Log In
Subscribe Now
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

Teens Parker Murphy, Milly Horstman claim SBBC/RivMex open titles

Parker Murphy, 15, had the high score of the day to win the men’s division. Photos by steve gaffney (SteveGaffney.com)

by Will Watson

South Bay Boardriders

After competing two weeks ago at the World Club Championship in Australia, and placing 25th out of 40 teams from around the world, the South Bay Boardriders Club (SBBC) returned home to host Surf Series #4 at Torrance Beach on February 21, sponsored by Riviera Mexican Grill.

Teagan Mezza competed for the South Bay Boardriders Club at the World Club Championships at Snapper Rock, in Australia.

On one of the coldest days of the year, icy offshore winds in the morning gave way to warm sunshine in the afternoon. Despite the recent rain and windstorms, the sandbars did not disappoint. The peaky,  peaky 1- to 3-foot surf delivered slow rolling corners on the outside followed by fat mid sections.   Surfers willing to do the “Huntington Hop” were rewarded with inside sections for finishing moves.

Kai Thomas won the Juniors division.

Parker Murphy, 15, delivered the performance of the day in the Quarter Final of the Open Men’s division.  After scoring a seven point ride by connecting several solid turns, he backed it up with a radical frontside layback snap, ala John John Florence, for an eight point score. His 15-point heat score total was the highest of the day, and he went on to win the Open Men’s division.

Mira Costa team rider Milly Horstman captures the women’s longboard title with a seven point ride.

Milly Horstman had a huge win in the Women’s Longboard division, beating her competition by nearly five points, due to a seven point ride. Coral Berry also had a standout performance in winning the Groms Division and taking third in the ultra-competitive Boys and Girls division. Other division winning performances were turned in by Eva Mota (Open Women’s), Jerry Finnegan (Boys and Girls) and Kai Thomas (Juniors).

Coral Berry surfed 10 heats in three divisions, and won the Groms division.

Brothers Jake & Luke Hoshino each won their divisions in the Micro Grom & Micro Grom Assist, respectively.

Eva Mota won the Women’s Open division.

The contest was made possible by title sponsor Riviera Mexican Grill (@TheRivMex) and well series sponsors Subaru Pacific, Tower12, Kona Big Wave, CalPrivate Bank, B2 Insurance, Beach Cities Orthopedic, and Black Line Video.

Black Line video live streamed the contest which can be viewed on YouTube (including interviews of local surf legends Chris Wells andPat Reardon).  Heat scores can be viewed on liveheats.com.

On March 7, SBBC is back in El Porto where ET will host Surf Series #5.

For more information visit SouthBayBoardriders.org. ER

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Share it :
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

*Include name, city and email in comment.

Recent Content

Get the top local stories delivered straight to your inbox FREE. Subscribe to Easy Reader newsletter today.

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Sections

Useful Links

Company

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.
Copyright © 2025 Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magizine, All rights reserved. Managed by ALCO.
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube