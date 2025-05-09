South Bay Summer Calendar 2025

Friday, May 9

Sports luncheon

Pepperdine basketball coach Ed Schilling and Mira Costa High baseball coach Andy Diver will be the South Bay Athletic Club luncheon speakers. H.T. Grill, 1701 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach. The weekly meeting starts at 12 p.m. and is open to the public. Reservations are not necessary. The cost of lunch is $30.

Saturday, May 10

Come Together Arts and Crafts, Redondo Beach

This vibrant outdoor market brings together 50-plus small businesses and local makers for a day of discovery, connection, and fun. Vintage and artisan goods. Handmade items, food and refreshments from local food vendors. Every second Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 503. S. Catalina Ave.

Cruising Together for the Better

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Chamber of Commerce Las Candalistas Spring Fundraiser. 5 – 9:30 p.m. Harlyne J. Norris Pavillion, 501 Indian Peak Rd., Rolling Hills Estates. $175 per person. Tickets and information: lascandalistas.ejoinme.org/cruisetickets. No walk-ins.

Annual Spaghetti Dinner, RB Woman’s Club

Woman’s Club of Redondo Beach benefitting Redondo Beach Fire Department’s Community Service Fund, local charities and preservation of our historic clubhouse. 400 S. Broadway at Pearl Street, Redondo Beach. Silent auction, plant sale, and bake sale. Beer and wine. $20 per person, kids 8 and under eat Free. Free entertainment. RSVP at redondowoman.org.

Hearts of Hermosa, Ed Foundation

Hermosa Beach Education Foundation presents Boots on the Beach Gala.Vista School will transform into Hermosa Ranch, a country-chic dance hall where coastal vibes meet cowboy boots. Food and drinks from local favorites, auction items (including Young at Art pieces created by HVS students), and dance the night away, all in support of Hermosa Schools. Dinner & drinks, DJ, live band, and auction. 6 – 11 p.m. Hermosa Vista School, 1645 Valley Drive. Tickets: hbef.org/events/hearts-of-hermosa-2025.

Native Garden Restoration, Cabrillo Marine

The Native Garden Restoration is a wonderful opportunity to connect with nature while contributing to the upkeep of the aquarium’s beautiful native garden. Held on the second Saturday of each month from 9 – 10:30 a.m. This event invites volunteers to assist with monthly garden maintenance, offering a hands-on way to learn about native plants, enjoy the outdoors, and support environmental conservation. Volunteers should meet at the native garden located behind the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium at 3720 Stephen M. White Dr., San Pedro.

Pickleball For a Purpose, Carson

Drink, volley, and rally for a cause at the Paddle for Purpose Pickleball Tournament. Friendly matches, raffles, prizes, all while making a meaningful impact. Help make their goal of raising $30,000 to support families experiencing homelessness. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Dignity Health Sports Pickleball Courts, 18400 Avalon Blvd, Carson. Cost: $180 per team (teams of 2). Register and more information at familypromiseOSB.org.

Nature Club for Kids, PVLC

Reptiles with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy 10:30 a.m. White Point Nature Education Center for a reptile themed nature club with some fun reptile activities and meet our live reptile ambassadors. Ages 3-10. 1600 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro.

BFL Hermosa Classic

Beach Football League (BFL) will host an event including tryouts for the BFL, youth football clinics coached by NFL players and coaches, autograph signings, and youth flag and adult tackle football games south of the Hermosa Beach Pier. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, visit beachfootballleague.com.

Volleyball, Hermosa Beach

The California Beach Volley Association (CBVA) will host volleyball tournaments for all ages on the north side of the Hermosa Beach Pier. 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, visit cbva.com.

A successful retirement, Torrance Memorial

Learn investment concepts and tips to set yourself up for a successful retirement and how to avoid costly mistakes. 9 – 11 a.m. Reservation required at torrancememorial.org. Free. Hoffman Health Conference Center, 3315 Medical Center Dr., Torrance. Questions? Call (310) 517-4703.

History Trivia Challenge, RB Library

A fun and educational trivia event in celebration of Redondo Beach’s 133rd birthday. Test your knowledge and learn something new. 2 – 3:30 p.m. Redondo Beach Main Library conference room 2nd floor, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. Free and open to the public but participation requires registration and is limited to the first 42 participants. Participants will work in groups of six to answer the questions. To register email amy.feller@redondo.org or call (310) 697-3326.

Sunday, May 11

Piano Sundays at Two

Bernadene: Blaha and Kevin Fitz-Gerald acclaimed Professors for Piano at the USC Thornton School of Music. 2 p.m. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. If this is your first time attending in-person, make a reservation by emailing ClassicalCrossroads@Earthlink.net and requesting to be included on the check-in list. For information, call (310) 316-5574 or visit PalosVerdes.com/ClassicalCrossroads.

