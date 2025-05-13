Letters to the Editor 5-15-25

Requiem for a heavyweight

Dear ER:

There is a troubling shift in Hermosa Beach, a city I am proud to represent and call home. As we are seeing at the national level, our political climate has become toxic, poisoned by misinformation, racism, and personal attacks. No one locally has borne the unfair brunt of this more than our now-former City Manager, Suja Lowenthal. Suja, who is of Indian American descent, was mocked for wanting to “build the Taj Mahal,” and told a new City Hall would carry the “smell of curry.” She was publicly likened to the Taliban, an extremist religious terrorist group the U.S. fought in a 20-year war. These were not just tasteless remarks; they were racist, dehumanizing, and completely unacceptable in any civil society especially in our own community.

Lowenthal did not just face prejudice. She endured direct, deeply disturbing threats. One resident, who often presents himself at council meetings as a calm, rational voice, repeatedly threatened riots, hellfire, and personal vengeance against Lowenthal and her family. This was the environment she navigated while serving our city with poise, professionalism, and resolve in a workplace no one would want for themselves or their loved ones.

There was more shameful conduct. Two councilmembers publicly disparaged Suja at professional conferences. That did not just undermine her, it disrespected our city staff and damaged Hermosa Beach’s reputation. Scrutiny and accountability are part of leadership. That’s expected. But what we saw was not accountability. It was a calculated effort to viciously discredit and demean a dedicated and incredibly competent public servant who gave her all to Hermosa Beach.

I am embarrassed. Embarrassed by how this entire matter was handled. Embarrassed by three members of this City Council. And heartbroken for our city. Yet I still have hope because I know many in our community see the truth. The heartfelt support pouring in through calls, emails, and voices at City Hall says it all. Lowenthal earned the trust and deep gratitude of so many in Hermosa Beach. She stepped in seven years ago when the city was struggling with instability, staffing crises, and broken systems and she turned it around. By every measure that matters, she delivered. And our community knows it.

If anyone had genuine concerns about Lowenthal’s performance, they should have been brought forward with professionalism, clarity, and facts. Instead, those who maligned and persecuted her hid behind vague complaints, blaming her for policy or budget decisions that were, in fact, the Council’s responsibility. Do not rely on statements like “She made me uncomfortable” or “The city just doesn’t feel the same.” That’s not actionable feedback. It’s vagueness that masks darker motives.

Those few who opposed her from the beginning can no longer ignore what the rest of us see clearly: the campaign to remove Lowenthal was never about performance. Lowenthal stood up for her staff. She stood up for this city. And for that, she was scapegoated, undermined, and ultimately driven out.

Lowenthal led Hermosa Beach with grace, grit, and purpose. Was she perfect? Of course not. No one is. In the end, she leaves the city far stronger than she found it. Even in her final weeks, with chaos swirling and every reason to disengage, she stayed focused, committed to progress and to the team she built.

She will be deeply missed. Her leadership, values, and example will continue to inspire this community and the staff she cared for so deeply.

Hermosa Beach is better because of her.

Raymond Jackson

Hermosa Beach Councilmember

No time for bozos

Dear ER:

A new Hermosa Beach council majority—led by Councilmembers Michael Keegan and Dean Francois—began an off-cycle performance review of City Manager Suja Lowenthal, which led to her resignation last week. Much ink has been spilled about the propriety of what the Council did—I think it was shortsighted—but what’s done is done. Looking ahead, it’s clear the city faces major long-term planning challenges that require the Council to hire a City Manager for their technical competence, not short-term political credentials.

Suja Lowenthal led Hermosa Beach through the certification of our Housing Element—a crucial safeguard against “Builder’s Remedy,” which lets developers bypass local zoning if cities fall out of compliance. Staff turnover and regressive Council policies stalling ADU development and light-density growth threaten our ability to stay compliant. If we don’t approve the types of development we want, the state will force through the types we don’t want. To avoid more “Builder’s Remedy” projects like the five story building on Hermosa Ave, the Council must work with staff to demonstrate good faith progress on the 558 new housing units we committed to in our Housing Element. If we fail to meet our obligations by the time our 2029 Housing Element re-certification comes due, it will be open season for “Builders Remedies” across Hermosa, and we’ll look back on the five story “tower” as quaint.

Last week, Hermosa welcomed Alison Becker as our new Community Development Director. She’ll lead the Zoning Code Update and work to maintain compliance. But with the departures of Community Development Director Carrie Tai and City Manager Lowenthal, we’ve lost key institutional knowledge, making it harder to stay on track. If the Council is serious about maintaining local control, they must hire a seasoned professional city manager over someone who meets their short-term political preferences. These are serious, technical issues, with tough tradeoffs and they require serious, non-political leadership.

Hermosa should avoid recreating the governmental dysfunction masquerading as reform that we see every day in Washington. I want to thank Suja Lowenthal for years of handling tough issues with discipline, professionalism, and respect. I congratulate Rob Saemann on his election as Mayor, and I urge him to put politics aside in helping choose a competent new City Manager. I hope Hermosa Beach can avoid the predictable consequences shortsighted political power plays.

Eric Horne

Hermosa Beach

Remedy remedy

Dear ER:

On May 20, at 7 p.m., the Hermosa Beach Planning Commission will have a continued hearing on a “Builder’s Remedy” application to build a 53-foot high, five unit, luxury apartment building, with no affordable units, on the northernmost block of Hermosa Avenue. Hermosa’s height limit is 30 feet. This application was submitted under a loophole in State Housing Laws because the City failed to timely obtain certification of its General Plan Housing Element. Show up, stand up and speak up. Petition the Planning Commission to use every legal means to deny this project or require it be modified to conform to objective zoning standards. Do not listen to those who say “there is nothing the City can do,” or “the City should not waste money trying to fight this.” They are wrong. Lawyers are involved, this application is under a new law that came into effect January 1, and legal means to oppose it exist. The City just must have the political will to use those legal means before our community is forever changed.

