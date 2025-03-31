TRAVEL: 20 Years after Katrina, the Good Times are Rolling in New Orleans

In what other city will you find amazing food, music on seemingly every street, beautiful vintage mansions on tree-lined streets, gothic cemeteries and outgoing people who want to “let the good times roll.”

Twenty years after Katrina in 2025, New Orleans is back on a roll, after hosting the Super Bowl and giant Mardi Gras parades recently. And now some 500,000 people are en route to visit for the annual April JazzFest.

New Orleans is one of the most unique and photogenic cities in the world. In this 72-hour itinerary, we explore the best things to do, places to eat, and how to capture stunning New Orleans photography spots using just your iPhone.

Day 1: Second Line Parade and Frenchmen Street

Most people begin their New Orleans visit in the bustling French Quarter, home to rowdy Bourbon Street, the ode to drinking, and the site of a horrific accident on New Year’s Day when an intentional car crash killed 14 people and injured many others.

Barricades now stop traffic at the front of Bourbon Street, hopefully eliminating future issues.

We started not with Bourbon Street, but a great “second line” parade.

Because we arrived to town on Sunday, we knew that the famed “second line” parades happen on Sunday and we wanted to witness them. The Second Line is the “after-party” of a jazz funeral, where the community breaks out into spirited celebration of a life. Social clubs also put on the second lines, just for fun, and our Sunday arrival was no different.

I found out the location by going to the great WWOZ site of the local radio station, which lists local events, and I found out about the Single Men’s Social Club parade there. (The parade was very mixed and celebratory. Watch the excitement in the video.) These local celebrations feature brass bands, dancers, and community spirit—perfect for capturing authentic New Orleans energy.

After the parade, we checked into our hotel, the boutique Copper Vine in the heart of downtown, then hit the French Quarter for dinner at Napoleon, which specializes in traditional Nola fare like red beans and rice and gumbo.

After that, it was time for more great local music, as we headed about a mile away to Frenchmen Street, which has developed a reputation as the “new” Bourbon Street, with live music on the streets and in the many clubs. We heard the One-Way Out Brass Band, a dynamic collection of young guys on trombone, trumpet, sax, sousaphone (a small tuba) and drums right outside Willie’s Chicken Shack. They were amazing, and I urge you to take a listen to them on the video.

Day 2: Garden District, Streetcars and Historic Cemeteries

We chose to book a tour in the charming Garden District of New Orleans, away from the hustle of Bourbon Street. This area is known for its tree-lined streets, historic mansions, and hidden murals.

You can basically walk in any direction, down any side street and see fantastic homes with great gardens–hence the district. I recommend starting your photo walk in New Orleans along Magazine Street, near the Commander’s Palace restaurant, and wander side streets filled with architectural beauty.

In the Garden District our tour was led by Michelle Mashon of the Bon Moment company, who brought us to several off the beaten path restaurants, like Joey K’s, Vintage and a place that specialized in Argentine empanadas, Nola style.

Photography Tip: When taking photos of the old homes, early morning works best, before they get covered up by big shadows.

Afterwards, we took the historic St. Charles Streetcar, the oldest continuously operating streetcar line in the world, which is a great way to ride through Uptown and capture iconic shots of great old mansions from the window. Then we met Rob Florence from New Orleans Historic Tours, for a music and cemetery stop. First we went to Congo Square, the historic place where jazz music was said to be invented in the 1800s, and is now part of Louis Armstrong Park, named after the great trumpterer and Nola native. Then it was onto New Orleans’ legendary above-ground cemeteries.(Because of the water lines, they bury their folks differently in Nola!)

Our nightime event was a classic: The Preservation Hall Jazz Band. This is a French Quarter must, with a bustling 45-minute set of traditional jazz (sax, trumpet, two drummers and the little Tuba) in a place that feels 100 years old, where you either sit on benches or stand to watch the show. Here we got to meet the great trombone player Ronell Johnson, who you’ll meet in the video.

A word about the French Quarter, which gets knocked for being so touristy. It’s that way because it’s so cool and most streets aren’t like Bourbon. Walk down Royal and Chartres Streets for stunning French Quarter balconies, quiet courtyards, and unique architecture. Visit Jackson Square in the early morning to avoid crowds and photograph the St. Louis Cathedral in ideal light.

Day 3: New Orleans Dooky Chase and Turkey and the Wolf

Everybody seems to have a favorite Nola eatery, whether that be the Commander’s Palace, Antoine’s or Napoleon. For u,s, it was the historic Dooky Chase, home to southern Creole style food and a major meeting place for civil rights leaders during the day, and a stop for visiting presidential candidates, including George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Don’t even think of going without a reservation, as we were turned away on our first visit.

We also loved the Turkey and the Wolf sandwich shop, where you don’t need a reservation, just patience to stand on a long line. Sandwiches here are very creative and huge: Collard Green Melts and the Friend Baloney over potato chips (within the bread) are two specialities.

Top Photo Spots in New Orleans

Jackson Square: Best in the morning; shoot from across the street with a 2x, 3x or 5x telephoto lens

Best in the morning; shoot from across the street with a 2x, 3x or 5x telephoto lens St. Charles Streetcar: Use motion blur for nighttime shots by panning as the car wheels by.

Use motion blur for nighttime shots by panning as the car wheels by. French Quarter: Explore side streets early in the day before all the people come out.

Explore side streets early in the day before all the people come out. City Park Cemeteries: Late afternoon for dramatic light–or use the Snapseed app to add drama to the daytime shot. See instructions in video.

Late afternoon for dramatic light–or use the Snapseed app to add drama to the daytime shot. See instructions in video. Garden District: Early morning or early afternoon for even lighting

Recommended Apps for iPhone Photography:

Snapseed (Drama, HDR, Black & White tools)

Halide (Manual control)

Lightroom Mobile (Editing)

Conclusion: Why You Should Visit New Orleans with Your iPhone

Whether you’re a seasoned traveler or a weekend explorer, New Orleans is a photo lover’s dream. From its rich culture to vibrant music and unforgettable food, the city invites you to capture its magic—no DSLR required.

All of the images and video featured in this guide were captured on an iPhone, proving that incredible travel content is right in your pocket.

For more mobile photography tips, destination guides, and gear recommendations, subscribe to the PhotowalksTV newsletter at jeffersongraham.com.

Let the good times roll—see you on the next photo walk!