Making headlines: “Newsies” the musical plays two weekends in Manhattan Beach

Earlier this year, director Tamarah Ashton proposed three musicals to the Manhattan Beach Community Church Theater for their spring show. This story is about the one they chose. “Mamma Mia!” and “Into the Woods” will just have to wait.

“Newsies,” however, had been Tamarah’s choice all along. “It’s just really energetic and heart-warming,” she enthuses. “Everybody leaves here with a smile on their face and whispering the melodies.”

She’s referring to the camaraderie among cast and crew, of course, since the show hadn’t yet opened when I sat down with her, along with several of her colleagues and some of her actors.

“Newsies” the musical premiered in 2011 and went on to a successful Broadway run in 2012. It features music by Alan Menken (“Beauty and The Beast,” “The Little Mermaid,”) and lyrics by Jack Feldman. Harvey Fierstein wrote the book, based on the screenplay by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White for the 1992 musical film of the same name, which slouched at the box office.

The story is based on accounts of a newsboy strike that occurred in New York City in 1899. The publisher of New York World, Joseph Pulitzer, wanted to raise the price of what the youngsters needed to shell out for the papers they sell. The kids saw it as a raw deal, and so they banded together and did something about it. It seems Mr. Pulitzer grudging relented.

One might ask, as I did, if the musical is currently relevant or merely meant to be entertaining.

Kim Spruces, this show’s production assistant, was quick to reply: “There’s a huge relevance to today. It’s talking about fair labor practices and not taking advantage of people. That subject is relevant to any period.”

What’s not relevant are the newsies themselves, mostly young boys who stood on street corners shouting “Extra! Extra! Read all about it!”

The stage version has fared much better than the film that spawned it, receiving Tony Awards for Best Musical Score and Best Choreography. And so, what about dance movement and choreography in this show?

“My daughter (Rebecca Ashton) is the choreographer,” Tamarah says. “I would not go into this show — a high dance show — without an amazing choreographer.”

Someone familiar with “Newsies” might expect to see a mostly male cast, but hold on for a second.

“That’s how it was traditionally written,” Tamarah points out, “and that’s how it was performed originally on Broadway. We have turned it on its ear. So we have gender-neutral roles. Those newsies… you have to use your imagination.”

Kim mentions it’s quite a diverse cast with people from a variety of backgrounds, and then Tamarah adds that the youngest actor is six and the oldest is 92. I’m thinking we better not tell Trump and his anti-DEI minions, whereas the rest of us should be pleased that a wide net has been cast in attracting performers of all ages and levels of talent. For example, regarding the choreography:

“That is certainly a major hurdle,” Tamarah says, “because we have people on stage who are trained dancers and we have people on stage who have never, ever, done a dance step in their lives. Rebecca is particularly skilled at coming up with choreography that makes people look like they are strong dancers. And, yes, she chooses things that don’t make people look like they’re floundering.”

As for Tamarah Ashton herself, credited with music direction as well as stage direction, she discovered the Manhattan Beach Community Church Theater when she auditioned for “Kismet.” “We actually have met before,” she tells me. “I played the lead, Lalume. I looked a little like Jeannie in ‘I Dream of Jeannie.’ I looked different than I do now. And I just fell in love with this place.”

Tamarah, who lives in the Santa Clarita Valley, has checked out community theaters all around Los Angeles and looks for those with “a mission of professionalism.” By professionalism she means those theater companies that stage plays and musicals out of love for the art form rather than doing it for the money. Needless to say, she found the qualities she was looking for — a community vibe and lots of enthusiasm — when she chanced upon the troupe and tribe in Manhattan Beach.

Victoria Bailer-Alfvin, who is co-producing “Newsies” along with Susan Norris, attests to Tamarah’s skills and commitment:

“Tamarah walked in; she was so organized, so on top of things — and she brought it all together and made us feel great from day one. It’s one of the best-directed shows all the way around, not just with the actors, but with the preciseness and her dedication to putting it together ahead of time and being prepared.”

It comes up several times during this interview that everyone feels like family.

