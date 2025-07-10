Lanakila Men’s Outrigger Canoe Club claims Iron Championship

For the second year in a row, Redondo Beach’s Lanakila Outrigger Canoe Club won the Outrigger Iron Open Men’s Division Championships, held Saturday, June 28 in Mission Bay, San Diego.

Lanakila finished the 12.5 mile, open water race in 1:23:25, less than one minute ahead of Newport Aquatic Center, which finished a minute ahead of San Diego’s Hanohano Outrigger Canoe Club. The open men’s field included 38 canoes from 29 west coast clubs.

Lanakila women finished third among 33 canoes in the open women’s division, in 1:19:15, two minutes behind Dana Outrigger Canoe club, which won with a time of 1:16:44. Kilohana Outrigger, of Redwood City, was second in 1:18:46.

Lanakila men’s coach Carl Ellett described conditions as generally calm, with the wind picking up in the afternoon. Ellett credited steersman Danny Ching for charting a course that minimized resistance from the outgoing tide, enabling their canoe to pull ahead during the finishing sprint. Ching is a three-time winner of the Molokai Solo Outrigger World Championships (2010, 2013 and 2023).

Lanakila Women’s coach Jill Schooler described the open women’s race as more competitive than in past years, and said she was pleased with her team’s third place finish. Lanakila had a record 120 women paddlers this year, and 16 canoes racing in San Diego.

Lanakila’s six keiki (18 and under) teams placed first in the Boys 10 and under, second and third in the girls 10 and under, second in the girls 12 and under, and first in the boys 14 and under.

Juniors (under 18) and Keikis (under 12) coach Aimee Spector said the youth program, like the adult program, has grown each year since the end of the pandemic.

For more information about the Lanakila Outrigger Canoe Club visit Lanakila.com. ER