professional tips on creating a garden waystation and home for local species. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. 27305 Palos Verdes Dr. E., Rolling Hills Estates.

Nature Club for Kids

Join us at White Point Nature Education Center for a butterfly themed Nature Club. We’ll learn about the butterflies that live on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, make fun crafts, and go on a butterfly hike through the garden. Ages 3-10. 10:30 a.m. 1600 Paseo del Mar, San Pedro.

Divorce workshop, Peninsula Library

Second Saturday monthly Divorce workshop with speakers Kevin J. Kensik, a divorce attorney with over 25 years experience, as well as area therapists and divorce financial professionals to help individuals through the difficult and confusing times of divorce. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Peninsula Center Library community room, 701 Silver Spur, Rolling Hills Estates. $25. Registration: secondsaturday.com. Register: eventbrite.com/cc/second-saturday-3552679. Questions? Call (310) 891-2300.

Malaga Cove Art on the Lawn Show

Through Sunday, June 15. The event features paintings, jewelry, ceramics, photography, wearable art, and prints from from artists from the seven art groups affiliated with Palos Verdes Art Center: Artists Open Group (AOG), Pacific Arts Group, Paletteers, Peninsula Artists, Photographic and Digital Artists (PADA, Third Dimension, and The Artists’ Studio (TAS). 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Malaga Cove Plaza is located at the entrance to the City of Palos Verdes Estates on the scenic Palos Verdes Drive West between Via Chico and Via Corta, Plenty of free parking.

15 Sunday

June

Sunday Ukulele Jam with Taeri & Katie

Join Taeri and Katie of Popoki House every Third Sunday of the month from 2 – 4 p.m. for our revamped Ukulele Jam. Bring a copy of The Daily Ukulele book and/or a tablet if you have them, a music stand, and your uke. All skill levels are welcome. Mahalo nui! Collage: A Place for Art and Culture, 731 S Pacific Ave, San Pedro. RSVP: collageartculture.org.

18 Wednesday

June

The Summer of Love – 1967, Part One

Members Ann and Lee Strong present a look at this social phenomenon during the summer of 1967 when 100,000 young people, sporting “hippie” fashion and behavior, converged in San Francisco’s Haight- Ashbury district. The focus is on the people and the music. Peninsula Seniors Bohannon Lecture Series, 602 Deep Valley Drive, #310, Rolling Hills Estates. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Coffee Social at 10:15 a.m. Open to the community. Space is limited. Call Renee Reymond, Program Coordinator, (310) 377-3003, for details.

19 Thursday

June

Juneteenth Celebration, Aquarium of the Pacific

Learn about the history of this holiday and its significance to the African American community and beyond. Discover the traditions of this annual celebration through music, storytelling, and more. 1 – 2 p.m. 100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach. Tickets and information at aquariumofpacific.org.

21 Saturday

June

Guided Family Nature Walk

Naturalists will guide you along a trail to discover a unique variety of wildlife in their coastal sage scrub habitat with amazing views across to the ocean. Meet in front of the Nature Center and come inside to explore after the hike. 10:30 a.m. Preserve parking available at the end of the street in a gravel lot at 1600 West Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. Sign up at: pvplc.org/calendar.

Docent Guided Nature Walk

Explore the native coastal sage scrub habitat, with the unique opportunity to see concrete observation stations built in the late 1920s to support the 14” guns at Ft. MacArthur. View what remains of a dual 6” gun battery built during WWll and visit one of the best preserved Cold War-era Nike missile launch sites in the country. Moderate to Strenuous. Sturdy shoes are recommended. 9 a.m. Meet in front of the RPV City Hall flagpole area, Alta Vicente Reserve, 30940 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. Admission is free and open to all. For more information, visit losserenosrpv.org or call (310) 544-5260 (PVIC Front Desk).

