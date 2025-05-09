South Bay Kids Summer Camps 2025

by Tamar Gillotti

photo Easy Reader archives

Adventureplex

Kids Indoor Play Facility, Fly Zone

Our mission is to make healthy habits fun because healthy habits started early last a lifetime. AdventurePlex was created for families to play, learn, and grow; to be a dynamic place to get physical, get silly, and get healthy. It’s a perennial top pick for best indoor playground, best birthday and the best camp.

1701 Marine Ave, Manhattan Beach

(310) 546-7708

adventureplex.org

Beach Cities Volleyball has the coaches

Beach Cities Volleyball is the place to develop volleyball skills this spring and summer. Beach Cities Volleyball offers 25 years of experience and the impressive resumes of former professional and college players, and current college and high school coaches Beach Cities. Our coaches enjoy sharing their enthusiasm and love volleyball with our athletes. Every time you touch a volleyball is a chance to get better. 1021 N Sepulveda Blvd. Ste. M, Manhattan Beach

(310) 546-9150

info@beachcitiesbc.com

beachcitiesvbc.com

Camp RAD 2025 at MBMS

Camp RAD is an all-encompassing academic prep camp with instructional support for math and English, balanced with art, crafts, and outdoor games. It will be run for four weeks in July and August at Manhattan Beach Middle School. This is the ideal setting for students to get comfortable with their future middle school environment. Hosted by Mr. Chao (current teacher at MBMS), it’s the perfect way to review and get ahead for the school year. We hope to make everyone comfortable, so ask for discounts and pricing that works for you. We can make it work. Happy Camping.

chaoteach@yahoo.com

mbxfoundation.org/summer-camps/camp-rad/

CampSurf ocean knowledge

Campsurf has been the official surf school of the city of Manhattan Beach since 1997.

California Business Journal dubbed Campsurf “Los Angeles’ premier surf school.” Campsurf provides a safe, fun and educational introduction to surfing and the ocean environment for boys and girls ages 4 and up. Our camps are different in the way we pass on surfing and ocean knowledge. Our low student to instructor ratio of 4 : 1 guarantees surfing improvement, personal attention, and most importantly, safety. If you’re looking for a solid foundation in surfing, book a summer surf camp with us.

(424) 237-2994

info@campsurf.com

campsurf.com

Champ Camp, epic field trips

Founded in 2012, Champ Camp’s play-based beach program has become the #1 family favorite in the South Bay. With multiple types of camps, including Beach, Skate, and Adventure Camps (think: Epic field trips around the South Bay) for kids ages 4–14, our time-tested High Fives & Good Vibes approach builds confidence, friendships, and epic memories — both on the sand and in the sea. We keep things safe with a 5:1 camper-to-coach ratio. Flexible scheduling makes it easy for busy families. Locations in El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, and Redondo Beach. Spots fill fast — enroll today!

100 Progress Ste. 200, Irvine

(310) 283-4509

@champcampkids

champcampkids.com

King Harbor Youth Foundation

King Harbor Youth Foundation (KHYF) is a non-profit that is proud to support youth at all levels of sailing from first timers to national level competitive racing for children 7 through 18. KHYF also has a community outreach reaching hundreds each year. Our summer program is the best way to start a lifelong passion of sailing. Our website has information on what we do. If you have any further questions please feel free to reach out to me, Roger O’Connor KHYF Director.

(424) 287-7245

Director@KHYF.org

KHYF.org

LA Kings ice the summer

LA Kings Ice PV offers a fun-filled program that blends summer camp vibes with daily ice skating, games, off-ice fun, and more. Each day, Monday through Friday, includes designated skate times and activities that build confidence and skills. Plus, don’t miss our Learn to Skate, Learn to Play, and Daily Public Skates—perfect for beginners and families.

550 Deep Valley Dr. #107, Rolling Hills Estates

(424) 903-0300

lakingsicepv.com

Rolling Hills Country Day, sports, art, coding

Monday, June 23 – Friday, August 15, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Join Rolling Hills Country Day School for fun-filled Summer programs. Our popular Day Camp gets children outside and socializing with a variety of hands-on activities: Swimming, Arts and Crafts, Dance, Sports, Nature, Imagination and Creation classes, carnivals, waterslides and weekly themes & shows. We offer Academic enrichment with traditional Summer School, Experium Science Camps, Technology for Tomorrow Coding Camps and courses like Study Skills and Creative Writing. Art Camp, Swim Camp, private swim lessons, and extended day care are available until 6 p.m.

26444 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates

(310) 377-4848

summer@rhcds.com

rhcds.com/summer-programs

Rise Dance Academy, novices to competitive dance

Hit the dance floor for a fun-filled summer of dance classes and camps. We offer all of your favorite dance classes, plus a variety of summer camps for all ages and ability levels. This summer we are offering Moana Dance Camp, Wicked Dance Camp, Dance Diva Camp, Level Up Technique Camp, & Acro Camp, as well as our Performance & Competition Team Intensives. Whether you are new to dance or a competitive dancer, Rise will provide high quality instruction in a fun, supportive environment!

633A N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach

For Registration: (424) 257-8946

RiseAcademyOfDance@gmail.com

riseacademyofdance.com

South Bay Art Department, all mediums

South Bay Art Department’s Summer Camp offers a variety of activities for kids ages 5-16!

Painting and drawing. Clay sculpting. 3D art projects. Mixed media creations.We also provide nut free snacks and pizza lunch daily.Kids will be working in an indoor studio setting, no sunscreen needed. All materials are included and our experienced instructors ensure a safe creative environment.

June 13th – Aug 22nd, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

2316 Artesia Blvd. Ste C., Redondo Beach

(310) 619-7204

Southbayartdept@gmail.com

sbartdepartment.com

Trojan Water Polo Club, MCHS, RB, ES

Trojan Water Polo Club is an all-ages, private water polo club based in the Beach Cities. It has been serving the local community for 20 years. Trojan Water Polo Club is more than just a sports club. It’s a community made up of local families. If your child is interested in trying a new sport, meeting new friends and joining a supportive community, register for our free 2 week trial. Training facilities include Mira Costa HS, Redondo Union HS, and the El Segundo Aquatic Center. We look forward to seeing you on the pool deckTrojanwpclub@gmail.com

Trojanwaterpoloclub.com.

Help Save the Planet! Ocean Warriors

Waterfront Education offers free Ocean Warriors excursions for individuals and groups that pick up trash in our local waters. “Clean oceans are vital for our future. The Ocean Warriors clean-up program is a great way for us to give back to the community and help protect our planet!” said Executive Director, Julie Coll. Waterfront Education has regularly scheduled outings once a month. Small groups can inquire about other dates and times.

107 West Torrance Blvd. Ste. 100, Redondo Beach

(310) 684-3577

learn@waterfronteducation.org

waterfronteducation.org