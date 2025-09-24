Light overcomes darkness at Charlie Kirk Prayer Vigil at Marilyn Ryan Sunset Point Park



by Carrie Mackensen, PhD

What I’ll remember most about Sunday evening, September 14 at Marilyn Ryan Sunset Point Park was the light– and the love. It began with one candle, then another, and soon neighbors lit each other’s candles until over 400 flames spread across the hillside. When the candles ran out (I had only purchased 400, never imagining so many would come), those without candles lifted their cell phones – screens glowing to match the flames. As the sun descended over the Pacific and the sky darkened into dusk, that shared glow became a living metaphor: light overcomes darkness, and love is stronger than hate.

That was my mission in organizing this vigil: to show my children, and all of our children, that there are more good, kind people in the world than those who set out to harm others. This wasn’t about politics; it was about principles, about our shared humanity. In a time when violence, division, and headlines can make the world feel so dark, I wanted our kids to see healing happens when we gather face-to-face, heart-to-heart.

The vigil came together in just over 24 hours. What began as a simple idea and a single flyer I created in Canva quickly spread – first among close friends, then through Erin DiMaggio of SavePVSchools, and then neighbor to neighbor. Nearly 1,000 people gathered at the park with candles in hand, pamphlets with the words to “Amazing Grace,” and a spirit of peace. People arrived ready to be together in healing. The city supported us with kindness, and the community embraced it with open hearts.

What happened that night was more beautiful than I could have imagined. We opened the evening for anyone who felt moved to share. Teenagers spoke. A Vietnam veteran shared his heart. Immigrants from Brazil and Colombia offered words of gratitude. Former RPV mayor, Jerry Duhovik, reflected on words that Charlie Kirk had shared with him. We listened to one another — across all ages, backgrounds, and beliefs. In that way, the vigil became a tribute not only to Charlie Kirk’s life, but also to his style of gatherings: giving the mic to others, asking questions, and aiming to understand.

When my friend, Sarah Cardenas, led the crowd in singing “Amazing Grace,” the night felt sacred. Parents told me afterward how grateful they were that their children could witness this: adults modeling love instead of division, peace instead of anger, connection instead of isolation. Since that night, I’ve received countless messages from people who described the vigil as healing, uplifting, and deeply needed.

Our world is hurting, and our community is craving connection. What this vigil showed me is that when we step out from behind our screens and meet one another face-to-face, empathy comes alive.



We discover that we share far more in common than we realize: our longing for belonging, our need for hope, and our capacity to love. My hope is that this was not just one evening, but the spark for many more gatherings – reminding us, and our children, that light always overcomes darkness, and love always has the final word.



Carrie Mackensen, PhD, is a clinical psychologist, parent coach and the founder of Successful Parent, a platform dedicated to helping families raise emotionally healthy, resilient kids in today’s digital age. Follow her on Instagram at @successful_parent. PEN