Teens Parker Murphy, Milly Horstman claim SBBC/RivMex open titles

by Will Watson

South Bay Boardriders

After competing two weeks ago at the World Club Championship in Australia, and placing 25th out of 40 teams from around the world, the South Bay Boardriders Club (SBBC) returned home to host Surf Series #4 at Torrance Beach on February 21, sponsored by Riviera Mexican Grill.

On one of the coldest days of the year, icy offshore winds in the morning gave way to warm sunshine in the afternoon. Despite the recent rain and windstorms, the sandbars did not disappoint. The peaky, peaky 1- to 3-foot surf delivered slow rolling corners on the outside followed by fat mid sections. Surfers willing to do the “Huntington Hop” were rewarded with inside sections for finishing moves.

Parker Murphy, 15, delivered the performance of the day in the Quarter Final of the Open Men’s division. After scoring a seven point ride by connecting several solid turns, he backed it up with a radical frontside layback snap, ala John John Florence, for an eight point score. His 15-point heat score total was the highest of the day, and he went on to win the Open Men’s division.

Milly Horstman had a huge win in the Women’s Longboard division, beating her competition by nearly five points, due to a seven point ride. Coral Berry also had a standout performance in winning the Groms Division and taking third in the ultra-competitive Boys and Girls division. Other division winning performances were turned in by Eva Mota (Open Women’s), Jerry Finnegan (Boys and Girls) and Kai Thomas (Juniors).

Brothers Jake & Luke Hoshino each won their divisions in the Micro Grom & Micro Grom Assist, respectively.

The contest was made possible by title sponsor Riviera Mexican Grill (@TheRivMex) and well series sponsors Subaru Pacific, Tower12, Kona Big Wave, CalPrivate Bank, B2 Insurance, Beach Cities Orthopedic, and Black Line Video.

Black Line video live streamed the contest which can be viewed on YouTube (including interviews of local surf legends Chris Wells andPat Reardon). Heat scores can be viewed on liveheats.com.

On March 7, SBBC is back in El Porto where ET will host Surf Series #5.

For more information visit SouthBayBoardriders.org. ER