AAU Beach VB

The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) will host a youth qualifier volleyball tournament for the national AAU competitions on the north side of the Hermosa Pier. 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information, visit aauvolleyball.org.

Wednesday, May 14

Property insurance, Mychal’s

Property Insurance: What Now? With Stephanie Criona, owner, State Farm Agency. 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Mychal’s Cafe, 2302 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach. Parking in the rear of the building on Artesia. Free to attend. For questions email info@nrbba.org.

PVP Village

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Village is a dynamic organization of older adults who help one another navigate the challenges and opportunities of aging. Meet PVP Village members and volunteers and learn about the PVP Village, its enriching social and intellectual activities and volunteer support. 11 a.m. Palos Verdes Peninsula Library, Purcell Room, 701 Silver Spur Rd, Rolling Hills Estates. Call (310) 991-3324 or email peninsulavillagepvp@gmail.com for more information or to RSVP.

Saturday, May 17

HB Lawn Bowling Club

The Hermosa Beach Lawn Bowling Club (HBLBC), one of Southern California’s oldest lawn bowling clubs, invites the public to its annual Open House. Free lessons, refreshments, and a bowling demonstration by club members. No experience necessary. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Free and open to the public. Bring flat-soled shoes (bowling equipment provided). 861 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach. Learn more at hblbc.org. Lawn bowling is fun, easy to learn, and a terrific way to make new friends in the community.

Walk for Life South Bay, RB Veterans Park

The 37th Annual Walk for Life South Bay is a family event of over 400 people from Southern California, uniting for a 3-mile stroll along The Strand all while raising funds to help sustain free pregnancy services (like ultrasound exams) for women in the South Bay area. The event begins at 7:30 a.m. with snacks, music, and kids’ activities. Veterans Park, 309 Esplanade, Redondo Beach. Register and help raise or pay a minimum of $45 (per walker) to be guaranteed a t-shirt, while supplies last. More info at event.fundeasy.com/27239 or call (424) 263-4855.

Handbell Ensemble, MB Community Church

A free concert presented by the LA Bronze Handbell Ensemble with Artistic Director Lynn G. Atkins. 4 p.m. In the Sanctuary of the Manhattan Beach Community Church, 303 S. Peck Ave. Manhattan Beach. Free admission. (310) 372-3587.

Tea Ceremony, Botanic Garden

Join Dorothy and John Bohannon in the Rose Garden with the Urasenke Tankokai Los Angeles Association for an authentic Japanese Tea Ceremony. Guests will observe a traditional tea ceremony, hosted and narrated by experts from the Urasenke Association. 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Price: $45 for Members, $50 for non-members. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. Register at southcoastbotanicgarden.org/classes.

Epic Days for special needs, Hermosa Beach

Through Sunday, May 18. A beach day for children and young adults of all ages with special needs giving them the opportunity to experience surfing, bodyboarding, and body surfing alongside experienced instructors. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information and to sign up visit epicdaysfoundation.org.

Book Sale

Stock up for summer reading at the Friends of the Library book sale. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Redondo Beach Public Library, 1st flood children’s room and book shop. 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach.

Saturday, May 17

Greg Browning paddleout, Hermosa

Pro surfer, filmmaker Greg Browning will be remembered during a paddle out at 16th Street in Hermosa Beach. 9 a.m.

Rally at SpaceX

In their war against diversity and public education, Donald Trump and Elon Musk have threatened to rob LAUSD students of $1.2 billion of our own tax dollars — federal money allocated for school lunches, Special Education services, and Title I programs that our most vulnerable students rely on to survive and succeed in school. 1 Rocket Road, Hawthorne. 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. More information at utla.net/event/spacex-rally.

29th Annual Family Campout, Manhattan Beach

Through Sunday, May 18. Pack your tent, flashlights, blankets, lawn chairs, and get ready for the Annual Family Camp-out. Outdoor activities, arts and crafts, BBQ dinner, movie under the stars, night time snacks and an early morning pancake breakfast. Tents will be set up on the field. After breakfast campers will have morning family free time. T Starts at 1 p.m. and ends Sunday, 11 a.m. For more information call the Parks and Recreation Department at (310) 802-5448 or email mbparksandrec@citymb.info. Sign up at manhattanbeach.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/79134/35.

Don Hata, on WWII internment, Redondo Beach Library

In 1942, President Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066 resulting in the imprisonment and relocations of Japanese Americans and Japanese Nationals. Don Hata, will talk about the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II. Hata, a native of Los Angeles, was imprisoned along with his family at a camp in Gila River, AZ., when he was three years old. May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Redondo Beach Main Library conference room 2nd floor, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. Free and open to the public.

Friends of the Redondo Beach Library Book Sale

Get gently used books and DVD’s at great prices to support the Redondo Beach Library. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Redondo Beach Main Library, 1st Floor Storytime Room and Book Store, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy.

Sunday, May 18

Tour de Pier, Manhattan Beach

Ride in Place, Move Charity Forward. A unique Cancer Fundraiser that takes stationary cycling outdoors. Hundreds of spin bikes ride in place with an ocean view overlooking the Manhattan Beach Pier. The South Bay’s best instructors, entertainers, and celebrity guests lead a morning of 5 one-hour spin sessions loaded with energy, excitement, and emotion. Free Health & Fitness Expo, taste healthy foods and beverages, meet LA Area sports teams, and experience interactive booths. Kids Zone with tot-sized stationary bikes, arts & crafts, moon bounces and more. Manhattan Beach Pier & The Strand. 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. For information and to sign up visit tourdepier.com.

Guided Nature Walk, PV McBride Trail

An easy walk along the McBride Trail, featuring panoramic views of the Palos Verdes Peninsula and Catalina Island. Learn about the native coastal sage scrub habitat along with a lesson on the 19th and 20th centuries history of the Palos Verdes area. Also offering a strenuous docent-led hike on the Three Sisters Trail starting at the same location. Meet at the end of Ocean Terrace Dr., drive south on Highridge Road, cross Crest Road, turn right on Ocean Terrace Dr. and park on the canyon side at the end of the street. 1 p.m. For more information, visit losserenosrpv.org or call (310) 544-5260.

International Water Safety Day, Redondo High

Drowning is a leading cause of injury-related death among children under 5. A day filled with life-saving information and fun activities to learn the basics to keep yourself, your family and friends safe in and around the water. Bring bathing suit, towel and goggles, (if you have a pair). 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Redondo High Aquatic Center, 200 Sea Hawk Way, Redondo Beach. For any additional information, contact Romina Caristo, Aquatic Center Coordinator at (310) 798-8665, ext. 4054, email rcaristo@rbusd.org.

Christian Science speaker, PVE

Alexandre Fischer C.S., a practitioner of Christian Science healing and international speaker, will present his talk, “Is Jesus’ healing work a model for today?” This talk discusses Christian Science and how it explains the practical application of Jesus’ teachings in daily life, for anyone, including through physical healing. Free and open to the community. 2 p.m. First Church of Christ, Scientist, 3888 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. More information call (310) 375-7914 or email christiansciencepvp.org.

South Coast Cactus & Succulent Society

Kelly Griffin “Australia: A Journey into the Outback/Cape York. Kelly, known for his succulent hybrids, is excited to convey the thrills and insights of the strange and diverse succulent flora he discovered on his two Australia expeditions; one in Queensland and the other near Sydney. 1 p.m. South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. Free for SCBG and SCCSS members. Non-member guests require reserved general admission tickets at scbgf.org. For more information visit southcoastcss.org.

Strawberry Festival, Hermosa Beach

Take a Charter Bus up the coast to the Strawberry Festival in Ventura while supporting the community in a big way. Over 40 food vendors, live music, and a plethora of arts and crafts booths, there’s something for everyone. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. $30/$25. The bus takes off from the Community Center, 710 Pier Avenue. Sign up at hermosabeach.gov.

Goat Yoga, SC Botanic Garden

Bring your mat, camera and good humor for an outdoor yoga practice you won’t soon forget, held in a fenced-in area with four furry farm companions. The ticket includes a mimosa (or orange juice, for those under 21), 60-minute yoga session and admission to the Garden all day. No experience required. Advanced registration is required. Participants must be at least 10 years old, and participants under 16 must be accompanied by a ticketed adult. $54/Members, $60/non-members. 12 – 1:30 p.m. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. To schedule your time visit southcoastbotanicgarden.org/classes.

Monday, May 19

BCHD Moai walk, Wilderness Walk

In celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month, BCHD is partnering with South Bay Parkland Conservancy to highlight the health benefits of nature by inviting community members to embark on a Wilderness Walk. Participation can reduce stress, diminish feelings of loneliness and increase your well-being. Space is limited. 10:15 – 11 a.m. Hopkins Wilderness Park, 1102 Camino Real, Redondo Beach. For more information, visit bchd.org/moai.

Wednesday, May 21

Redondo Beach Chamber Mixer

Free for members or $20/non-members. Complimentary appetizers. 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. King Harbor Yacht Club, 280 Yacht Club Way, Redondo Beach. Redondochamber.org.

