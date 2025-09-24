Philanthropist, hospice angel Jacky Glass to be remembered

by Jeralyn Glass

Philanthropist and longtime Peninsula community volunteer Jacqueline Marjorie Glass passed away peacefully at her home on August 17, surrounded by her family and caregivers from Trinity Care Hospice, an organization to which she devoted the last 30 years of her life. She was 94.

Together with her late husband, Jerry, Jacky dedicated herself to raising awareness and funding for hospice care, ensuring that families, especially those with terminally ill children, were treated with dignity and love.

Jacky was born on February 16, 1931, an only child, in Brooklyn, New York. She loved singing, dancing and playing piano as a child, and attending Broadway shows with her parents. Her passion for music, the arts, and sports carried throughout her life. She was also a world traveler, fulfilling her dream of exploring countries on every continent. Of all the places she visited, the Big Island of Hawaii held her heart most dearly.

Jacky was also an avid sports fan, with a particular love of tennis. She was a formidable and joyful presence on the court for more than 50 years. She followed basketball, football, and tennis with equal devotion, matched only by her commitment to Jeopardy! Anyone watching with her was likely to be humbled.

In 2011 Jacky received the Mother Joseph Award from the Sisters of Providence in recognition of her work with the Hospice Foundation.

In 2012, Jacky was presented the Inspiration award by the Healthcare and Elder Law Programs Corporation (H.E.L.P). She was responsible for introducing H.E.L.P. to the Providence TrinityCare Hospice Foundation.

Jacky was a volunteer for TrinityCare for more than three decades, serving as Chair of the Board of Trustees, and as their Community Ambassador. In 1990, Jacky and her late husband, Jerry Glass, opened their beautiful oceanfront home to guests for the first Sunday by the Sea fundraising event, and continued to do so for many more years. By 2011, that annual event had grown to over 800 attendees and raised more than $4.5 million in support of vital programs.

In addition to her many hours of volunteer work, Jacky has supported dozens of charitable and community organizations,, including the Norris Theater, as well as the Peninsula Committee, Los Angeles Philharmonic . As a Stephen Minister with St. Peter’s by the Sea Presbyterian, she ministered to ill parishioners.

Jacky now joins her beloved husband, Jerry, and her grandson, Dylan, in eternal rest. Jacky is survived by her five children, five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial service celebrating Jacqueline’s life and philanthropic legacy will be held Saturday, Nov. 1, at 1 p.m. at Saint Peter’s by the Sea Presbyterian Church in Rancho Palos Verdes, where Jacky served as a Deacon and was a respected member of the congregation for over 50 years. A reception will follow.

Attendees are invited to bring a photo or memento of their friendship with Jacky. These keepsakes will become part of a collective book, symbolizing the beautiful web of love and connection she created throughout her life.

For many, Jacqueline was truly an Earth Angel. To honor her, the family will share treasured pieces from her angel collection, encouraging donations in her name to Trinity Care Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Trinity Care Hospice.These gifts will continue her legacy of ensuring that all may experience a compassionate, dignified, and loving passing. Just as she herself did—with grace, kindness, and peace. She taught us that service is love in action, and her radiant presence and wonderful sense of humor will forever remain in the hearts of those whose lives she touched. Pen