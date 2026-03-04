Peninsula March 2026 Calendar

1 Sunday

MARCH

Trolls, SC Botanic Garden

Starting March 1, general garden admission will include Thomas Dambo’s TROLLS: A Field Study, a whimsical expedition featuring 12 large Trolls crafted entirely from reclaimed wood. Ongoing through March. Open every day from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. For tickets and information visit southcoastbotanicgarden.org.

Healing with Joy

Join the First Church of Christ, Scientist, for “Healing with Joy: discovering the power of Love.” Speaker Ann Kneeland is a Christian Science practitioner and member of the Christian Science Board of Lecturership. She shares real-life examples of spiritual healing. 2 p.m. 1547 Manhattan Ave., Hermosa Beach. Free. Free parking and childcare. For information call (310) 375-7914, or email info.christiansicencepvp@gmail.com, or visit christiansciencepvp.org.

Snow Queen, Redondo Beach

Redondo Ballet presents Snow Queen, a classic tale by Hans Christian Andersen about two best friends whose friendship is tested. 3 p.m. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. For tickets and information visit RedondoBallet.org.

Storytime Tails, White Point Center

Fabulous Fossils, Sunday, March 1, 10:30-11:30am. Join the White Point Nature Education Center for fun stories about the cool critters that live on the nature preserve with crafts and hands-on activities. Fabulous Fossils. Recommended for kids ages 3 to 6 and their caregivers. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. 1600 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. No sign up required.

Las Candalistas Spring Spaghetti

Tickets are on sale for the Las Candalistas Spring Fundraiser “A Fistful of Dollars for a Cause” on Saturday, April 18. Inspired by the iconic Spaghetti Western. An evening of dramatic flair, community spirit, and a cause worth fighting for. 5 – 9:30 p.m. Empty Saddle Club, 39 Empty Saddle Rd., Rolling Hills Estates. Tickets and details are available at lascandalistas.org/event/spring2026.

4 Wednesday

MARCH

Where Sea Meets Sky

A Coastal Birdlife Walk with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. Meet in front of White Point Nature Education Center for a free bird walk with an experienced naturalist, binoculars provided. 9 a.m. 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. No sign up required.

Oscar Documentary Shorts

The South Bay Film Society 2026 Oscar Documentary Shorts screening at the AMC Rolling Hills Theater. Evening shows: 6:45 p.m., 6:55 p.m., and 7 p.m. 2591 Airport Drive, Rolling Hills. Tickets and information: southbayfilmsociety.com/events/2026-oscar-documentary-shorts.

Flying Through History, Bohannon

Join Peninsula Seniors for a Bohannon Lecture Series with Marva Thomas, current Long Beach Airport Advisory Commissioner. Thomas will look at the rich history of Long Beach Airport from the beginnings of aviation when the beach was the airstrip, to its role in war years, to currently gearing up for the 2028 Olympics. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. 602 Deep Valley Drive, #310, Rolling Hills Estates. Coffee social at 10:15 a.m. Open to the community. Space is limited. Call Renee Reymond, Programs Coordinator at (310) 377-3003, for details.

PV Walkers

Every Wednesday of the month. Meet at the Peninsula Center Library top parking deck, 688 Deep Valley Dr., Rolling Hills Estates. 8:45 a.m. For more information call Peninsula Seniors at (310) 377-3003. For more information about Peninsula Seniors visit pvseniors.org.

5 Thursday

MARCH

First Thursday ArtWalk

On the first Thursday of each month, downtown San Pedro comes alive with art gallery openings, live music, pop-up shops, food vendors, and a vibrant local crowd. Wander the streets, meet local artists. 7 – 11 p.m. JDC Records, 447 W. 6th Street. For more information visit discoversanpedro.org/eventscalendar.

First Thursday, Grand Annex

Enjoy a laid-back First Thursday evening of music and art at the Grand Annex, with your hosts, local musicians Chris and Emily Huff. Featuring musicians from the San Pedro Musicians Directory and visual art presented by fINdings Art Center. 5 p.m. 434 W. 6th Street, San Pedro. Tickets available at grandvision.org/event/the-grand-annex-arts-saloon-2.

Night Market, San Pedro

Experience the flavors, sounds, and culture of San Pedro at the lively Night Market. Enjoy local food vendors, live music, shopping, and family-friendly fun under the stars in the heart of downtown. 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. 300 W. 6th Street.

