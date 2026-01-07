Log In
South Bay Winter 2026 Art Calendar

by Kimie Joe

Through January 10

Veiled Resonance

VEFA Gallery

Zhengyao Zuo solo exhibition. 21825 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance. vefagallery.com

 

Through January 24

Bluerider ART LA

Inaugural Exhibit “From Sea to Sky – The Blue Axis”. 1030 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach.

 

Through January 25

Rick Dickert Solo Exhibit | Easy Reader Art Show

Featuring over 20 photographs by meteorologist Rick Dickert. Portion of proceeds to benefit Jimmy Miller Foundation.  67 14th Street, Hermosa Beach. 

 

Friday January 9

NOT LAME Bazaar | Local Collaborative Co-Work Space

Free event and fundraiser for Wherever You Go, featuring live music, art, vendors, food, drink, silent auction and more. Chase Bank Bldg. 1221 Hermosa Ave.

Kerry Stitt.

Saturday, January 10

Ocean Artistry, Kerry Stitt Solo Exhibit | Cherry Co

Opening Reception 6 – 9 p.m. Journey in aerial and resin art. Exhibit through Feb. 1.  211 Avenida Del Norte. Redondo Beach. cherrycollc@gmail.com.

 

Matthew Biancaniello Documentary | Indivisible Arts

4 – 6:30 p.m. Documentary to raise money and awareness for Indivisible Arts. 618 Cypress Avenue, Hermosa Beach. indivisiblearts.org.

 

Human Made | Not Shockboxx

Opening Reception 3 p.m. Juried Makers Group exhibition highlighting artists who create original work and transform that work into tangible goods. Exhibit through Jan. 31. 636 Cypress Ave, Hermosa Beach. notshockboxx.com.

 

Torrance Art Museum

Opening Night: January 10 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.  MAIN GALLERY: Defending Ethical Integrity GALLERY TWO: Nine Visions X Nine Artists. Through Feb. 21.  3320 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. (310) 618-6388. TorranceArtMuseum@TorranceCA.Gov.

 

Thursday January 15

Pegasus | Bluerider ART LA

Year of the Horse Special Exhibition Global Simultaneous Launch. 1030 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. bluerider.com.

 

Friday January 16

Are You Seeing What I’m Seeing? | Manhattan Beach Arts Center

Opening Reception 6 – 8 p.m. Group exhibit curated by Bondo Wyszpolski, featuring almost 40 artists. MB Arts Center. 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach. manhattanbeach.gov.

 

Friday January 23

Gathered In The Moment | Gallery of Hermosa

Opening Reception 5 – 8 p.m. Group Exhibit featuring women artists active in Los Angeles establishments. Through Feb. 22. GOH 138 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. (323) 364-6606. galleryofhermosa.com 

 

Saturday January 24

Shane O’Donnell: Neon + Rust | Marie Thiebault: Radiant Rupture | Palos Verdes Art Center

Opening Reception 6 – 9 p.m. Solo Exhibits through April 11. PVAC. 5504 Crestridge Road Rancho Palos Verdes. (310) 541-2479. pvartcenter.org.

Andy Scott and horses.

Saturday February 21

Monumental | VEFA Gallery

Selected Works by Andy Scott.  Feb. 21 to April 18. 21825 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance. vefagallery.com.

To be included in upcoming art listings, email calendar@easyreadernews.com ER

