Spotlight on Education: Miraleste Intermediate Pool groundbreaking

Eric Alegria, Sara Deen, Dr. Devin Serrano, Linda Kurt and Ami Gandhi.
photos by Tony LaBruno

Students, administrators, and supporters welcomed contractors to Miraleste Intermediate School on Sunday, September 14 for a groundbreaking ceremony for replacing the school’s 60 year old pool.  The pool will be the first project supported by Measure SOS, a facilities bond approved by voters in 2024. It was the first Palos Verdes Unified School District Bond approved since 2005.  The pool led the bond spending because it was already approved by the State when the bond passed. Future bond projects will include seismic upgrades, new air conditioning, new electrical and other facility upgrades.  Photos by Tony LaBruno

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.