Art Box Academy Anniversary Celebration

All are welcome. Art projects all day long. Architecture, modern art, engineering, and building studios, No RSVP required. Activities free of charge. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 4010 Palos Verdes Drive North #107, Rolling Hills Estates, at the intersection of Crenshaw Blvd. For questions call (888) 541-6269.

Acoustic Guitar Workshop With Tom Bellizia

Are you an acoustic guitar player with good basic skills who would like to improve your playing and build confidence? Performing musician Tom Bellizia will teach finger-picking and flat-picking styles, bass and melodic movement, chord voicings, etc., as they apply to song performance and improvisation. Tom will share knowledge and playing experience in a positive, collaborative, fun environment. 10 – 11:30 a.m. A Place for Art and Culture, 731 S Pacific Ave, San Pedro. Reserve your spot: collageartculture.org.

22 Sunday

June

Anamnesis, solo exhibition

Remembering What We Forgot to Be, a solo exhibition by visual artist Robin Jack Sarner. Featuring evocative mixed media paintings on large-scale canvases, the show explores themes of memory, identity, and emotional legacy. Free to attend. Refreshments provided. 4 – 7 p.m. The Artist’s Studio of Palos Verdes, 5504 Crestridge Rd., Rancho Palos Verdes. pvartcenter.org.

25 Wednesday

June

The Summer of Love – 1967, Part Two

Ann and Lee Strong continue their discussion of the Summer‘ of Love phenomenon, examining the wide-ranging cultural effect of the “hippie movement, and how the Haight-Ashbury event ended rather abruptly. Peninsula Seniors Bohannon Lecture Series, Scriba Family Center, 602 Deep Valley Drive, #310, Rolling Hills Estates. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Coffee Social at 10:15 a.m. Open to the community. Space is limited. Call Renee Reymond, Program Coordinator, (310) 377-3003, for details.

27 Friday

June

Riviera Village Summer Festival, Redondo Beach

Through Sunday, June 29. Get off that hill and get down to Riviera Village, Redondo Beach for an exciting weekend of sun, shopping, music, and community fun just one block from the Pacific Ocean. Over 300 curated exhibitors, including high-end arts & crafts. Beer and wine garden featuring non-stop live music with The Max 80s and more performances by Crow Hill band and more. Carnival games for the kids and an International food court. Free admission all weekend. Festival hours: Fri., June 27, 12 – 9 p.m., Sat., June 28, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Sun., June 29, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. The party takes place on Catalina Avenue, Avenue I, Avenida del Norte, and Vista del Mar in South Redondo Beach. For questions call the event hotline at (424) 453-7880.

28 Saturday

June

Native Plant Sale

Create your own butterfly garden with a beautiful native plant from the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Our native plant expert will give you professional tips on creating a garden waystation and home for local species. Join us at White Point Nature Education Center, 1600 Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. for another chance to get native plants.

Blue Whale Gala, Aquarium of the Pacific

This signature event raises vital funds that enable us to continue our mission of instilling a sense of wonder, respect, and stewardship for the Pacific Ocean, its inhabitants, and ecosystems. Immediately following the gala, the Whale’s Tail After Party, which will include food sampling from local restaurants, live entertainment, and unique opportunities to learn about the Aquarium’s impactful conservation work. It promises to be a captivating evening of celebration, exploration, and philanthropy. 5 – 11:30 p.m. 100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach. Tickets and information at aquariumofpacific.org.

30 Monday

June

Taiko Drum classes

Summer session runs June 30 – Monday, August 18. Play the Japanese taiko drums with taiko artist ManMan Mui and learn a drum pattern. Team Taiko classes are divided into 8-week sessions, with a different pattern taught in each session. They can be purchased by session or by class. Team Taiko is open to all skill levels and abilities, from beginners to seasoned musicians. Classes are recommended for ages 12 and up, children must either participate with a guardian or have a participation waiver signed before class. Classes are $15 per session and meet on Mondays at 7 p.m. 434 W. 6th Street, San Pedro. Grandvision.org.