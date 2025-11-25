Letters to the Editor 11-27-25

Sand shovel

Dear ER:

Our beach needs some tender loving care. It is unacceptable for the Hermosa Public Works Department to punt beach care by saying it is Los Angeles County’s responsibility. The city must make the County attend to our beaches or do it themselves. In many sections, the sand is up to nearly the top of The Strand wall. This winter will bring the sand over the wall and onto The Strand. Obviously, this will present a hazard. Also, the stairs at the foot of the pier are covered in sand now and need to be shoveled. This too presents a hazard. Come on Hermosa, this beach is precious.

Duncan Perry

Hermosa Beach

Over the top overlays

Dear ER:

Manhattan Beach and Redondo Beach are not the only cities with “non-vacant” land (the term the court decision used to describe occupied sites chosen for their General Plan Housing Element, as “overlay” locations for new housing). I urge everyone to read the Appellate Court decision. Caution – it obviously will be appealed but for the time being it is the law. (“Mixed use leads Hermosa Beach Planning Commission to mix metaphors,” ER November 20, 2025).

In my home town, Rancho Palos Verdes, we have 31 sites, seven of which are vacant and 24 are occupied (non-vacant). Housing Elements must be complete by October 2029. And when you think of normal construction time, we are not even going to come close. 629 required units, 392 ‘low income’ and of those 50% “extremely low income.” And, one of Redondo problems, “non-vacant” sites required approval of the land owner (not occupant) to be included in the plan. I doubt state approving authorities in HCD asked for those owner documents before approving plans.

So, RPV expended over $1 million and multiple consultants who gave it their all in three tries over years before getting plan approval.

The Appeals Court decision said Redondo must redo their housing plan. Not a nice “amend,” but a flat redo. And land owners must agree that they will meet the planned Oct. 2029 deadline.

Ain’t going to happen. What I think could be meeting these requirements will be pushed out five to 10 years. Put up your antenna for our Supreme Court’s decision on any appeal. Probably a year or two away. Closer to Oct. 2029. For most cities this could be a Planning Commission gauntlet. But not RPV. Our 2029 Housing Plan decisions were made by our City Council.

Robert Nelson

Rancho Palos Verdes

Chamber of commerce financials

Dear ER:

The Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce continues to bleed money.

In the old days, the Chamber was so flush with cash they could loan out funds to help local businesses. Now they’re repeatedly asking the City of Hermosa for financial assistance. This year the Chamber asked the City for funds to assist with the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The Chamber’s recently released Tax Year 2024 IRS filings show assets declined by $150,000 in a single year. They have a net loss of $125,000 on operating activities and yet they paid themselves $60,000k more than in 2023, according to the 2024 IRS filing. A 31% pay increase from $189,000 to $249,000.

The Hermosa Chamber of Commerce VP of Finance recently resigned and now the past President/CEO is resigning from the Chamber Board of Directors. This city deserves a better ally for local businesses that are struggling to be successful. We need a Chamber of Commerce that has a true vision and a real plan to revitalize our business community, rather than rewarding themselves with more pay as they lose more money.

Steve Sanders

Hermosa Beach

Polynesian paradise

Dear ER:

I love the Tiki vibe and culture (“Tiki Town,” ER November 20, 2025). I’m not hard core, but a fan for sure. Haven’t been to Hermosa Beach in 50 years. No reason. But now I have one, and intend to come up for an overnight stay from San Diego to check out this place.

Don

ER News comment

Historic agreement

Dear ER:

The Hermosa Beach Museum is on the move. On Tuesday, the City Council approved additional space in the Community Center for the Museum, granting a 10-year lease on both the current and expanded footprint, with three years to initiate the remodeling and build-out of the new space. This is government at its best: an underutilized facility that needs renovation paired with a community-driven partner that can deliver those improvements and expand public benefits at no cost to taxpayers.

Congratulations to the Museum’s leadership and staff, to Acting City Manager Steve Napolitano, and to our City Council for a unanimous vote during an otherwise contentious and dispiriting meeting for anyone concerned about the state of our civic discourse.

Eric Horne

Hermosa Beach