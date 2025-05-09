South Bay Summer Art Calendar

by Kimie Joe

Ongoing

Walstory Art Gallery, Group Exhibit

Group Exhibit. Sunday – Wednesday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. 919 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. info@walstory.com. (424) 247-7670.

Saturday, May 10

Not Your Regular Chicken Adobo, Garel

Artists talk with short film screenings. Group exhibit through Saturday, May 17. A modern exploration of Filipino identity. RSVP required for the Film Screening. Garel Fine Art. 1069 Aviation Blvd., Manhattan Beach. info@garelfineart.com. (310) 753-5786.

Saturday, May 10

Contemporary Group, SB Art Department

A curated collection of works. All pieces share a contemporary theme. 5 – 7:30 p.m. South Bay Art Department, 2316 Artesia Blvd. Ste. C, Redondo Beach. For information contact Jackie VanSloten, Jaclyn.vansloten@gmail.com, (248) 534-9082.

Through Sunday, May 11

Spirit of Omoide Yokocho, GOA

Group show featuring local, national and international artists. Gallery of Hermosa (GOA). 138 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. GalleryOfHermosa.com. Contact (323)364-6606.

Saturday, Sunday, May 10, 11

Malaga Cove Art on the Lawn

Meet with local artists and art collectors one weekend a month from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in a family friendly outdoor environment. The shows will take place the following weekends: Saturday and Sunday, May 10, 11; June 14, 15; July 19, 20; August 16, 17; September 13, 14; and October 11, 12. Malaga Cove Plaza is located at the entrance to the City of Palos Verdes Estates on Palos Verdes Drive West between Via Chico and Via Corta. Free parking. Free admission. pvartcenter.org/support/pvac-artist-groups

Through Saturday, May 17

Awakenings, Destination: Art

Showcasing 12 local artists with 82 works of art. Destination: Art. 1815 W. 213th Street, Ste. 135, Torrance. destination-art.net

Through Saturday, May 24

“Body Counts,” Torrance Art Museum

Main Gallery: Body Counts; Gallery Two: David DiMichele – Envirotechnology; Dark Room: Erin Cooney — Aire Libre. 3320 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. TorranceArtMuseum@TorranceCA.Gov

Through Saturday, May 24

Surreality 101, VEFA

Artworks featuring The Surrealist Legacy. Artists include John DeTemple, Bogdan Dumitrica, Justo Amable, Garrote Ramos, Roberto Gonzalez, David Krovblit, Paul Roustan, Jim Sanders, David Schoffman, Vlasta Smola, Ángel León Valiente, and Ralph Whitehead. VEFA Gallery. 21825 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance. vefagallery.com

Through Sunday, May 25.

Lisa Hirata Solo Exhibit, Cherry Co.

Of Earth and Water, Solo Art Exhibition featuring works by Lisa Hirata. Cherry Co. 211 Avenida Del Norte, Redondo Beach. Cherryco.art

Through Sunday, June 29

Let Me Fix You A Plate Art Exhibit, MB Arts Center

Keith Magruder invites attendees to gather around the table—not just for a meal, but for a conversation about history, memory, and the power of storytelling. Manhattan Beach Arts Center. 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach. manhattanbeach.gov

Through Sunday July 13

Fei Alexander, Easy Reader

Featuring over 20 works by acclaimed artist Fei Alexander. 67 14th Street, Hermosa Beach. fei-alexander.pixels.com

Saturday, May 10

Asian, Pacific Islander Heritage, Pen Library

Art, books, clothing, dance, food and music. 2 – 4 p.m. Peninsula Center Library Community Room. 650 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Register at pvldFRIENDS.org.

Saturday, May 17

State of the Art, Resin

The most fun and most impactful night of the year for Indivisible Arts. Help build a better community for our children. 5 – 9 p.m. Resin, 618 Cypress Ave., Hermosa Beach. For tickets and information visit e.givesmart.com/events/H9S.

Tuesday, May 20

Expressive Mixed Media, CSCSB

Cancer Support Community South Bay free in-person workshop presented by Karen Doyle, an award-winning impressionist oil painter. Various art techniques. Both novice and experienced participants are welcome. All materials provided. Advance registration is required and space is limited. 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Ongoing program every third Tuesday of the month. 2601 Airport Drive, Suite 100, Torrance. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Friday, May 23

Little Gems 2 Group Art Show and Sale, GOA

Gallery of Hermosa Exhibition and opening reception featuring art by Robert Burridge workshop. 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. 138 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. GalleryOfHermosa.com. (323) 364-6606.

Saturday, May 24

Fiesta Hermosa

Through Monday, May 26. Fiesta Hermosa is a treasured community event that welcomes Southern California residents each year to open the summer. Its footprint encompasses the entire downtown area of Hermosa Beach with many street closures. Average attendance is 125,000 people over the 3 days.11 a.m. – 6 p.m. On the streets of Hermosa Avenue and Pier Avenue.

Through Sunday, May 25

Nurture, Esperanza

Featuring 12 local artists. FREE. Esperanza Gallery. 113 W Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach (upper level of RB Pier Plaza). Thursdays-Sundays 1 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 31

Introducing IKON 4. Haute Oyster

Showcase of contemporary paintings by Tom Balderas, Bernard Fallon, Larry Manning, and Ross Moore. Opening Reception: 5:30 – 8 p.m. Through June 6. Haute Oyster Studios. 800 South Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach. Contact IKON4@gmail.com.

Saturday, May 31

Robin Jack Sarner, Winkworth Wealth

Anamnesis — Remembering What We Forgot to Be, a solo exhibition by local, visual artist Robin Jack Sarner. Featuring mixed media paintings on large-scale canvases, exploring themes of memory, identity, and emotional legacy. Free. Refreshments. 4 p.m. Winkworth Wealth Strategies, 27 Malaga Cove Plaza, Palos Verdes Estates. For more information visit robinjack.com.

Saturday, June 7

Discover, GOA

DISCOVERY, a group show. Opening Reception 5 – 8 p.m. Call for art now open. 138 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. (323) 364-6606. GalleryOfHermosa.com.

Saturday, Sunday, June 7, 8

Hermosa Beach Fine Arts Festival, Community Center

Through Sunday, June 8. The 2025 Hermosa Beach Fine Arts Festival on the lawn of the Community Center, at the intersection of Pacific Coast Hwy. and Pier Avenue, 710 Pier Avenue. Over 100 juried artist booths with all mediums represented, outstanding student art exhibition, face painting and art activities for kids. For more information visit hermosafinearts.com.

Thursday, July 10

Punk art, Hermosa Museum

Punk Rock Art Show reception 6 – 8 p.m. 710 Pier Avenue. For questions call (310) 318-9421. For more details visit hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org. To be included in upcoming art listings, email calendar@easyreadernews.com and if that doesn’t work for you try easyreader@easyreadernews.com. ER