Thursday, May 22

Medal of Valor Luncheon, Torrance Marriott

The 49th Annual South Bay Medal of Valor Luncheon will be held at the Torrance Marriott at 11:30 a.m. 3635 Fashion Way, Torrance. Tickets and information at sbpoliceandfire.com/events.

Maya and the Wave, HB Community Center

South Bay Boardriders Club hosts a screening of “Maya and the Wave, about Brazilian pro surfer Maya Gabeira at the Community Theatre. Pre-event reception including live music. Hermosa Community Center Theater 4 – 8 p.m. 710 Pier Avenue. For more information, visit southbayboardriders.org.

Fleet Week, San Pedro

Through Monday, May 26. Celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the Navy, Army and Marines. Ship tours, military displays, equipment demonstrations, and live entertainment. Fun for the entire family. Free. Visit lafleetweek.com for a schedule of events. 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro.

SB Aerospace Happy Hour, HB Museum

South Bay Aerospace Origins presented by Board Member Mark Shoemaker. In the early twentieth century, the spectacle and utility of aircraft brought the nascent industry to the South Bay. As zeppelin landings, air races, and Hollywood flair built public excitement around air travel, the beginnings of the largest and most densely-concentrated aerospace industry in the world took shape in Southern California. Hear about the key players, events, and stories of aviation’s inception. 6 p.m. Hermosa Beach Museum, 710 Pier Avenue. Doors open at 6 p.m., presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. $5 Admission. RSVP: hermosabeachmuseum.org.

Fiesta Hermosa

Through Monday, May 26. Fiesta Hermosa is a treasured community event that welcomes Southern California residents each year to open the summer. Its footprint encompasses the entire downtown area of Hermosa Beach with many street closures. Average attendance is 125,000 people over the 3 days.11 a.m. – 6 p.m. On the streets of Hermosa Avenue and Pier Avenue.

Saturday, May 24

DIY Succulent Crowns, Botanic Garden

A hands-on, creative experience on how to craft your very own succulent flower crown using fresh plant material. An instructor will guide you step-by-step to weave together a crown perfectly suited to you. Spaces are limited. Recommended for ages 10+. Price: $40 members/$44 non-members. 2 – 3 p.m. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. RSVP: southcoastbotanicgarden.org/classes.

Sunday, May 25

Dog Walking Hours, Botanic Garden

On a select Sunday of the month, the Garden allows our Garden visitors to bring their four-legged best friends into our beautiful 87 acres. Whether you’re bringing your pups with you or not, please be aware there will be dogs in the Garden during this time. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. To schedule your time visit southcoastbotanicgarden.org.

Torrance Antique Street Fair

Downtown Torrance every 4th Sunday of every month, June 22, July 27, August 24, and September 28. With over 200 vendors, it attracts thousands of people to Downtown Torrance each month. Shoppers and vendors alike love the laid-back alternative to big, hot arena swap meets. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. On the streets of El Prado and Sartori Avenue, Old Torrance. More information at torranceantiquefaire.com.

Tuesday, May 27

BCHD Senior Health & Fitness Week

Through Friday, May 30. National Center Health & Fitness Week, the nation’s largest health event dedicated to inspiring older adults to take charge of their health and well-being. Free fitness classes, health assessments, and educational seminars. Bring a friend for this fun, inspiring, and educational week. For questions and to register, call (310) 374-3426, Option 7. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Visit beachcitiesgym.org/national-senior-health-fitness-week. Center for Health and Fitness, 514 N. Prospect Ave., 2nd Floor, Redondo Beach.

Wednesday, May 28

Medicare 101, Torrance Memorial

Attend Torrance Memorial’s complimentary virtual Medicare 101 program (via ZOOM) to learn about Medicare and the different types of insurance plans available. 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Free. For questions call (310) 257-7239. Zoom link: zoom.us/my/torrancememorial, Meeting ID: 550 271 0842.

Thursday, May 29

Palos Verdes Antiques show & sale

Through Saturday, May 31. Thurs & Fri. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sat. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Featuring fine antiques & vintage & decorative arts. Antiques booths, harvest cupboard, garden gazebo, patio luncheon, and English afternoon tea. Donation $10 (cash or check). Friday, 3 p.m. “Growing Blueberries in Pots” by Ricardo. St. Francis Episcopal Church, 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. Visit stfrancispalosverdes.org event times. For questions call (310) 375-4617.

