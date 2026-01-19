Log In
Sunday Mornings Standing With Brad in Manhattan Beach to protest ICE arrests

Brad Graverson shares a light moment with fellow Manhattan Beach resident Dennis Fox.

In March 2025, Manhattan Beach resident and former Daily Breeze photographer Brad Graverson began began bearing  witness against the national ICE arrests of immigrants by sitting in his wheelchair at 33rd Street and Sepulveda Boulevard every Sunday, and waiving protest signs at passing motorists. 

An unexpected result, he said, has been the opportunity it presented to meet his neighbors. Over the weeks increasing numbers of them joined him with their own protest signs. Two Sundays ago, January 11, following the fatal January 7 shooting by an ICE agent of 37-year-old American citizen Renee Good in Minneapolis, Minnesota, over 200 fellow protestors joined Graverson at what has become known as Brad’s Corner.

This past Sunday, January 18, over 50 protestors returned to Brad’s Corner. Among them was Delores Gilmore, who was inspired by Graverson’s witness to write the following poem.

“Sunday Mornings Standing With Brad” 

by Delores Gilmore

He sat alone on Sunday mornings
His olive flannel shirt buttoned tight
Against the damp ocean chill
Tan baseball cap shaded his eyes

ICE arrest protestors arrive Sunday morning, January 18, at Brad’s Corner in Manhattan Beach. Photos by Kevin Cody

His right hand gripping the black lever 
Wheelchair moved to his spot 
on the corner
In sight of vehicles on Pacific Coast Highway
As they stopped at the red light

Mickey McRae, of Hermosa Beach.

His whistle, activated by a button
on his chair
Shrieked 
Alerting car occupants to read
His protest signs clipped to the chair

Melanie Mosher, of El Segundo.

Hands Off Health Care
Fight Injustice
Democracy For All 
Go Dodgers!

Deborah Porter and Joanne Hadley, of Manhattan Beach.

Most just drive by
Not to be bothered
Anxious
To get to their destination

Clemson Crenshaw, of Los Angeles, and Valeria Chow, of Torrance.

Some honk; wave approval
The Sheriff Deputy’s discrete,
small hand wave
The bus driver thumbs up, blasting horn
The Vespa driver beeping agreement

Siobhan Donavan and Robert London, of Manhattan Beach.

Some spew vile words
Vulgar hand signals 
But too few to mention
Or care about 

Lindsey Pinkham of El Segundo, and Barbara Casillas, of Torrance.

Brad had found his voice
During his Sunday morning vigils
A one man wheelchair protest
Versus powerful political hacks.  

Star Dodd, of Palos Verdes, and Lynn, of Redondo Beach.

The next Sunday
A woman appeared on
Brad’s corner
Whistle in hand, sign on pole:
Due Process

There were two,
Then three,
Then twelve souls
Standing on the corner with Brad

 

I zip up my blue hoodie
Brace myself and join
The small but growing 
Group of disenfranchised 
protesters 

Defend Democracy sign 
in arthritic hands
an orange whistle
A hot pink fedora, lettered
With “Be The Revolution”

Brad Graverson and Dennis Mosher, of El Segundo.

A nod to Gil Scott Heron.
I found my voice again
Standing with Brad 
On Sunday mornings.

 

