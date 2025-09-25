Log In
Redondo Beach George Freeth Memorial Water Polo Tournament in King Harbor

The inaugural Redondo Beach George Freeth Water Polo Tournament in King Harbor

The first George Freeth Water Polo Tournament took place in King Harbor Saturday, Sept. 20. A USA Water Polo-sanctioned event, organizers set up a four-on-four court in the ocean between California Surf Club and Riviera Mexican Cantina.

A total of 26 teams participated, from the highest-level “Masters” – which included two Paris Olympians – to four South Bay high school girls’ teams for exhibition matches.

“I’ve been involved with a gazillion water polo events but I’ve never been part of something like this before,” said announcer Dave Williamson, an assistant coach for boys and girls’ teams at El Segundo High School. 

The event was modeled after those common in Europe.

Organizers hoped for a successful “proof of concept” in its first year. They intend to make it an annual event.

Photos by Brian Mitchell/Kevin Cody/J.P. Cordero