Friday, May 30

Lunch and Learn: Exercises for Osteoporosis

In Person and via Zoom. Cancer Support Community South Bay free in-person and online workshop led by Dr. Sarah Shimanek, a board-certified clinical specialist in women’s health physical therapy. Participants will learn appropriate exercises for osteoporosis or osteopenia, and how to strengthen muscles to improve bone density. Lunch will be served before the workshop, 12:30 – 1 p.m. Workshop, 1 – 2 p.m. 2601 Airport Drive, Suite 100, Torrance. (Participants may also attend online). Advance registration is required. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. Or, for more information contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Saturday, May 31

Manhattan Wine Auction

The Manhattan Wine Auction is one of the most prestigious fundraising events in Southern California. Featuring iconic artwork and the exclusive wines, a stellar live auction and vast offerings from wineries and local restaurants. And for the most noble cause of all – Education. 6 p.m. Manhattan Beach Country Club Center Court, 1330 Parkview Ave, Manhattan Beach. Visit manhattanwineauction.com. 6 p.m. For questions call (310) 303-3342.

Fair & Fun Run, PV High

The spirited run that welcomes all ages and fitness levels. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking for a fun way to get moving, this run is for you. Enjoy games, food, and a lively run with your neighbors. Games and activities designed to bring smiles and laughter. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Palos Verdes Peninsula High School Track, 27118 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates. Sign up at localanchor.com/events/community-fair-fun-run.

Fantasia Family Music, Torrance

John Brown with special guest Harold Payne. Make Good Things Happen, nonprofit programs and events for the community dedicated to inspire creativity for all ages. $30 per person. 7 – 9 p.m. 3967 Pacific Coast Hwy., Torrance, in John’s personal studio. Tickets online at Fanasia Family Music, fantasiafamilymusic.org and click on concerts. While online purchasing tickets, check out the summer programs and workshops.

YOU ARE ENOUGH 5k, Hermosa

The Third Annual 5K Run/Walk in Hermosa Beach will start at the Hermosa Beach Pier/Schumacher Plaza. Run to the Manhattan Beach Pier, back. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. The run is the flagship mental health campaign of the non-profit, Giving Purpose Organization, founded by South Bay resident, Cathy Caplener. $40, $30 for groups and seniors, and children under 12 are free. To sign up, visit givingpurpose.org. For questions, call (310) 938-3158.

Paint & Sip, Botanic Garden

Unwind in the South Coast Botanic Garden with a relaxing Paint and Sip workshop. Design and paint your own bamboo wind chimes. Leave with a beautiful, custom wind chime to bring a touch of the outdoors to your home. 2 – 3 p.m. Refreshments. Attendees must be 21+. $42/members, $45/non-members. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. Sign up at southcoastbotanicgarden.org/classes.

Monday, June 2

South Bay Athletic Club

The 53rd annual South Bay Athletic Club Senior High School All-Star Baseball and Softball game will be at El Segundo Recreation Park’s Stevenson Field, 401 Sheldon Street. The 30th Annual softball game will be Tuesday, June 4 at Torrance High’s Don Lee Field, 2315 Plaza del Amo, Torrance. The first pitch for each game will be 6:30 p.m. with batting practice. Open to the public. 4:45 p.m. Admission $10 (cash only) for adults, $5 for children and students with a school I.D.

Building a Better South Bay, Pacific Unitarian

Special event with food, speakers, and entertainment brought to you by We The People, South Bay coalition. 1 – 5 p.m. Pacific Unitarian Universalist Church, 5621 Montemalaga Dr., Rancho Palos Verdes. RSVP: mobilize.us/indivisiblessouthbayla/event/782943.

Wednesday, June 4

Labyrinth walk, Redondo Beach

The Labyrinth is an ancient walking meditation. The circular labyrinth is made of heavy canvas complemented with soothing lights and music. Bring a pair of socks. 12 p.m. Center for Spiritual Living, 907 Knob Hill Ave., Redondo Beach. Call (310) 540-5080 for questions.

Friday, June 6

A Marble in the Jar, Hermosa Theater

“A Marble in the Jar,” a film about 2024 Olympic silver medalist, and top ranked World Surf League competitor Tatiana Weston-Web, will premier at the Hermosa Beach Community Theater on Friday June 6. The film is a collaboration between 2024 Hermosa Beach Surfer Walk of Fame inductee Greg Browning, and fellow filmmakers Scott Smith and John DeTemple. It documents the Kauai-born Weston-Webb’s rise through the ranks of professional surfing to a heartbreaking loss in the World Title contest, and her determination to regain her top standing. Time to be announced.

Special Olympics, Long Beach

Through Sunday, June 8, 2025 Special Olympics Southern California Summer Games. Hundreds of local Special Olympics athletes will compete for medals and ribbons in athletics (track & field), basketball, bocce, Unified bocce, flag football, Unified flag football and swimming. Festival games, law enforcement and sponsor booths, skills showcases for Young Athletes, and free health screenings for athletes through Healthy Athletes. CSULB, 1600 Forbes Way, Site 200, Long Beach. For more information and a schedule of events visit sosc.org/summergames. For questions email info@sosc.org or call (562) 502-1100.

