Log In
Subscribe Now
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

Local Advertisement

Spotlight on Charity: “A Christmas Carol” Sings at the PV Juniors’s Fundraiser

Jacob Rushing, Sarah Azcarate, Chris Wade and Abhayea Kanshuan Tha.
The Palos Verdes Junior Women’s Club members welcomed guests to a heartwarming holiday luncheon and gifts boutique on Sunday, December 7. Guests enjoyed shopping, games, and lunch all to fundraise in support of women and children in the South Bay. A Charles Dickens themed event, Spirit of the Season, brought together community in the spirit of joy, compassion and community – to turn the page toward a brighter tomorrow for those that need it most. Save the date for the Palos Verdes Junior Women’s Club Spring Fundraiser event, March 21, 2026! 

Photos by Tony LaBruno

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Share it :
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Recent Content

Stay informed—get the top local stories delivered straight to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today.

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Local Advertisement

Local Advertisement

Local Advertisement

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Advertisement

Sections

Useful Links

Company

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.
Copyright © 2025 Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magizine, All rights reserved. Managed by ALCO.
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube