Peninsula February 2026 Calendar

Healing with Joy

Sunday, March 1. Join the First Church of Christ, Scientist, for a talk. Healing with Joy: discovering the power of Love. Healing in Christian Science is joyful — it’s the natural result of understanding God as divine Life and Love. Ann Kneeland is a Christian Science practitioner and member of the Christian Science Board of Lecturership. Ann shares real-life examples of spiritual healing. 2 p.m. 1547 Manhattan Ave., Hermosa Beach. Free to attend, free parking and childcare provided. For information call (310) 375-7914, or email info.christiansicencepvp@gmail.com, or visit christiansciencepvp.org.

1 Sunday

FEBRUARY

Edith Knox Young Artist Competition

Presented by the Peninsula Symphony. Five finalists under age 25 will perform a full concerto with piano accompaniment in front of a panel of judges. Winners are announced at the end of the show. Redondo Union High School Auditorium, 510 Vincent Street, Redondo Beach. For more information, call (310) 544-0320 or visit pensym.org/Knox.htm.

Pedro Pet Pals Pet Adoptions

First Sunday of the month adoptions in partnership with Pedro Pet Pals. 12 – 3 p.m. Eastview Park, 1700 Westmont Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. For questions, email info@pedropetpals.com.

Liturgy Lab, St. Francis Church

A new series of evening services designed to explore historic and alternative forms of the Eucharistic service. We will worship together, then gather for dinner and conversation. 5 p.m. 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. All are welcome. Call for more info (310) 375-4617, or email: shelley.reece@stfrancispalosverdes.org.

4 Wednesday

FEBRUARY

PV Walkers

Ongoing every Wednesday. Meet at the Scriba Family Center for guided stretching, led by physical therapists from Providence Little Company of Mary, San Pedro, followed by walking at your own pace at the Promenade on the Peninsula. 9 – 11 a.m. 602 Deep Valley Drive, Suite 310, Rolling Hills Estates. For more information call Peninsula Seniors at (310) 377-3003.

Introduction to PVP Rotary Club

Join this introductory meeting and meet some of the members. The club has been active on the hill for over 60 years. Learn why they were awarded Community Service/Non-Profit of the Year by the PVP Chamber of Commerce. Discover ways that you can make an impact in your community, the South Bay and internationally. Coffee and snacks will be provided. Free to attend. 6 – 7:30 p.m. 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates.

Coastal Bird Walk

Where Sea Meets Sky: Coastal Birdlife Walk with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. 9 a.m. Join expert Bob Shanman meeting in front of White Point Nature Education Center, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. Free to attend. No RSVP needed.

5 Thursday

FEBRUARY

Laid-Back First Thursday, The Grand Annex

Enjoy a laid-back evening of music and art with your hosts, local musicians Chris and Emily Huff. Featuring musicians from the San Pedro Musicians Directory and visual art presented by fINdings Art Center. 5 – 8:30 p.m. 434 W. 6th Street, San Pedro. Tickets available at grandvision.org.

6 Friday

FEBRUARY

Elliot Levin Jazz Poetry, Collage

Elliott Levin is a Philadelphia born and based poet and musician. He has collaborated in performance with many poets including Miguel Algarin, Bob Holman, Gloria Tropp, Reg. E. Gaines, John Sinclair, Butch Morris’ CHORUS OF POETS, Wil Perkins, Frank Messina and David Amram. 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. Collage: a Place for Art and Culture, 731 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro. Tickets are available at collageartculture.org.

Amy Tofte’s Righteous Among Us

Runs through Sunday, March 1. Little Fish Theatre world premiere of Righteous Among Us, a new play by Amy Tofte, produced with the support of a grant from the Los Angeles New Play Project. Tickets range from $22 – $37 and are available at littlefishtheatre.org. Evening performances at 8 p.m. Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. N. Prospect Ave. Ste. L1, Redondo Beach. For questions call (310) 512-6030.

Lunar New Year, St. Francis Episcopal Church

Celebrate the 2026 Lunar New Year (Year of the Horse) with a talented group from Palos Verdes High School. This fun, family-friendly event will also include an opportunity drawing to win items via raffle tickets, Live Auction and traditional Chinese foods. $10 in advance, $13 at the door; children under 4 are free. Proceeds will benefit Rainbow Services, House of Hope and other charities that support women and children. 6 – 8 p.m. 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. For more information, call (310) 375-4617 or visit stfrancispalosverdes.org.

Rose’s Pawn Shop Concert, The Grand Annex

Rose’s Pawn Shop is an Americana, rock, folk and bluegrass band from Los Angeles. They will play cuts from their new album, American Seams. 8 p.m. 434 W. 6th Street, San Pedro. Tickets available at grandvision.org.