Saturday, June 7

Picnic on the Peninsula

The Palos Verdes Library District (PVLD) 2nd Annual Picnic on the Peninsula, which will launch the 2025 Summer at the Palos Verdes Library District program series. A fun-filled day for both children and adults. Live performances by The Never Evers, music, bubbles, arts and crafts, engaging activities, informational community booths, and snacks all provided free of charge. Guests are encouraged to bring their favorite picnic lunch and make the most of a beautiful day outdoors. For more information visit pvld.org or call (310) 377-9584 ext. 600 or 601.

Recognition Luncheon, University Women

Palos Verdes Peninsula Branch of American Association of University Women will honor Britt Huff, Rolling Hills Estates City Council Member, Executive Director Healthcare and Elder Law Programs (H.E.L.P.) and community leader, as its 2025 Status of Women Award Winner. Also Feted will be Named Gift Honorees Shera Dolmatz and Kaaren Lee. 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Original Red Onion Restaurant, 736 Bart Earle Way, Rolling Hills Estates. $40 per person. The deadline is June 3. All are welcome. Reservations or information: bergenlibby@gmail.com.

Sunday, June 8

We the People South Bay

a gathering of more than a dozen of the South Bay’s most impactful progressive and pro-democracy organizations! This one-day event brings together dedicated groups working on the front lines of social justice, LGBTQ+ rights, workers’ rights, housing affordability, transit justice, and democratic engagement right here in our community. 1 – 5 p.m. Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. More information at mobilize.us/indivisiblesouthbayla/event/782943/.

Monday, June 9

Palos Vedes Library summer program

Through Saturday, August 16. Teens, kids, and adults are invited to embark on a summer full of laughter, learning, creativity, and fun with over 40 different programs designed to engage and inspire. Participants can earn souvenirs and prizes while enjoying a summer filled with adventure and exploration. Whether you’re interested in arts and crafts, storytelling sessions, culinary workshops, or wellness programs, there’s something for everyone. For more information including full program details and registration options, visit pvld.org for information or call (310) 377-9584 ext. 601 or 600. For information on the Peninsula Friends of the Library, visit pvldfriends.org.

Saturday, June 14

Irish Fair celebrates, Torrance

Through Sunday, June 15. The Irish Fair is coming to Torrance for the first time, and will be celebrating its 50th Anniversary in Wilson Park over Father’s Day Weekend. Live Irish music, entertainment, food & Guinness, Irish Feis, 100’s of Irish Dancers, sheep herding, Leprechaun Village, and more. Saturday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Wilson Par, 2200 Crenshaw Blvd. for more information visit BigIrishFair.com or call (310) 650-5875.

NO KINGS!

Indivisible And Partners Announce ‘NO KINGS’ Nationwide Day of Defiance on Flag Day. Very big nationwide rally planned during Trump’s Birthday Parade. For time and location visit indivisible.org/statements/indivisible-and-partners-announce-no-kings-nationwide-day-defiance-flag-day-during.

Sunday, June 15

Kapena, Fathers Day Concert

Aloha All Ways & Tasty Hawaiian presents Kapena with special guests and MC Faiva & Kamaka Brown. Kapena is a renowned Hawaiian band that has delighted audiences for 40 years with their captivating music. What sets Kapena apart is their unique blend of traditional Hawaiian sounds with contemporary influences, creating a distinct and vibrant musical experience. 3 – 7 p.m. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Tickets and information at primoaloha.com.

Portrait in Blue, James Armstrong Theatre

The blues are a world unto themselves. Explore the many hues of blue, from the Blues, Blue Moon, Blue Velvet and Blue Skies to movements of the Mass set to bluegrass and jazzy blues. It promises to be a colorful excursion that will delight both the aural and visual senses. 7 p.m. James R. Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Dr, Torrance. Tickets: tickets.lcmasterchorale.com, Armstrong Theatre Box Office in person, or by calling (310) 781- 7171. $35 general/$25 student.

Monday, June 16

Y19 /Beach VB World Championship Trials

Through Wednesday, June 18. USA Volleyball (USAV) will host its U19 World Championship Trials on the north side of the Hermosa Beach Pier. 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, visit usavolleyball.org.

Friday, June 20

Culinary Summer Solstice, Redondo Beach

The Portofino Hotel & Marina presents a culinary journey around the world of flavorful experiences and festive ambiance. Savor delectable bites and sips from Asia Pacific, Mexico, U.S.A and Germany at the highly anticipated food and wine festival. 6 – 10 p.m. General admission $105. 260 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach. For tickets and information visit hotelportofino.com.

