Letters to the Editor 9-11-25

Hermosa – Stand Up Against the Height

Dear ER:

The Hermosa Beach Planning Commission is meeting Tues, Sept 16, at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall for a hearing on the proposed 50-foot high, five-story, 5-unit “Builder’s Remedy” project at 3415 Palm Drive (3414-3418 Hermosa Ave). Hermosa’s height limit is 30-feet. Write a lette or submit an e-comment to the commission, and show up and speak up at the hearing. Request the Planning Commission use every available legal means to deny this project or require it be materially modified to conform to objective zoning standards.

Although the applicant has submitted a new, “conceptual design” for a 34-foot high, 4-unit building, that new design will mpt be considered at the September 16 planning commission hearing. The upcoming hearing is for the original over height, under parked, design.

Nancy Schwappach

Hermosa Beach

Old School reader

Dear ER:

Thank you Easy Reader for your decades of dedication to our community. Thanks too for thinking of your “long time digitally challenged readers.” I am now 85 — no cell phone — only landline. I need no internet — no computer. QR Code? But still enjoying every day at the beach and my Easy Reader. There are still a few of us out here.

Diana Klarberg Weatherly

Hermosa Beach

Old School editor

Dear ER:

When Bobit Publishing moved to Redondo Beach from Illinois, Easy Reader was the first local business to check us out. I subsequently moved on to work for several magazines published by IEEE a few years later. I was let go and received a hefty severance pay, which I used to start my own magazine. I published it for 27 years and then retired at age 77. I read the Easy Reader every week. Restaurant reviewer Richard Foss was my time travel agent and is still a friend. As a publisher and magazine owner, I know just how difficult it is to meet the payroll, pay the printer and cover the postage. I had a circulation nationwide reaching numerous women business owners. I had many speaking engagements and recognition by major corporations, the SBA, and the government agencies. My background in the theatre served me well. I just turned 92, but still do editing and a lot of reading.

Ginger Conrad

Hermosa Beach

Beach stopover

Dear ER:

Congratulations on your 55th Anniversary. Just want to tell you how much I enjoy Easy Reader. Your recent anniversary edition with the writing, photography, cartoon and video contest was great. It inspires us all to be more creative. I appreciate the talent, effort and hard work that go into publishing a weekly paper with local news, a fun political cartoon, letters to the editor, pictures of local events, excellent stories and reflections, updates on our South Bay town’s restaurants, sporting and musical events and local government topics. Though print editions are my favorites, I understand the economics of digital choice. I love the friendly atmosphere of your office as I often stroll by to pick up a paper on my way to the beach to try and stay in shape for the surf festival sand run. I wish you 55 more years of Easy Reader News.

Mary Sikonia

Manhattan Beach

Editor’s note: Thank you to all the many readers who responded to Easy Reader’s recent digital subscription drive.

Chef-drive restaurants driving out Hermosa nightlife

Dear ER:

Hermosa ended long ago when the likes of Either or Bookstore and Greeko’s Sandal closed down.

Glenn Chang

ER Facebook comment

Dear ER:

Cities all evolve over time. I think Hemosa is getting a better balance now, which appeals to a broader population. Hermosa is definitely not Manhattan Beach, not even close. We have a good eclectic mix right now. A few less party bars on lower pier will be good. Lower pier was seedier in the ’70’s and ’80s. we definitely don’t want all high end restaurants and shops like Manhattan but we have a good mix now.

David Peters

ER Facebook comment

Dear ER:

For those looking for “old HB,” go to the Shellback in MB or Naja’s in RB.

Matt Huse

ER Facebook comment