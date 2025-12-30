Spotlight on Charity: “A Christmas Carol” Sings at the PV Juniors’s Fundraiser

The Palos Verdes Junior Women’s Club members welcomed guests to a heartwarming holiday luncheon and gifts boutique on Sunday, December 7. Guests enjoyed shopping, games, and lunch all to fundraise in support of women and children in the South Bay. A Charles Dickens themed event,

Spirit of the Season,

brought together community in the spirit of joy, compassion and community – to turn the page toward a brighter tomorrow for those that need it most. Save the date for the Palos Verdes Junior Women’s Club Spring Fundraiser event, March 21, 2026!

Photos by Tony LaBruno