Victoria’s words carry weight. She’s been involved with this theater group for a very long time — maybe not from the beginning, because this is the 69th year and 92nd production — but going back for more shows than I can count on both hands. And she usually has roles, some major, some not, in most of what I’ve seen. In this one, she notes, “I’m a Bowery Beauty. I have my little cameo, and I’m also a nun — so I’m a split personality.” The Bowery Beauties, showgirls at Medda’s theater, also include Lyn Coulter, Rhonda Hutchinson, and Patty Jarvis. If we don’t like them in that role, they all appear once more as nuns. Split personalities indeed!

Victoria then adds that the cast has just had their first sing-through with the live orchestra, “because — as you know — we always have a live orchestra. I mean, just the camaraderie and support. People would be up here, they’d do their song, and everybody’s applauding at the end and cheering for them; it’s just a great experience!”

“I’ve only done a few productions here,” Kim says, “but I’ve watched several and I’ve seen a lot of theater around. I have been so impressed with the music, and not just the fact that it’s ‘Newsies’ and a Disney production. But Tamarah is so strong musically and she’s recruited some people who are strong musically. When you hear the sound that’s coming from the stage it gives you goosebumps.”

Giving it the look

Patty Jarvis has been doing hair and makeup and wigs for several local theater groups, and she’s also a professional hair stylist (to whom I go when I’m overdue for a trim). In “Newsies,” she says, “we’ve got about 13 wigs… and mustaches. I think of it as a wardrobe of mustaches. There’s quite a few, all different styles.”

The time period for this show has made it challenging for her, because the action is set around the turn of the previous century, late 1890s, early 20th. As for her research, Patty says, “I have books and I also do a lot of online searches.

“I’m having a lot of fun with the Bowery Beauties and the office workers. The Bowery Beauties have to have a very fancy hairstyle versus the office workers, who have to look more professional and they can’t be as fancy.” Patty’s quite modest but, she says, “I have to admit, I’m very proud of these wigs.”

The costume designer is Susan Norris, who naturally complements the wigs and makeup.

That brings us to the set itself, designed by Steve Norris and constructed by Dale Townsend and Bob Manning, two MBCC Theater stalwarts who also have minor roles in this production: Dale plays Nunzio, Joseph Pulitzer’s barber, and Bob plays Bunsen, Pulitzer’s bookkeeper.

Another stalwart and veteran of local theater, both onstage, behind it, or high above it handling lights, is Michael Thorpe (he, too, has a small role in “Newsies,” as Snyder, warden of the Refuge).

“We’ve got 19 scenes,” Michael explains, “and a good-size crew backstage. But we also have the advantage of having a bunch of young newsies on stage who are willing to help out, so things should be zipping along. I don’t think you’ll have to wait for any scene changes, which is always good.”

A couple of the newsies were on hand to express their enthusiasm for being cast in the show. Jenn Garcia, who plays Mush, as well as Pulitzer’s secretary, Hannah, is a first-timer at this theater. She’s been coming in all the way from Northridge: “I really like the community here. It’s very efficient.”

Caley Versfelt doesn’t have to travel as far — she’s a Manhattan Beach local. She has certain limitations, but Caley was the most talkative and maybe even the most excited person who I interviewed for this story. “I just fell in love with the acting field,” she says, and more than once exclaims how her fellow thespians feel like family to her.

Someone else who’s thrilled to be in “Newsies” is Zach Timson, who plays Jack Kelly. He leads the group and organizes the newspaper strike.

Zach already has the makings of a stellar career in theater: “In 2012, I did the national tour of ‘Mary Poppins,’ and I auditioned to play Les, the little boy in (“Newsies”) on Broadway. It came down to me and another actor, but they wanted the other person. That’s the way of the game.

“And then years later, in 2020, I was almost cast as Crutchie in a production at La Mirada, but then that show got cancelled due to COVID. So I’ve been pursuing this show since 2012.”

Well, Zach, let’s hope this time nothing gets in the way.

“Hopefully not, hopefully not.”

