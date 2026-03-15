Seven hour Strand standoff with Hermosa Beach police ends peacefully

by Kevin Cody

“Eleanor, come out with your hands up. This has been going on long enough,” a Hermosa Beach Police Officer called out over a bullhorn.

The officer was in front of a two story home in the 500 block of The Strand, in Hermosa Beach, backed by the El Segundo Police Swat team and the Redondo Beach BearCat armored vehicle. Police officers with rifles were posted on the second story balcony of the home immediately to the north.

The person barricaded inside the home did not come out. (Police have not disclosed “Eleanor’s” full name, or sex.) It was close to 8 p.m. Saturday night, March 15. Police had been trying to coax him or her out of the house since half past noon.

After waiting a few more minutes, the officer repeated the order over the bull horn. Moments later, a person wearing a black fedora, sunglasses and a loose fitting black suit appeared at the open front door, hands raised.

The officer speaking over the bull horn encouraged the person to step into the front yard and turn around.

As the person did so half a dozen police officers cautiously approached, cuffed the person and then walked the person south on The Strand to one of the dozens of police vehicles called to the scene.

The apprehensive crowd that had grown through the day behind the police tape, expressed relief and quickly left.

Hermosa police went to the Strand home Saturday morning. A Realtor who manages the property asked the police to make a welfare check at the downstairs unit. Tenants in the upstairs unit had called the Realtor to complain of an offensive smell, according to a source who asked not to be identified.

When police arrived, they found a dead male in the house, on the floor, and another individual who indicated to police he or she was armed, according to a press release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the death.

Following the welfare check, Hermosa police enlisted the assistance of neighboring police agencies, who encircled the house, and began the process of coaxing the individual in the house to surrender peacefully.

Hermosa Avenue southbound, south of Eighth Street, was closed until about 8 p.m. The Strand and Beach drive, on either side of the 500 block of The Strand remain closed. ER