6 Friday

MARCH

Peninsula Library Enhancement Ceremony

The Palos Verdes Library District celebrates the groundbreaking of new enhancements to the Peninsula Center Library. In partnership with the Peninsula Library Friends Foundation. 1 – 2 p.m. Refreshments. 650 Deep Valley Drive.

Hollywood Creative: Television Directing

The Palos Verdes Library District presents the third and final session of a three-session seminar dissecting the process of being a director in Hollywood. 4 – 5 :30 p.m. Palos Verdes Library community room, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates. For questions call (310) 377-9584.

7 Saturday

MARCH

Nature Waves Sound Bath, Botanic Garden

Welcome spring with a deeply restorative sound healing experience. Surrounded by nature, gentle vibrations from singing bowls, gongs, and chimes will guide you into a profound state of calm and balance as the Garden itself becomes part of the experience. Led by Andrea Morales. 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. $40 members/$43 non-members. To sign up and a class schedule visit southcoastbotanicgarden.org/classes.

George F. Canyon Discovery Walk

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy offers a Walk with Naturalists. They will guide you along a trail through the preserve to discover unique wildlife in their canyon habitat along with amazing views of the LA Basin. 10:30 a.m. Park in the dirt lot on the west side of Palos Verdes Drive East about 400 ft. south of Palos Verdes Drive North. Meet at the Stein Hale trailhead, Rolling Hills Estates. Rain cancels. Sign up at: pvplc.org/calendar.

Dining in the South Bay historian

Culinary historian Richard Foss (and Peninsula Magazine food writer) presents a two-part series about culinary history. Part one: 1895 — 1945. Saturday, March 21, Part two: 1945 — 1985. 2 – 3 p.m. Redondo Beach Main Library meeting room 2nd floor, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach. Free to attend and no sign up required.

Community Art Supply Swaps

Share art conversation and get some goodies. Help us divert materials from landfills while encouraging environmentally friendly creation. Items may be dropped off at the Malaga Cove & Miraleste Libraries through March 3. Do not put Swap items in the book drop. Malaga Cove Library 2400 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. Miralest Library, 29089 Palos Verdes Drive E., Rancho Palos Verdes. For instructions on what to drop off and what not to drop off visit pvld.libnet.info/event/15459092.

8 Sunday

MARCH

Goat Yoga, SC Botanic Garden

Goat Yoga & Mimosas, a guided 60-minute outdoor yoga session led by a skilled instructor—made extra memorable by the playful company of friendly goats who love to wander, cuddle, and occasionally strike a pose alongside you. 10 – 11:30 a.m. and 12 – 1:30 p.m. South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. $59 members/$65 non-members. To sign up and a class schedule visit southcoastbotanicgarden.org/classes.

10 Tuesday

MARCH

Planning Ahead

Estate planning and financial planning decisions are often made at different times—but how they work together can matter over the long term. Join the Palos Verdes Peninsula Village for an informative panel discussion exploring how estate planning tools, such as wills and trusts, intersect with financial considerations, when it may be time to revisit existing plans, and best practices for ensuring your estate is handled according to your wishes. 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Peninsula Library, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates. Space is limited – registration is required. Register at VillageMainOffice@gmail.com or call (310) 415-2762.

11 Wednesday

MARCH

Point Vicente Lighthouse lecture

Join Peninsula Seniors for Bohannon Lecture Series with Financial Officer of the Friends of the Point Vincent Lighthouse, Catherine Sincich. Catherine details the history of the lighthouse celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. She discusses efforts to work with the U.S. Coast Guard on the much-needed restoration of this coastal landmark. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. 602 Deep Valley Drive, #310, Rolling Hills Estates. Coffee social at 10:15 a.m. Open to the community. Space is limited. Call Renee Reymond, Programs Coordinator at (310) 377-3003, for details.

12 Thursday

MARCH

Switzer Learning Center Gala

Switzer Learning Center, a leading WASC‑accredited non‑public school and behavioral health center serving neurodiverse students across Los Angeles County, will celebrate its 60th Anniversary with a landmark fundraising Gala. The Gala will unite educators, civic leaders, philanthropists, families, alumni and longtime supporters for an evening that honors Switzer’s six decades of service and raises essential funds for its academic, therapeutic and enrichment programs. 6 – 10 p.m. Palos Verdes Golf Club, 3301 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. Tickets and information at e.givesmart.com/events/KtI. For more information about the Switzer Learning Center visit switzercenter.org.

13 Friday

MARCH

PV Reads, Author Mark Sullivan

The Palos Verdes Library District invites the community to participate in PV Reads: Beneath a Scarlet Sky by Mark Sullivan. A community reading event promoting cultural celebrations and learning on the Peninsula. 6:30 p.m. with book signing to follow. 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Peninsula Center Library, 701 Silver Spur Road. The event is free and open to the public.

