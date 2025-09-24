Log In
Matt Sterling announces podcast showcasing disabled

Matt Sterling, wife Carrie Lane and son Frank at their Rancho Palos Verdes home. Photo courtesy Matt Sterling

Rancho Palos Verdes resident Matt Sterling, author of the recently published“Mighty: Finding the Strength to Survive,” has begun the “Mighty Matt Sterling Podcast.” Sterling is the subject of a profile in the September Peninsula,

“This is my response to all the boorish and uneducated negativity around diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Sterling said. “I hope to show the world what DEI means to real people, having incredible success in life, business, and sports.”

Sterling, 56, has been disabled since birth and has used a wheelchair for most of his life. He spent almost 30 years working in advertising and publishing, much of it for Time, Inc., beginning during its heyday and through the merger with AOL and the changes brought by the internet. 

“The Mighty Matt Sterling Podcast ” will introduce audiences to exceptional disabled people and to friends who helped Sterling on his path.

The podcast may be found on Youtube and Spotify. Pen