7 Saturday

FEBRUARY

Super Bowl Sunday 10k/5k Health & Fitness Expo

A two Day Health & Fitness Expo, held in conjunction with the Super Bowl Sunday runs, will be held Saturday, February 7, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday, February 8, 6 – 11 a.m. Free to the public. The Expo offers race enthusiasts the opportunity to see great running and fitness accessories. 200 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach. Information: redondo10k.com.

Harbor Connects & St. Francis Music Guild Fundraiser

An Evening of Music, a fundraiser celebrating the power of music and community, in support of Harbor Connects and the St. Francis Music Guild. The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. in the church with classical pop/rock music. Dinner and drinks at 6:30 p.m. then more live mellow/rock at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call (310) 375-4617 or visit stfrancispalosverdes.org.

Build It. Fix It. Love It.

A Trail Crew introductory class with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy from a nationally recognized trail expert covering various techniques for erosion repair, building rock walls and more. 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ladera Linda Community Center, 32201 Forrestal Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. Classroom training will be followed by hands-on field training at future workdays. No experience needed. 18 years+ pvplc.volunteerhub.com/vv2/event/24b0cfc7-8a88-4f78-8b3f-03e89353597a.

8 Sunday

FEBRUARY

Super Bowl 10k/5k run/walk

The Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce presents the Redondo Beach Super Bowl Sunday 10K/5K Run/Walk. Join more than 9,000 race enthusiasts at the South Bay’s biggest Super Bowl event and a terrific way to celebrate the biggest day in American sports. 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. 200 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach. For registration and information visit redondo10k.com.

9 Monday

FEBRUARY

Team Taiko Drum Class

Play the Japanese Drum with Team Taiko. Join the winter session that meets on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. February 9 through March 30. Open to all skill levels and recommended for ages 12 and up, children must either participate with a guardian or have a participation waiver signed before class. Bring water and wear comfortable clothes. Your Bachi (drumsticks) will be provided for you. The Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th Street, San Pedro. Sign up: grandvision.org.

12 Thursday

FEBRUARY

Open Mic Night, Grand Annex

Come on down to the Grand Annex on the second Thursday of each month for Open Mic Night from 7 – 9 p.m. 434 W. 6th Street, San Pedro. Doors open with pre-concert wine tasting at 7 p.m. Performers sign up at 6:30 p.m. For questions call (310) 833-4813. 434 W. 6th Street, San Pedro.

13 Friday

FEBRUARY

“My Funny Valentine” concert

Mark Kopitzke returns to the Grand Annex with his band, The Nightcaps, bringing warmth, charm and effortless swing to a night dedicated to classic romance. 8 – 10:30 p.m. The Grand Annex Music Hall, 434 W. 6th Street, San Pedro. Tickets available at grandvision.org.

14 Saturday

FEBRUARY

Family Sweetheart Dance

The Neighborhood Church invites you to a family sweetheart dance for fathers and daughters, mothers, and sons, grandparents, and grandkids. Fun for the entire family. DJ, dessert table, festive photo corner for selfies, and a craft corner. 7 – 9 p.m. 415 Paseo Del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates. $20 per adult, $10 per child. Tickets: ncpve.org/upcoming-events/familydance. Tickets at the door will be available. Have questions? Contact events@ncpve.org.

Be Mine, Valentine Nature Walk

Discover dramatic geological formations on the cliffs of this former basalt quarry. Docents will guide you on an exploration of some of the highest-quality coastal sage scrub habitat on the Peninsula. Moderate to strenuous. 9 a.m. Forrestal Reserve, 32201 Forrestal Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. Register at pvplc.org/calendar-events-list-guided-walks.

Nature Club, White Point

Join the Palos Verdes Land Conservancy for a rocks and fossils themed Nature Club. You will learn about being a geologist and paleontologist while doing fun activities and crafts. Free event and suitable for ages 3-10 years. 10:30 – 1:30 a.m. White Point Nature Education Center, 1600 Paseo del Mar, San Pedro.

Divorce workshop, Peninsula Library

Second Saturday monthly Divorce workshop with speakers Kevin J. Kensik, a divorce attorney with over 25 years experience, as well as area therapists and divorce financial professionals to help individuals through the difficult and confusing times of divorce. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Peninsula Center Library conference room, 701 Silver Spur, Rolling Hills Estates. $25. Registration: secondsaturday.com. For questions call (310) 891-2300.

15 Sunday

FEBRUARY

PV Democrats Monthly Meeting

The PV Democrats monthly hybrid (in-person and Zoom) meeting. 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m. for informal networking. Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. For more information and to register, visit pvpdemocrats.org.

Native Plant Garden Volunteer event

Volunteers needed to help keep the Point Vicente Interpretive Center Native Plant Garden clean, healthy and beautiful. Gloves and tools provided. 10 a.m. -12 p.m. 31501 Palos Verdes Drive West. To sign up, email Megan and Cannon at iwanttohelp@tidalinfluence.com.

