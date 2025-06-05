Police beat: MBMS bomb threat, mugging on Rosecrans, PCH motorcycle crash, tequila, hermosa homeless change locks

by Liz Mullen

MBMS bomb threat not credible

Manhattan Beach Middle School students were ordered to shelter in place Wednesday morning following a bomb threat. Police responded at approximately 10 a.m. At approximately 10:20 a.m., police reported “no credible threat” had been found. MBPD K9 Rio, who is trained in explosives detection, assisted in the investigation.

Mugging on Rosecrans

Three men mugged another man leaving a Manhattan Beach restaurant last month, punching and kicking him, knocking him to the ground and stealing his cellphone and wallet. The crime occurred at about 9 p.m. on May 26 after the man picked up some food he had ordered on the 300 block of Rosecrans Boulevard. The victim and suspects exchanged words, according to the Manhattan Beach Police Department.

The man kept walking, but one of the three men punched him in the back. The man fell and the three men continued to assault him, kicking and punching him. The three men took his cellphone and wallet. The robbers left the scene and the victim went home and did not report the incident until the next day, May 27, when he showed up in the lobby of the MBPD headquarters at about 1 p.m.

The victim showed officers several injuries he had sustained on his body during the attack, but declined medical attention.

PCH motorcycle crash help sought

MBPD is asking for the public’s help in its investigation into a motorcycle collision which caused the rider to suffer life-threatening injuries. The collision occurred at the intersection of Manhattan Beach Boulevard and Sepulveda Boulevard at about 5:43 p.m. on June 1. The rider of the motorcycle was transferred to a trauma center. MBPD is aware of a video capturing the crash that is circulating on social media. Anyone with any information is asked to contact MBPD Traffic Officer Michael Boyes at (310) 802-5095.

Target targeted

There were 11 retail crimes in Manhattan Beach during the week of May 22 to May 28, including crimes of shoplifting, theft, grand theft and thefts with prior convictions.

The Target on the 1200 block of Sepulveda Boulevard was hit four times and the REI on the 1800 block of Rosencrans Avenue was hit twice.

Redondo robbers arrested

Redondo Beach Police Department officers arrested two people who threatened two victims, in one case with a knife, last month.

On May 13 a male adult suspect riding a scooter entered an open store on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Boulevard. The employee told him to leave, but the man took a sandwich from the deli in the store, while yelling and pointing a knife at the store employee. RBPD officers arrested the suspect and returned the unopened deli sandwich.

On May 28 on the 1600 block of Kingsdale Avenue, a woman approached a person smoking a cigarette, asking if she could have a cigarette. When the person said no, the woman grabbed at the victim and walked away, mumbling. RBPD arrested the woman.

Tequila, gas taken from RB cars

Criminals broke into more than a dozen parked cars, trucks and SUVs in Redondo Beach in mid to late May, stealing an array of products including a tequila decanter, golf clubs, a Ruger firearm and gasoline.

Burglars drilled into the gas tank of a Ford Transit SUV parked on the 1800 block of Hawthorne Boulevard and siphoned gas from the vehicle on May 28.

On May 14 on the 1000 block of Esplanade, burglars smashed the middle rear window of a Chevrolet 2500 flatbed pickup truck and stole a Ruger gun, two garage door openers and keys to the truck.

Thieves made off with a golf bag and a full set of 14 clubs, including Callaway, TaylorMade, PING and Scotty Cameron brand clubs from a 2021 Chevy Silverado pickup truck that was left unlocked on the 1300 block of Helberta Street on May 15.

Thieves ripped an offroad LED ditch light off a Mercedes SUV on the 1300 block of Catalina on May 17. They tore a tailgate off a Toyota Tacoma on Fisk Lane on May 18 and swiped a rear license plate off a Chevy Silverado parked on Phelan Lane on May 25.

There was a failed attempt to break into a Chevy van parked on the 200 block of Juanita Avenue on May 20. The owner of that van woke up at about 2 a.m and saw someone tampering with the driver’s side door lock. The owner of the van told the suspect to leave. The suspect drove away in a newer model red SUV.

Hermosa homeless change locks

Hermosa Beach Police Department officers discovered people who had taken up residence in a closed business on the 1200 block of The Strand on May 22. The people trespassing there had changed the lock on the door.

On May 19, HBPD officers found people camping on the beach near The Strand and 19th Street, in violation of the new Hermosa ordinance prohibiting camping in public places. These people, who had been cited multiple times for violating the ordinance, were in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Additionally, on May 18, officers arrested people who were camping in a public restroom on Valley Drive. One of those people was in possession of drug paraphernalia. ER