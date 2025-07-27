TRAVEL: 3 Days in Detroit–what to do, eat and Photograph

Detroit, the second largest metro area in the midwest, is still Motor City, where more cars are still produced annually than anywhere else in the United States.

It’s also got some amazing art deco buildings that are worth checking out–forget everything you’ve heard about bankruptcies, crime and such. Detroit is back. You’ll be impressed with a wonderful waterfront area with beautiful views of the Canadian skyline right across the way, fantastic museums, including one where you can take a ride in a vintage Model T Ford and some of the best pizza and Coney Dogs you’ll have anywhere.

I invite you to watch the latest edition of Photowalks, from Detroit, and follow this guide for your next visit to Detroit.

DAY 1:

Guardian Building. Start here, in the heart of downtown, with one of the jewels of the midwest, a 40 story Art Deco and Mayan Revival skyscraper, built in 1928 on the National Register of Historic Buildings. The array of mosaics and murals are stunning. The bottom floor is open to visitors, and is a must photo stop. 500 Griswold Street

Spirit of Detroit: Just a block from the Guardian Building is this iconic statue from 1958. Often seen wearing local sports jerseys, it’s a must-capture landmark that symbolizes the city’s resilience. 2 Woodward Avenue (the street happens to be the first paved road in the United States.)

Detroit Riverfront: Stroll along the scenic 3.5-mile path that hugs the riverfront. You’ll pass the towering Renaissance Center (longtime home to General Motors) and enjoy panoramic views across the water to Windsor, Ontario.

American Coney Island: No trip to Detroit is complete without a visit to the Coney dog rivals that are right next to each other, American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island were both started by two feuding brothers. A Coney is a hot dog, topped with chili, onions and cheese. Be sure to say hi to Grace, the owner. She’s quite a character. 114 W Lafayette Blvd

Fisher Building: This is often celebrated as “Detroit’s largest art object”—an opulent Art Deco skyscraper and architectural marvel in the city’s historic New Center district, just down the street from the Motown Museum,. It was built in 1928, a 30-story tower constructed of limestone, granite, marble and terrazzo and like the Guardian Building, also a national historic landmark. Also home to the Fisher Theater, the showplace for many touring productions. 3011 W Grand Blvd

Motown Museum: Located in the modest house where Berry Gordy launched the Motown sound in 1959, this museum lets you stand in the same room where legends like Stevie Wonder and Diana Ross recorded their hits. 2468 W. Grand

Day 2

The Henry Ford: A short drive to nearby Dearborn brings you to the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation and companion museum Greenfield Village, where you can take a ride in a Model T and see history come alive through exhibits like a recreation of Thomas Edison’s lab and the Wright Brothers’ workshop. You will spend a good day here.

Buddy’s: For dinner, wrap up your food crawl at the original Buddy’s Pizza, where Detroit-style pie was born in the 1940s. Expect thick, crispy crusts made in auto-factory steel pans, topped with brick Wisconsin cheese and red sauce ladled on last. How does it compare to deep-dish pizza Chicago style. A little less heavy, and so good! 17125 Conant Street (original location.)

Day 3:

Belle Isle: The best place to get a shot of the Detroit skyline is right across the water in Windsor, Ontario. Did you remember to bring your passport? Probably not. So in that case, head over to Belle Isle, a 982‑acre island park situated in the Detroit River just east of downtown Detroit. Designed in the 1880s by Frederick Law Olmsted (the landscape architect behind New York’s Central Park), it remains one of the nation’s grandest urban parks—part history, part nature preserve, and also, the nation’s first aquarium. From here, you’ll get stunning, direct skyline views—especially beautiful at sunset or for time-lapse photography.

Detroit Institute of Art: One of the great museums, the Institute houses everything from Van Gogh to African American masters in a stunning Beaux-Arts building. 5200 Woodward Avenue

Heidelberg project: A bold outdoor art installation by Tyree Guyton, the Heidelberg Project turns a once-abandoned Detroit neighborhood into a canvas of painted houses, found objects, and philosophical musings about time and community. 3600 Heidelberg St

Detroit’s mix of soulful history, revitalized downtown, and artistic spirit makes it a photographer’s dream. Whether you’re here for the murals, the motors, or the music—Motor City delivers.