Letters to the Editor 2-12-26

Thank you South Bay

Dear ER:

As a former gardener who worked with my brother and cousin over spring, summer and winter break vacations at many wonderful South Bay homes, I say thank you (“ICE Protest: South Bay Takes a Stand,” ER January 2026). I came here from Mexico to help with my family gardening business, from 2004 to 2012. I went to school to learn English and graduated here. I will be forever thankful for the opportunity this country gave me. I will always feel thankful to the South Bay community for being so kind to us. I will always be thankful for the water and Gatorades people gave us when we worked. I often look at the beautiful houses in Hermosa, Manhattan, Redondo and Torrance and say to myself one day I’ll own my home here.

Mntlvo +Santillán

ERNews comment

The right way

Dear ER:

When my Hispanic family immigrated to the South Bay 59 years ago, it was with pride for having done it the right way, legally waiting our turn in line and jumping through all the obstacles (“ICE Protest: South Bay Takes a Stand,” ER January 2026). Unfortunately, today it seems there is no distinction between legal and immigration. I support ICE because I support the law.

Lizette Cartaya-Koszty

ER Facebook comment

History lesson

Dear ER:

There are a lot of MAGAs in the South Bay keenly interested in protecting their generational wealth (“ICE Protest: South Bay Takes a Stand,” ER January 2026). So nice to learn about this protest and those on the right side of history.

Leslie Goodbody

ER Facebook comment

Beach Cities wall

Dear ER:

My daughter and I went down to participate, but of course there was no parking (“ICE Protest: South Bay Takes a Stand,” ER January 2026). We were there in spirit.

Stefanie Allmon

ER Facebook comment

Housing sharks

Dear ER:

A South Bay Housing trust would be good, along with a State requirement that all housing sales be open only to owner-occupants (“Redondo Council supports creation of South Bay Housing Trust,” ER February 5, 2026). When my grandchildren were house hunting, every time they found the perfect house that was affordable, the same real estate shark out-bid them with all cash, above asking price offers. This is a real problem here in the South Bay.

Barbara Epstein

Redondo Beach

Trust the system

Dear ER:

Second District Los Angeles District Supervisor Holly Mitchell’s track record reflects her true “For the People” commitment (“Metro board chooses Hawthorne Blvd. for South Bay light rail extension,” ER January 29, 2026). On one of her Community Walks I presented Supervisor Mitchell with an arsenal of facts rebutting what Metro was saying about the light rail extension into the South Bay. Her response was, “Trust the process.” I wondered whether that was simple, political pacification, or whether she was genuinely weighing the facts. Supervisor Mitchell’s Metro Line motion reflected authentic leadership, fairness, integrity, and a willingness to walk the walk. I don’t believe any well considered decision will ever please everyone all of the time. However, progress should never be achieved by placing people’s health, safety, and daily lives at risk. Particularly when the impacts are long term, widespread, and avoidable, and safer, more beneficial alternatives exist, even if they require greater investment.

In this day and age, sacrificing the few for the benefits of the many is archaic, and frankly, lazy.

Ruby

ERNews comment

Right for wrong reasons

Dear ER:

I live in Redondo Beach. I find it bizarre people would buy a house next to a railroad line and then complain about light rail (“Metro board chooses Hawthorne Blvd. for South Bay light rail extension,” ER January 29, 2026). I find it offensive that NIMBYs have co-opted the language of racial and social justice to stop an important piece of public infrastructure on the grounds that their neighborhood is too fancy for the people the train will bring. That said, the above grade Hawthorne Boulevard line is the only reasonable choice, even if it delays the extension by 20 years. That is because people will not take public transportation unless it is the fastest or most convenient mode of transportation.

Justin H

ER News Comment

A winning sign

Dear ER:

The historic Redondo Beach King Harbor sign means so much to so many Redondo residents. The sign’s iconic appearance is woven into the fabric of Redondo Beach and the South Bay. The Redondo Beach Mayor and City Council must recognize that preserving the appearance of the King Harbor sign is an incredibly easy win for them. The vast majority of Redondo residents want to preserve the appearance of the King Harbor sign and preserve our history

Paul Moses

Redondo Beach