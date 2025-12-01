Log In
TRAVEL: Ride the Pacific Coast Highway from San Francisco to L.A.

Big Sur's Bixby Bridge by Jefferson Graham for the Photowalks series

There are great road trips, and then there’s arguably one of the all-time finest, the Pacific Coast Highway, from San Francisco to San Diego, mile after mile of dramatic ocean views, rock formations and tidepools, classic bridges, hikes and all those great small towns along the way to stop for awhile. 

On the latest episode of PhotowalksTV, I kick off a new four-part series on the PCH, starting in San Francisco and heading down the Golden Gate Bridge to Pacifica, Half Moon Bay, Santa Cruz, Monterey and Carmel-by-the-Sea. 

Part two brings us to Big Sur (both south and north, despite the detour that has closed the road for three years due to mudslides) Cambria, Cayucos, Morro Bay and Pismo Beach, and in part 3 we go to Santa Barbara, Ventura, Malibu and Santa Monica. 

In the fourth installment, we continue all the way to the end, in Imperial Beach. 

Photowalks airs Sundays on Scripps News at 10 a.m. ET with replays on YouTube. 

 

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.
