Spotlight on Culture: PVP’s Friends of the Library Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Vibrancy of color in their costumes.
photos by Tony LaBruno

The Hispanic Heritage celebration on Sunday afternoon, September 14 was the first “Celebrating Our Similarities” event under their new nam

e: Peninsula Library Friends Foundation. There were artists, authors, musicians and dancers performing for the community. “Each presenter shared how their culture influenced their art,” said Merlin David, Executive Director of the non-profit. 

One of the highlights was the song by 20 Lunada Bay Elementary School students from Dual Immersion classes. They sang a song in Spanish listing the countries being celebrated, while holding up signs with the name of the country and their flag. In this new program, the children are taught 90% in Spanish. Principal Janis Byars and the students’ parents were in attendance. support for the students and teachers. The Red Onion and Fuego Cravings generously provided food for the event.