14 Saturday

MARCH

Nature Walk

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy guides a nature walk of Alta Vicente Reserve. Explore restored coastal sage scrub habitat and enjoy beautiful views of Catalina Island. Along the way, spot rare birds like coastal cactus wrens. Moderate. 9 a.m. Park at Rancho Palos Verdes City Hall, 30940 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. Register at pvplc.org/calendar-events-list-guided-walks.

Nature Club with Butterflies

Join the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy at White Point Nature Education Center for a butterfly themed Nature Club. Learn about the butterflies that live on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, make fun crafts, and go on a butterfly hike through the garden. Ages 3-10. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. No sign up required.

Clippers Friendship Fundraiser

Come watch the LA Clippers host the Sacramento Kings and raise money for the Friendship Foundation at the same time. When you buy a ticket, a portion of the sale will benefit The Friendship Foundation. 7:30 p.m. Intuit Dome, 3930 W. Century Blvd., Inglewood. Tickets gofevo.com/event/FF26. For more information on the Friendship Foundation visit friendshipfoundation.com.

Divorce workshop, Peninsula Library

Second Saturday monthly Divorce workshop with Kevin J. Kensik, a divorce attorney with over 25 years experience, as well as area therapists and divorce financial professionals to help individuals through the difficult and confusing times of divorce. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Peninsula Center Library community room, 701 Silver Spur, Rolling Hills Estates. $25. Registration: secondsaturday.com. For questions call (310) 891-2300.

15 Sunday

MARCH

Los Cancioneros “Heart of America”

Los Cancioneros Master Choral, under artistic director Allan Robert Petker presents “The Heart of America.” This concert celebrates its beauty in music, and the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. 5 p.m. James R. Armstrong Theatre, Torrance Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Dr., Torrance. General admission $40. Tickets available at tickets.Icmasterchorale.com.

PV Democrats Monthly Meeting

Join the Palos Verdes Democrats for a hybrid/Zoom or in-person club meeting at the Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m. for informal networking. For more information and to register, visit pvpdemocrats.org.

18 Wednesday

MARCH

The PVP Village Information Session

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Village is a dynamic organization of older adults who have joined together to help one another navigate the challenges and opportunities of aging while living in their homes. Meet PVP Village members and volunteers and learn about the PVP Village, its enriching social and intellectual activities and volunteer support. 11 a.m. Palos Verdes Peninsula Library, Purcell Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. Call (310) 991-3324 or email peninsulavillagepvp@gmail.com for more information or to RSVP.

International Printing Museum Lecture

Join the Peninsula Seniors for Bohannon Lecture Series with Mark Barbour, Executive Director and Curator of the International Printing Museum in Carson. Mark will discuss the Museum’s mission to teach the history of printing and books, and how innovations in printing helped shape the modern world. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. 602 Deep Valley Drive, #310, Rolling Hills Estates. Coffee social at 10:15 a.m. Open to the community. Space is limited. Call Renee Reymond, Programs Coordinator at (310) 377-3003, for details.

20 Friday

MARCH

The Circle PV Center’s Collected Treasures

Through Sunday, March 22 (1 – 3 p.m.). The annual estate sale-style fundraiser with a plethora of art, ceramics, jewelry, silver, fine china, linens, textiles, and so much more. 5504 Crestridge Rd, Rancho Palos Verdes. Free admission. Cash or credit cards only. No food, drinks, large bags, strollers, or pets. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information, contact katherinewilliamscircle@gmail.com.

21 Saturday

MARCH

Outdoor Stewardship Leadership Development

If you’re excited about restoring wildlife habitat and enjoy working with others, consider becoming a Team Leader for our Outdoor Volunteer Days with The Palos Verdes Land Conservancy. Team Leaders assist our staff in guiding volunteers during events. Great opportunity to gain leadership skills you can use to make a difference. Flexible schedule. Ages 16+. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. White Point Nature Center, 1600 W Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. Register at pvplc.volunteerhub.com/vv2/event/ecdab7e5-6fb2-4ee7-b506-757d17f8eff3.

Hidden Trail Gems

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy’s Naturalists will guide you along a trail to discover unique wildlife in their coastal sage scrub habitat with amazing views across to the ocean. 10:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Nature Center and come inside to explore after the hike. Preserve parking available at the end of the street in a gravel lot, 1600 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. Sign up at: pvplc.org/calendar.

