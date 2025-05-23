TRAVEL: Memorial Day Photowalks Marathon

Tune-in alert! The programmers at Scripps News have scheduled our first-ever Photowalks marathon, with 14 episodes running back to back on Monday, 5/26, beginning at 7 a.m. PT.

We begin with the first episode from the second season on Scripps, a two-parter in San Francisco, where I take you to all my favorite spots in arguably the most photogenic city in the United States, including the great police station parking lot roof on Vallejo Street.

Scripps News is available wherever you get your streaming, via the Scripps app on Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV, as well as smart TVs from LG, Vizio, Sony and Samsung and dedicated channels on Pluto, Plex, Sling, Tubi and TCL.

And ICYMI, Photowalks is a show that brings viewers to the most photographable places on the planet, takes them on a virtual photowalk and offers tips on how to get great vacation photos with their phone.

We are thrilled to have the support of Scripps for this TV marathon. Thanks as always to Matt Simon and everyone at Scripps for their support!

Beyond San Francisco, we also have:

Monument Valley and Moab: Two of the old west’s most scenic locations, beloved by the directors of the great old westerns.

Savannah: We tour the historic Southern city with an iPhone and come up with some amazing locations–plus a little jam session too.

New York: Visiting the Big Apple in January during cold weather season, and finding many great spots to photograph, and get warm.

Las Vegas: Where to go for the best shots of the Strip.

Hawaii’s Big Island. We tour the largest of the Hawaiian islands, from Hilo to Kona.

California Gold Country. Where it all started for the Golden State, in one of the most under-rated and beautiful sections of California.

Galveston. The little, historic, island paradise of Texas.

Oahu. All the great spots on the island beyond the hustle-bustle of Diamond Head.

Paris. Ooh la la.

Palm Springs. Hollywood’s favorite desert playground is also one of the most scenic in the state.

New Orleans. We explore the Big Easy, through the parades and street music, to the great food and art, as seen through the eyes of locals.

Las Vegas Desert. Beyond the Strip, we go off the beaten path by visiting two great local gems, the Valley of Fire State Park and the Nelson Ghost Town.

And beyond the Marathon, we debut the first of our Route 66 series Sunday at our regular time, 10 a.m. ET, with a repeat at 10 p.m. ET. Be sure to tune-in!