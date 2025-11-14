Manhattan Beach Sandpipers Founders Luncheon celebrates 94 years

November 4, at the Westdrift in Manhattan Beach Sandpipers celebrated its 94th year at their annual Founders’ Day Luncheon. Since 1931, this 100% volunteer organization has helped strengthen the South Bay community by advancing the education, well-being, and financial stability of our neighbors in need.

“Sandpipers founders had an ambitious mission, and while a lot may have changed in 94 years, they continue to inspire the community toward empathy, compassion, determination, and generosity,” said Camille Soriano, the 2025-2026 Sandpiper of the Year. The event’s theme, Making Waves: Celebrating the Vision and Legacy of our Founders, celebrated the club’s seven founders.

From humble beginnings providing food and gifts to families during the Depression, Sandpipers has grown into an extensive list of philanthropic programs serving thousands each year. This December, their founding Holiday Baskets program will deliver carloads of essentials, shoes, and toys to over 100 local families. The Sugarplum Gift Drive will provide 1,500 toys to foster children throughout LA.

The upcoming 33rd annual Holiday Homes Tour, December 5-7, showcases beautifully decorated homes and features local artisans, drawing over 2,500 attendees and raising more than $140,000, with proceeds going directly to Sandpipers’ philanthropic programs.

Residents, businesses and civic groups are invited to join Sandpipers this holiday season—whether by a donation to a Holiday Basket, purchase a Home Tour ticket, or to shop for the Sugarplum wish list.

Learn more at www.Sandpipers.org.