Saturday, June 21

South Bay Paddle, Hermosa

The South Bay Boardriders Club hosts the South Bay Paddle, south of the Hermosa Beach Pier. The event serves as a qualifier for the Catalina Classic Paddle Board Race. 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. For more information, visit southbayboardriders.com.

Family Camp Night, Wilderness park

Through Sunday, June 22. Bring the family to Wilderness Park for camping under the stars. Fun group games, crafts, and activities organized by recreation staff. Campsites feature a shared grill and sink. No alcohol or smoking. Each group must have one adult. Please bring your own food. Check in on Saturday starting at 2 p.m. Check out on Sunday at 12 p.m. Hopkins Wilderness Park, 1102 Camino Real, Redondo Beach. Campsite cost is based on a registration for 4 people. Call the Alta Vista Community Center at (310) 318-0610 if you wish to add additional people to your reservation. Each additional person is $20. For more information please call (310) 697-3411.

Sunday, June 22

Music of the Spheres, Peninsula Symphony

David Cubek will conduct works by Holst and Tchaikovsky and more. 2025 Young Musicians Knox Winner Yul Yang. Free. 5 p.m. Redondo Union High School. Auditorium, 631 Vincent St., Redondo Beach.Member’s preconcert lecture at 4:15 p.m. For more concert and membership information, call the Peninsula Symphony Assoc at (310) 544-0320 or visit pensym.org or email music.pensym@verizon.com.

Friday, June 27

Surf Movie Night, Hermosa Museum

Stop by the Hermosa Beach Museum for Social Hour and South Bay Boardriders Club Surf Movie. 5 – 6 p.m. 710 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. For more information visit hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org.

Saturday, June 28

Smackfest Volleyball, Hermosa

An event on the sand, in Hermosa Beach, that combines a volleyball tournament with games, live bands, DJ’s, food, and lots of booze. 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Volleyball courts, south of the Hermosa pier. For more information visit smackfestevents.com.

Sunday, June 29

Summer Sunday Sounds, Neighborhood Church

At The Neighborhood Church with Richard Smith. BYO Picnic by the sea starts at 5:30 p.m. with music starting at 6:30 p.m. Free will offering event. Bring a jacket. 415 Paseo del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates. Visit ncpve.org/upcoming-events for more information.

Friday, July 4

Independence Day 5k, Village Runner

The 32nd annual 5k and Firecracker Dash sponsored by UCLA Health. The race starts at 8 a.m. Costume contest at 7:15 a.m. Catalina Ave. and Palos Verdes Blvd. Registration and race Info: villagerunner.com/4th-of-july-5k. Questions call (310) 375-2626.

Ironman, Hermosa Beach

The legendary Ironman celebrates its 36th year. The Hermosa Ironman consists of a mile-long run, a mile-long paddle and sobriety test getting out of water. This is also the perfect kick-off to the 4th of July celebrations in Hermosa Beach. All very patriotic of course. The action starts early and you must be 21 or over to participate. Registration and information visit hermosalocal.com/hermosa-beach-iron-man.

4th of July, Seaside Lagoon

Open on a first come, first serve basis. Admission is sold until the lagoon reaches capacity. Fireworks show at 9 p.m. Supervised swimming, arts and crafts, food, music. 200 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach. Tickets & information: visitkingharbor.com/event-details/4th-of-july-fireworks-show.

Begg Pool 4th of July

Kick-off your 4th of July celebration with the MB aquatics staff and celebrate our nation’s independence. Families are invited for a day of water games, water balloon toss, swimming, and music! No food, so bring a picnic to eat on the grass area. $5 per person. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 1402 N. Peck Avenue, Manhattan Beach.

Sunday, July 6

Concerts in Polliwog Park

Sundays, July 6, 13, 20, 27, August 3, 10, 17, 24. 5 – 7 p.m. Polliwog Park Amphitheater, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd. With elements of soul, funk, beach vibes and more, the Concert in the Park is a must do in the South Bay. For more information, visit manhattanbeach.gov webpage or contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (310) 802-5448. Free to attend.

Saturday, July 12

The Jimmy Miller Benefiesta

The “BeneFiesta” is JMMF’s annual gala that is not your typical ballroom banquet. Hosted at iconic South Bay private residences, the BeneFiesta is all about fun and fundraising for our Ocean Therapy program. Delicious bites from our local chefs, specialty cocktails and beer, wine and tequila tastings all paired with fabulous desserts to satisfy the most discerning palate. For information, location and event time visit jimmymillerfoundation.org/our-events.

