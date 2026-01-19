Sunday Mornings Standing With Brad in Manhattan Beach to protest ICE arrests

In March 2025, Manhattan Beach resident and former Daily Breeze photographer Brad Graverson began began bearing witness against the national ICE arrests of immigrants by sitting in his wheelchair at 33rd Street and Sepulveda Boulevard every Sunday, and waiving protest signs at passing motorists.

An unexpected result, he said, has been the opportunity it presented to meet his neighbors. Over the weeks increasing numbers of them joined him with their own protest signs. Two Sundays ago, January 11, following the fatal January 7 shooting by an ICE agent of 37-year-old American citizen Renee Good in Minneapolis, Minnesota, over 200 fellow protestors joined Graverson at what has become known as Brad’s Corner.

This past Sunday, January 18, over 50 protestors returned to Brad’s Corner. Among them was Delores Gilmore, who was inspired by Graverson’s witness to write the following poem.

“Sunday Mornings Standing With Brad”

by Delores Gilmore

He sat alone on Sunday mornings

His olive flannel shirt buttoned tight

Against the damp ocean chill

Tan baseball cap shaded his eyes

His right hand gripping the black lever

Wheelchair moved to his spot

on the corner

In sight of vehicles on Pacific Coast Highway

As they stopped at the red light

His whistle, activated by a button

on his chair

Shrieked

Alerting car occupants to read

His protest signs clipped to the chair

Hands Off Health Care

Fight Injustice

Democracy For All

Go Dodgers!

Most just drive by

Not to be bothered

Anxious

To get to their destination

Some honk; wave approval

The Sheriff Deputy’s discrete,

small hand wave

The bus driver thumbs up, blasting horn

The Vespa driver beeping agreement

Some spew vile words

Vulgar hand signals

But too few to mention

Or care about

Brad had found his voice

During his Sunday morning vigils

A one man wheelchair protest

Versus powerful political hacks.

The next Sunday

A woman appeared on

Brad’s corner

Whistle in hand, sign on pole:

Due Process

There were two,

Then three,

Then twelve souls

Standing on the corner with Brad

I zip up my blue hoodie

Brace myself and join

The small but growing

Group of disenfranchised

protesters

Defend Democracy sign

in arthritic hands

an orange whistle

A hot pink fedora, lettered

With “Be The Revolution”

A nod to Gil Scott Heron.

I found my voice again

Standing with Brad

On Sunday mornings.