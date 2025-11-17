Spotlight on Art: PVAC’s Circle Celebrates 50th Anniversary, Luxe Gala at the Art Center

photos by Tony LaBruno

The PVAC was host to a spectacular night of festivities on October 25, including music by John & Evan Brown of the John Brown band, and a dining experience presented by Chef Dora who served a unique international culinary fare. The silent auction items included a catered “Evening in Tuscany Spiaggia e Manzo” (Surf and Turf) for eight by gala Chef Dora. PVAC Executive Director Daniela Saxa-Kaneko was among the speakers who updated guests on PVAC’s plans. The Circle, a fundraising arm of the PVAC, conducted its first fundraising project in 1975. It has continued to do so for the past 50 years. Sponsors of the evening’s festivities included Malaga Bank, Terranea, Peninsula Shopping Center and Bennett Landscape.