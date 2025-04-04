Redondo Beach City council to create economic development committee

by Garth Meyer

An economic development subcommittee is about to be formed by the Redondo Beach city council, featuring two councilmembers yet to be named, and representatives of the business community.

The president of the Redondo Pier Association, Robert Resnick, a master leaseholder, called in to the April 1 council meeting to give his “full-hearted support to this program. It is not just a good idea, but a critical, indispensable idea.”

“Does anyone not want to be on this (committee)?” asked Mayor Jim Light, as city staff presented its recommendation to form it, an idea brought forward by councilmember Paige Kaluderovic last year during strategic planning sessions.

The working group would aim to recruit, retain and attract new businesses.

The city council would appoint its members.

“This is an introduction to the concept. You have time to marinate it,” said City Manager Mike Witzansky.

“I see this as an annual, re-appointed committee.”

He noted that he thought much of the group’s work would involve developing policy changes and new ordinances.

“This is something we need to focus on for our economic viability,” Mayor Light said. “We are losing out to other cities. I’d love for us to get the reputation of El Segundo; as business-friendly.”

“Let’s be targeted about what types of businesses we are looking for, and remove barriers,” Kaluderovic said.

“This may be the most important thing we do here,” said newly sworn-in Councilman Brad Waller. “Economic development is how we are going to pay for all that our residents want in Redondo Beach.”

The council is expected to appoint the subcommittee April 15.

Business concierge report:

Also Tuesday night, Dave Charobee, Redondo Beach senior management analyst, presented a report on the city’s business concierge program, started in 2022.

The effort is aimed to help speed up and explain the permitting process for businesses, and aid in any snags. Charobee reported that 26 businesses have been assisted by the program, and more indirectly.

Operators of businesses who have used the concierge program will be asked to join the economic development subcommittee. ER