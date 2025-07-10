Process criticized, Redondo council approves faster contract to market city for Olympics

by Garth Meyer

A simple approval item on the agenda?

It may have appeared so at the July 1 city council meeting, but it became a controversial discussion about city openness when appointing an Olympic committee, its goal to attract ancillary LA28 events to Redondo Beach.

In the end, a contract was approved unanimously for $40,000 with BeachLife Festival, to help market the city in the Olympics effort.

“This is not okay,” said City Treasurer Eugene Solomon, in public comment, speaking as a resident. “I understand the (urgency) but the process is not okay… Going forward, I would hope this does not happen again.”

He talked about minutes, public input, “that’s public transparency,” he said.

The newly-formed Mayor’s Olympic Committee held its first meeting June 12 at California Surf Club. BeachLife co-founder Allen Sanford is on the committee, and is a principal owner of the Surf Club.

“Ideally, if we had more time, we’d have had more meetings (to launch the committee),” said Mayor Jim Light. “In fact, that was the plan until we found out the schedule. We have three opportunities, two of them require marketing by August. We’re following all city processes. There is nothing hidden here, nothing nefarious.”

Possibilities for local, Olympics-related happenings include official watch parties with direct television feeds; hosting a country’s team to train in Redondo Beach before the Games; and an official national hospitality site for fans from a certain country.

A training site here could be for sailing or rowing teams in King Harbor, for example. Track and field athletes could set up at RUHS’ Sea Hawk Bowl.

“We want to put our best foot forward, when the teams come out in August,” said City Councilmember and committee member Paige Kaluderovic.

Councilman Chadwick Castle agreed. He is also on the committee.

“There will clearly be better processes going forward,” said Councilman Scott Behrendt.

“My intent was to have the first Olympic meetings, then get it on the (city council) agenda and brief the council on where we were,” Light told Easy Reader.

The city solicited two proposals for the marketing work, from BeachLife and PSM Communication Arts, the latter of which bid $49,500.

Kevin O’Brien of PSM is also on Light’s Olympic committee. PSM has done work for Redondo Beach Tourism.

City staff recommended BeachLife for the contract, citing its record of successful music festivals, lower cost, quick timeline and existing videos and still photography.

On June 17, the mayor requested, and the council approved $50,000 for the marketing effort, as part of the annual city budget.

“I couldn’t go into detail then because it was not agendized, but I said I would brief the council (later),” Light said.

The Olympics marketing subcommittee held its first meeting June 18.

Nations’ scouts are set to come to greater-L.A. in August, with one visiting Redondo Beach as soon as Monday, July 14; a representative from New Zealand’s sailing team (who will go to San Pedro and Long Beach as well). This contact was made by Tim Dodd, former New Zealander and CEO of Sweetflower Cannabis cannabis dispensaries, who has expressed interest in the proposed cannabis retail licenses in Redondo Beach.

“I told him, this isn’t tied to anything in the selection process,” Light said to Easy Reader.

Dodd referred Craig Monk, a New Zealand Olympic bronze medalist sailor, living in L.A., to Redondo Beach. Monk later came down to tour the harbor.

“We need to market to (the other countries) to come to Redondo Beach,” Councilman Castle said. “I think people were caught off guard, surprised we were moving so quickly. But we need to move to put this together today. When you think LA28, that’s three years, but some of these decisions are being made (by Olympic teams) now.”

Redondo Beach has no chance of getting actual Olympic events.

The city had previously made a push to host open water swimming, coastal rowing or sailing. These will be held in Long Beach.

The 25-member Redondo Beach mayor’s committee is led by Jane Chung, assistant to the city manager, representing staff. Members include representatives of the school district, Chamber of Commerce, Beach Cities Health District, BeachLife and other entities.

Each member was appointed by Light.

He announced Tuesday the next meeting of the marketing subcommittee will be the week of July 21.

“I’m very excited with the potential for our city,” the mayor said. “I’m confident that we’ll have something great when the Olympics come along.” ER