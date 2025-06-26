Unanimous Redondo Beach City Council approves ’25-’26 budget

Councilmember Kaluderovic voices reservations

by Garth Meyer

Redondo Beach City Councilmember Paige Kaluderovic suggested June 17 not to fund the fire department’s harbor master in next year’s budget.

Opposition came like a January wave aimed at the breakwall.

The final city council budget session for 2025-26 started that evening with a performance from “Hadestown: Teen Edition” by the RUHS Players, and though the subject matter of the budget talks was lighter, a $3.5 million expenditure from a pension savings account to balance it drew some concern.

City Manager Mike Witzansky laid out what led the council to its final discussion for ‘25-’26 – $42,906 in unallocated funds in his staff’s proposed budget, 52 decision packages for how the council would like to spend this and more, $94 million in capital improvement projects – $40 million of that in grants and $30 million in new funding.

Mayor Jim Light called for, at the outset, $50,000 for marketing to FIFA (World Cup) and LA28 Olympics to attract ancillary events to Redondo Beach. Also that night, the city council passed a new policy charging residents for medical calls (see “About Town”), projected to bring in $250,000 next year.

Councilmember Kaluderovic handed out a prepared budget motion, expressing concern for the reserves spending.

“Our expenses are higher than we expected,” she asked, rhetorically.

“We’re about a million and a half behind our projection from last year,” Witzansky said.

“… We’re very likely to be in the same situation next year,” said Kaluderovic.

She noted things to be saving for included litigation expenses and that the city no longer receives certain grants from Beach Cities Health District.

She told the rest of the council that her motion includes a rejection of $306,478 for added city tree-trimming.

“Our residents have to feel something that represents the situation we’re in (which) starts a conversation,” she said.

Kaluderovic also called to reject, for this year, new radios in coming new fire department vehicles ($95,000), and to hold off on hiring for new city positions “until we have a clearer picture of our financial outlook.”

This included paramedic school for Redondo Beach firefighters, a senior analyst for community services, full-time social media director for police and other city departments, and finally, no harbor master.

How could she possibly, came the response.

Kaluderovic also proposed a 25-cent raise in hourly parking meter fees to $2.25. For annual parking permits, she said to increase them by $50, then another $50 the following year, pointing out the price would still be well under that of Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach.

“I strongly oppose the removal of the harbor master,” Mayor Light said.

“The waterfront is our chief economic engine currently,” said Witzansky on a related note.

Light said his view in a different way; he was “dead-set against” removal of the harbor master.

“Any position that was adding ongoing costs,” Kaluderovic explained.

“If we can’t even trim our trees, how can we ask residents to pay for EMS fees (etc.)?” said Councilman Scott Behrendt.

“I can’t see under any circumstances I could support (removing the harbor master).”

“… Social media is everything now,” he said.

The harbor master – funded by the city council last year in a one-year commitment – is a restored fire department position which oversees (boat) vehicle traffic, can enforce laws and call in police, Coast Guard or California Fish & Game for other matters at the waterfront.

Kaluderovic also listed in her motion short-term rentals, for discussion, which are currently banned in the city though not enforced.

“Short-term rentals – that’s us throwing in the towel. Quality of life. We might as well shut off the lights and go home,” Behrendt said.

“Every dollar counts. Every $100,000 counts,” he said.

“Maybe we should ask the school district for another $100,000” to cover school resource (police) officers, to pay for one of the two, Behrendt suggested. As is, the district covers half of the cost of one officer.

“Tree-trimming is something people care about,” said Councilman Brad Waller.

As for a social media director, he said, “We’re trying to bring people to Redondo Beach… It’s a great way to get out there.”

For a proposed economic development position, “Let’s wait until we have that need,” he said.

Councilman Chadwick Castle, also new on the council like Waller since the March election, cited King Harbor Yacht Club and Port Royal Yacht Club; “They love the harbor master,” he said.

For the social media position, “I’ve been contacted a few times by people who didn’t know about things that were happening. This could potentially pay for itself with higher attendance at events.”

Castle asked about eliminating one week of the free parking at Christmastime in Riviera Village.

Councilman Zein Obagi, Jr., then showed the latest Obagi-Behrendt spreadsheet, a document they had displayed and updated across each budget session in June.

He referred to the federal government.

“No matter what you think of the president, he has got to bring the economy in for a soft landing by the mid-term elections,” Obagi said, implying that an improved economy could mean more tourism (i.e. to Redondo Beach).

“I wholeheartedly agreed with everything Councilman Behrendt said,” he added.

Obagi was pro-harbor master, and added a second day of subsidized senior lunches to the spreadsheet, at a cost of $11,000.

Former mayoral candidate Joan Irvine said in public comment that if the proposed $400 million CenterCal project had been built at the Pier, the city would have $2-3 million in annual tax proceeds from it today, and now businesses don’t want to come to Redondo Beach.

“This is not a surprise,” she said.

Mayor Light countered that she had some facts wrong.

The clock near 10 p.m., Obagi worked he and Behrendt’s spreadsheet toward a motion: $280,000 for an in-house special election – the coming General Plan Update vote – saving $27,000. A pickleball tournament at Alta Vista – waiting for a sound study on the potential four courts to go in.

Kaluderovic said she had “a little heartburn” over funding extra trimming for palm trees on Artesia Boulevard but not funding the police department’s domestic violence program for more than just this year – a cost previously covered by a Beach Cities Health District grant.

City Manager Witzansky said he was confident other grant funding would pay for this again in the (very) near future.

Also included in the Obagi-Behrendt spreadsheet was $60,000, adding to a previous $74,000, to update the “Redondo Beach/King Harbor” sign with the new city logo and lettering; and the mayor’s request for $50,000 to market for the Olympics and World Cup.

Light asked the city manager if he had any reservations about Obagi’s bourgening motion.

“What I like about it is it actually improves the structural budget on a conservative basis by about a half a million per year,” Witzansky said.

Then the council took a five-minute break for city staff to verify Obagi’s final math.

At the return, Witzansky said, “We’re good with the motion.”

Councilman Behrendt seconded it and Kaluderovic wanted to make a comment.

“In my motion to hold any of these positions that increased the general fund, they were not targeted. I think they all have merit,” she said. “It was just anything that increased the general fund.”

The mayor called for the vote.

A quick “aye” came from Waller, then Castle. Kaluderovic?

“I am a hesitant ‘aye’ and I’m optimistic that these investments will be helpful for revenue generation,” she said, referring to tree-trimming on Artesia Boulevard and new street-pole banners on Artesia and in Riviera Village.

The budget motion passed 5-0.

For a last item, the council approved a new city fee schedule; annual parking permits to go from $175-$195 and Seaside Lagoon admission up $1. ER