Sunday, July 20

Summer Sunday Sounds, Neighborhood Church

At The Neighborhood Church with Delirium Musicum. BYO Picnic by the sea starts at 5:30 p.m. with music starting at 6:30 p.m. Free will offering event. Bring a jacket. 415 Paseo del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates. Visit ncpve.org/upcoming-events for more information.

Saturday, July 26

Carnaval Mágico, Hermosa Beach

Hermosa Beach Sister City Association Annual Gala. 4 – 8 p.m. St. Cross Episcopal Church, Hermosa Beach. Tickets start at $100, and packages are available. Live auction, magicians, games and more. To purchase tickets visit givebox.com/525166.

Monday, July 28

International Surf Festival (ISF)

Monday, July 28 through Sunday, August 3. Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, and Torrance. Swim, surf, paddle, volleyball and lifeguard competitions. For more information along with the exact dates and times of events, visit surffestival.org.

Friday, August 1

Charlie Saikley 6-Man Beach Volleyball Tournament

Friday, August 1 through Saturday, August 2. Experience the revelry of the legendary Charlie Saikley 6-Man Beach Volleyball Tournament. This iconic event combines volleyball amateur players competing with and against the best players on the beach. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Manhattan Beach Pier. For more information, visit manhattanbeach.gov or contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (310) 802-5448.

Sunday, August 3

Jr. 6-Man Beach Volleyball Tournament

Carrying on Charlie Saikley’s belief in fostering youth involvement in beach volleyball while embracing the culture of the game. South side of the Manhattan Beach Pier. For more information, visit the Manhattanbeach.gov webpage or contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (310) 802-5448 for more information.



Saturday, August 9

Adult & Pediatric First Aid, CPR / AED Training

Limited to 20 participants each class. Arrive at least 20 minutes before class. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Joslyn Center, 1601 North Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach, just north of Fire Station #1. Metered parking at the Metlox parking lot. You must pre-enroll to be assured of a seat in the class. Start by sending an email to Jeanne, 1certtraining@gmail.com. RSVP with your full name, phone, email, and home address. There is no charge to residents and employees of the south bay. Minimum age of 18 yrs to attend the class.

Sunday, August 10

Hermosa Beach Triathlon

The 2025 Hermosa Beach Triathlon presented by Libertana features a 1/4-mile ocean swim in the Pacific Ocean, a 10-mile bike ride along the coast and a 3-mile run along the shores of Hermosa Beach. Push your limits, register for the Hermosa Beach Triathlon and expand your boundaries. You can do it! Sign up and information at hermosabeachtri.com.

Friday, August 15

Manhattan Beach Open Volleyball Tournament

Through Sunday, August 17. Reigning as the epicenter of the beach volleyball world, the AVP Gold Series, Manhattan Beach Open reclaims its throne with the promise of solidifying four athletes into the history of beach volleyball on the Manhattan Beach Pier. Packed with decorated Olympians and former event champions, this is guaranteed to be a momentous and historic event for all fans. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets: General admission is free but fans can select from a variety of ticket options for an elevated experience. Get more information on tickets and ticket sales by visiting avp.com.

Saturday, August 16

Beach Through the Decades, Hermosa Historical Society

Celebrate history together under the stars with the Hermosa Historical Society. Make sure to secure your tickets before they sell out. Early bird tickets $100 per ticket will be available through Friday, July 11. Regular price $150 per ticket. 6 – 10 p.m. St. Cross Church, 1818 Monterey Blvd., Hermosa Beach. For tickets and information visit hermosabeachmuseum-bloom.kindful.com/e/9th-annual-gala.

Sunday, August 17

Summer Sunday Sounds

At The Neighborhood Church with Tenn West. BYO Picnic by the sea starts at 5:30 p.m. with music starting at 6:30 p.m. Free will offering event. Bring a jacket. 415 Paseo del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates. See ncpve.org/upcoming-events for more information.

Friday – Sunday September 4,5,7

The Wedbush Hermosa Beach Open

The Wedbush brings beach volleyball back to its roots, on the north side of the Hermosa Pier, in front of the Poop Deck. Olympic level play, local level energy. For more information, visit Hermosa-Open.com for more.

Monday, September 8

Golf Tournament Fundraiser, Trump National

The South Bay Police & Fire Memorial Foundation 28th Annual Golf Tournament. Registration and Breakfast 8:30 a.m., Shotgun start at 11 a.m.. Trump National Golf Course, 1 Trump National Dr., Rancho Palos Verdes. Tickets and information at sbpoliceandfire.com/events/#golf.

Thursday, September 18

Romanticizations of Spanish California

Hermosa Beach Museum, 710 Pier Avenue. 6 – 8 p.m. For questions call (310) 318-9421. More details at hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org. ER