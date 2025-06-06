Spotlight on service: Rotary Responders Roundup honoring our Hometown Heroes

On May 17, the Rotary Club of Palos Verdes Peninsula hosted an evening celebrating local heroes at the Empty Saddle Club. The event honored local first responders in memory of longtime club Rotarian Les Fishman. Fishman was the definition of

“

Service Above Self.” Those honored included Palos Verdes Estates Police Reserve Officer Fred Hatch; Lomita Sheriff’s Station Deputy Anthony Gamboa, Jr.; and LA County Fire Department Captain Chadrick McGovney. The evening included a delicious BBQ, live band, line dancing lessons, blackjack tables, and a silent auction.

Photos by Philicia Endelman