Nancy Schwappach

Hermosa Beach

Too much of a good thing

Dear ER:

Allen Sanford is not an elected official (“BeachLife goes on,” ER May 8, 2025). Nor is he a city manager, public works or community development director, nor a planning commissioner. But, he may as well be. Because he’s accomplished so much in Redondo Beach in a short time, and he doesn’t even live in the Beach Cities. BeachLife Festival celebrated its fifth anniversary, with almost 35,000 attendees, the most ever.

Sanford has also done well with the success of his restaurants and now, with the completion of his newest endeavor, the California Surf Club. The private club and public restaurant he opened last week occupy the former Ruby’s and On The Rocks in King Harbor. They will bring much needed tax revenue to Redondo Beach.

Sanford is both successful and persuasive. He is the first individual in 10 years to bring new development to King Harbor, and he’s done a beautiful job.

The fact that his club is private is not. Is this what residents wanted in this space?

CenterCal, the former King Harbor developer who worked for five years drawing plans and constructing models for the harbor, had every intention of building a community of inclusion – even if you didn’t agree with his aesthetic. You know what else Center Cal planned on building? A parking structure. During BeachLife, the lack of parking was atrocious. Concert goers filled neighborhood streets. The Whole Foods shopping center had to hire three attendants to save space for its customers.

Redondo Beach needs to decide what it wants to be. Are we a bedroom community? A thriving city with unique businesses and restaurants, art galleries, and meeting places for the community to gather?

Or, are we now Coachella? Woodstock? Staples Center? I love music, but can we accommodate the growing success of Sanford’s events? If Redondo Beach decides we should become a concert and event destination, build an enclosed stadium at Seaside Lagoon with multiple floors for parking, (because of the water table, underground parking isn’t possible). Then, we can host soccer, football and baseball games. Perhaps Redondo can have its own baseball team? The Olympics are coming. Why not host track and field? We could hold rock and reggae concerts every weekend. If AES is ever resolved, build a stadium there! Too much? Well, think of the revenue!

Redondo Beach needs to define its goals and image. We need to attract more creative thinkers, doers, and successful people with a plan, like Allen Sanford. But, think inclusively.

Georgette Gantner

Redondo Beach

Community development phobia

Dear ER:

I followed the 79 unit Highrose Housing Project in Manhattan Beach when it was approved in 2022. That project is now under construction. The letters written against that project and the opposition even after it was approved, are echoed in the letters regarding the 40-unit project now under consideration at 2301 Sepulveda (“Developer defends North Sepulveda residential project,” ER May 8, 2025). The outrage at the Highrose project was that it exceeded the 35-foot height limit. Traffic was cited by many, despite the fact that a traffic study showed there would be less traffic than if the location were a commercial project. Ironically, in the case of the Sepulveda project, the neighbors rose up against a dog boarding facility, with outrageous claims like, “the dogs will bite my child” or “it will smell of urine.” I write to complement the developer for his thoughtful approach to the development and his contribution to affordable housing. And to note the opposition is not community minded and, is in fact, a prime example of Not In My Backyard, or NIMBY. Why a community should reject a project that is dealing with an issue that has contributed to California’s high housing costs, simply because neighbors on Oak street are opposed, is not righteous. I will suggest that when both projects are completed, no one will notice any change in traffic or congestion.

Randy Borden

Manhattan Beach

Dive in

Dear ER:

With help, a pool may very well be in Hermosa Beach’s future. The City is reviewing potential pool sites. However, the leading location under consideration — Aviation Park — is nearly three miles outside the heart of Hermosa Beach. It’s better than nothing, but couldn’t we look inside Hermosa Beach’s borders to better serve our residents, and our local businesses? Now is the time to speak up and advocate for a public pool within Hermosa. Think of locations near City Hall like the storage facility, the Community Center, or the Herondo Street area, which could be a joint project with Redondo Beach but is within walking and biking distance for Hermosans. Fortunately, we have a City Council with the perfect blend of expertise. Councilmen Michael Keegan and Mike Detoy have helped other cities build pools. Mayor Rob Saemann has decades of construction experience that would be invaluable for site planning and permitting. Dean Francois brings critical budgeting expertise, and Ray Jackson — one of Hermosa’s most active and involved dads — understands what families need in a community pool. The City Council wants to see strong public support to move forward. Sign the petition at change.org/hermosapool

Tara McNamara Stabile

Hermosa Beach

Wuerker problem

Dear ER:

Matt Wuerker’s recent cartoon does not represent what is true (“Accusations of anti-semitism,” ER May 8, 2025). Sadly, there is antisemitism world wide. This was true during World War II when the results of “The Final Solution” were discovered by Allied Forces. You are either part of the solution or part of the problem. Wuerker’s cartoons present Easy Reader as a part of the problem. Truth has no agenda.

Louie Pastor

Manhattan Beach

Go local

Dear ER:

Matt Wuerker’s recent cartoon has me a bit flummoxed (“Accusations of anti-semitism,” ER May 8, 2025). Since Easy Reader isn’t a political newspaper, printing Wurker’s weekly cartoons seems out of context. If you decide to add national news stories to your fine publication I am sure they would be popular. Otherwise, the paper could better serve the community with a local cartoonist supporting South Bay concerns.

Mitch Langstein

Manhattan Beach