Ukulele Jam, Collage

Join Taeri and Katie of Popoki House every Third Sunday of the month from 2 – 4 p.m. for a revamped Ukulele Jam. Bring a copy of The Daily Ukulele book and/or a tablet if you have them, a music stand, and your uke. All skill levels are welcome. 2 – 4 p.m. Collage: a Place for Art and Culture, 731 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro. Information at collageartculture.org.

Nature Walk, Pelican Cove Park

A guided tour led by the Los Serenos Docents. The hiking difficulty is moderate to strenuous. The trail is short but steep, so wear sturdy shoes. The south end of the cove is a tidepool at low tide (03:08 p.m., -0.9’) and an ocean brimming with sea life. Park in the parking lot on the southbound lanes of Palos Drive just south of the Point Vicente Park and Lighthouse. 2 p.m. 31300 Palos Verdes Dr. South, Ranch Palos Verdes. For more information call (310) 544-5375 or visit losserenosrpv.org.

World Whale Day

Be Brave & Be Kind special book reading Celebrate World Whale Day with a special author reading of the book “Be Brave and Be Kind: The Story of Eleanor the Whale” by Nicole Marie Boettcher with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. For families with young children, especially ages 3–8.10:30 – 11:30 a.m. White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 West Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro.

18 Wednesday

FEBRUARY

PVP Village Information Session

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Village is a dynamic organization of older adults who have joined together to help one another navigate the challenges and opportunities of aging while living in their homes. Meet PVP Village members and volunteers and learn about the PVP Village, its enriching social and intellectual activities and volunteer support. 11 a.m. Palos Verdes Peninsula Library, Purcell room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. Call (310) 991-3324 or email peninsulavillagepvp@gmail.com for more information or to RSVP.

19 Thursday

FEBRUARY

Educator of the Year, PVP Rotary Club

Honor nine outstanding educators on the Peninsula. Reception begins at 6:45 p.m. followed by a sit-down dinner and program. Tickets are available by mail with a $110 check payable to PV Peninsula Rotary Foundation, Julia Parton, Malaga Bank, 27450 Hawthorne Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates or online at tinyurl.com/eoty26.

20 Friday

FEBRUARY

Hollywood Creative: TV Directing Workshop

Join the Palos Verdes Library District for a three-session seminar dissecting the process of being a Director in Hollywood and taking a quick dive into interpreting a script, the logistics of production and working with other artists; as well as creating relationships with the studios and networks. First session is Friday, Feb. 20, 4 – 5:30 p.m. The second session is Friday Feb. 27 and the third and final session is Friday March 6. DGA Director Dean Lim has directed nearly 1,700 episodes of television. He has worked single camera, multi-camera and LIVE TV and is equally adroit in both drama and comedy. Peninsula Center Library community room, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates. Free to attend.

21 Saturday

FEBRUARY

Docent Guided Nature Walk

Join Los Serenos de Point Vicente for a tour of the Interpretive Center museum, its native plant garden and walk along the spectacular bluff top at the Vicente Bluff Reserve. Free and all ages are welcome. Bring sun/weather protection and water. Sturdy shoes are recommended. Meet at the front patio of Point Vicente Interpretive Center, 31501 Palos Verdes Drive West, Rancho Palos Verdes. 10 a.m. For more information, visit losserenosrpv.org or call (310) 544-5260.

Help Track the Cactus Wren

Additional date Saturday, February 28. Community Science Training with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. Join the Community Science Program to help track rare coastal cactus wrens and contribute to important conservation efforts. Must pre-register and attend both days to become a certified volunteer. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Register at pvplc.volunteerhub.com. Hidden Gems of the White Point Nature Preserve Walk with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, Saturday, February 21st, 10:30am. Meet in front of the Nature Center and come inside to explore after the hike. Preserve parking available at the end of the street in a gravel lot at 1600 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. Sign up at: pvplc.org/calendar

23 Monday

FEBRUARY

Las Candalistas Fundraiser

Ticket sales start today. A Fistful of Dollars For A Cause, Las Candalistas Spring Fundraiser Saturday, April 18 at the Empty Saddle Club. An evening of dramatic flair, community spirit, and a cause worth fighting for. Purchase tickets today at lascandalistas.org/event/spring2026.

28 Saturday

FEBRUARY

Concert , Chamber Orchestra

Jewels from the Past featured Artists: Julie Long on the flute, David Costello on the trumpet and Pierre Long-Tao on the Piano. 4 p.m. Riviera United Methodist Church, 375 Palos Verdes Blvd., Palos Verdes. Tickets $55/$60 Tickets may be purchased online at mycosb.org or by calling (310) 502-9934.