Docent Guided Nature Walk

One of the natural beauties of the Peninsula is the 155-acre Forrestal Reserve. The reserve contains one of the City’s best stands of undisturbed coastal sage scrub, which serves as habitat for the federally protected California gnatcatcher and as habitat for ocean milk vetch (Astragalus sp.), the host plant for the Palos Verdes blue butterfly. Sturdy footwear is recommended. Rain cancels the walk. 9 – 11 a.m. Forrestal Nature Reserve Ladera Linda Community Center, 32201 Forrestal Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. For questions and info, visit losserenosrpv.org or call (310) 544-5260.

Peninsula Origami

The Peninsula Origami Group invites you to join them at Malaga Library community room from 12 – 3 p.m. The group meets every 3rd Saturday of the month. Origami helps develop hand-eye coordination, sequencing skills, attention skills, patience, temporal spatial skills and problem solving.. Origami promotes mindfulness and is a great stress-reliever. All ages are welcome to join. 2400 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates.

22 Sunday

MARCH

PV Symphonic Band concert

The Palos Verdes Symphonic Band will feature multiple soloists around the ensemble, and showcase music from composers like W.A. Mozart, George Gershwin, and more in a concert titled “Center Stage.” 4 p.m. The Salvation Army Torrance Corps, 4223 Emerald Street, Torrance. Admission is free. Details can be found at pvsband.org.

Passport Fair, Peninsula Center Library

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Appointments available and walk-ins welcomed. 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Peninsula Library, 650 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Download the DS-11 application: eforms.state.gov/Forms/ds11_pdf. PDF. Fill out the form with black in and no errors. For more information visit pvld.org/services/passports.

25 Wednesday

MARCH

Bob Dylan and the Nobel Prize

Join Peninsula Seniors for a Bohannon Lecture Series with members Ann and Lee Strong. The Strong’s will talk about the controversial story of how singer-songwriter Bob Dylan won a Pulitzer Prize (2008) and a Nobel Prize (2016) for literature, not music. Various officials will explain the reasoning for the prestigious awards, and sample some of the lyrics Dylan wrote. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. 602 Deep Valley Drive, #310, Rolling Hills Estates. Coffee social at 10:15 a.m. Open to the community. Space is limited. Call Renee Reymond, Programs Coordinator at (310) 377-3003, for details.

26 Thursday

MARCH

Let the Games Begin conference

Los Angeles is gearing up for the FIFA World Cup 26, Super Bowl LXI and 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games. This year’s General Assembly will explore the impact this evolution is having on the South Bay’s economy, environment, transportation and infrastructure, and how it’s preparing to take the world stage. It will examine the government’s role of encouraging and regulating, while keeping the South Bay livable for residents, promoting our businesses and sustaining a hub for leisure activities. The conference will feature panel discussions and interactive exhibits. Open to the public and the event is free. 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Westdrift Hotel, 1400 Parkview Avenue, Manhattan Beach. Register at southbaycities.org/2026-general-assembly.

28 Saturday

MARCH

Native Plant Wonders Garden Tour

Step into the beauty of the White Point Native Plant Garden and discover the wonders of California’s native flora. You will learn expert tips on growing and caring for native plants and explore the vibrant garden habitats. Perfect for gardeners, nature lovers, and anyone curious about sustainable landscaping. 11 – 11:30 a.m. Meet at the White Point Nature Education Center, 1600 Paseo del Mar, San Pedro.

Native Plant Sales

Create your own butterfly garden with a beautiful native plant from the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Our native plant expert will give you professional tips on creating a garden waystation and home for local species. The Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy Native plant sale is now at the Stein Hale Trailhead. Park in the dirt lot on the west side of PV Drive East just about 400 feet uphill from the intersection of PV Drive North. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. White Point Nature Education Center, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro.

Piano Performance by Marina Grozdanovic

A special performance by internationally acclaimed pianist Marina Grozdanovic of celebrated classical pieces on piano, including compositions by Debussy, and Chopin, Ravel. Peninsula Center Library community room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates.

The Pennyroyal Players musical about suffragette trailblazers is presented Saturday, March 28 at the Grand Annex theater in San Pedro. Easy Reader Archives

Pennyroyal Players

The Pennyroyal Players shine the spotlight on suffragette trailblazers in this fast-paced musical chronicling their fight for equality. 3 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m. General admission $26.35 or VIP $185.01 Available at grandvision.org/event/pennyroyal-playersthe-suffragette-musical-2. The Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th Street, San Pedro.