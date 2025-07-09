TRAVEL: Cleveland Flew Me Away with Superman & Lake Views

Did you know that the Superman character was invented in Cleveland back in 1938? You probably did hear that Rock and Roll was popularized there–hence, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and perhaps heard some knocks too–that the city was once derided as the “Mistake on the Lake.” No longer. Cleveland has seen hard times–it’s lost two-thirds of its population since 1970, due to the familiar Rust Belt issues with disappearing jobs, but it’s also bounced back, with a thriving lakefront, the museum, of course, and lovingly kept-up art deco downtown masterpieces from 100 or so years ago. Plus, the locals are so nice. Have two days to spend in “The Land?” Let me take you on a one-day walking and driving tour of downtown Cleveland and its historic neighborhoods to uncover the best photo ops, fascinating stories, and culinary gems and see if I can’t convince you to give Cleveland a visit. Watch the video first, please, and then check out this itinerary. Stop 1: The Daily Planet (Leader Building)
- Address: 526 Superior Ave E, Cleveland, OH
- Start your walk at the historic Leader Building, the original inspiration for Superman creators Siegel and Shuster as Clark Kent’s and Lois Lane Daily Planet workplace. It’s one of many gorgeous Art Deco structures downtown and just steps from other landmarks. The Leader building is now private residences, but you can gawk at the beauty of the building from the outside.
- Directly across the street from the Leader Building is the main branch of the amazing Library.
- This 1925 Beaux-Arts masterpiece has marble interiors, sweeping staircases, and stunning murals. As grand as any museum you’ll see–and don’t forget to go up to the second floor for the Superman-themed exhibit on local heroes Siegel and Shuster.
- Address: 50 Public Square, Cleveland, OH
- Once the tallest building in town, Terminal Tower offers panoramic views of Cleveland. It’s featured in the Superman film and accessible to the public via (very affordable) self-guided tours. Ideal for skyline photography.
- Address: 1100 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH
- Walk a few blocks down Superior Ave. to 9th Street and head to the iconic glass pyramid. Inside, you’ll find seven floors of music history, from Elvis to Janis Joplin, Beatles to Michal Jackson, Gene Vincent to Pink Floyd plus plenty of photo-worthy memorabilia and murals.
- Start at Jerry Siegel’s house: 10622 Kimberly Ave
- Visit the childhood homes of Siegel and Shuster. These Glenville sites are adorned with comic panels and are perfect for storytelling and visual context. The route between homes is walkable and photo-ready.
- Larchmere: Tree-lined streets, mom-and-pop shops, and a cozy diner (Big Al’s) where we shot portraits. (Arrive hungry, the diner recommends.)
- Gordon Square: Known for its local theater and ice cream at the great local shop, Lake Erie Scoops.
- Ohio City & Tremont: Full of culture, character, and walkability.
- Best skyline view of Cleveland
- For sunset shots, scout during the day and return at golden hour. I used the Blackmagic app and a tripod to capture a stunning timelapse of the lights reflecting on the water. You can’t beat this stop.
Closing Thoughts Cleveland has come a long way from its old “Mistake on the Lake” reputation. It’s a resilient city bursting with culture, history, and epic photo ops. Whether you’re here for Superman, rock and roll, or the underrated neighborhoods, you’ll leave with a full camera roll and a deeper appreciation for this Midwest gem.