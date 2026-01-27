Wave stats measure fun at Dive N’ Surf/South Bay Board Club Surf Contest

SBBC contributor

The stats show how much fun the Dive N’ Surf South Bay Boardriders Club contest was at Torrance Beach on Saturday, January 24.

Forty-seven surfers caught 10 waves in their heats, the maximum number allowed. And a record 11 interferences were called.

“It was kind of small, but really fun if you caught the sets,” said Liam McCartney, of Hermosa, who advanced to the groms (12U) finals.

Early morning rain gave way to light offshore winds and 1- to 2-ft. plus waves delivered by high winds in the outer waters. Torrance had been walled for the previous two weeks, but the winds created welcome peaks and corners.

The day’s top score belonged to Hawaiian pro Julian Williams, who won the Open Longboard division. His combined heat score of 16.74 benefited from a 9.07 score on one of the biggest set waves of the day. Williams took off at the peak, cross-stepped to the nose, generating a ton of speed, and bottom turned up into a giant backside floater.

Parker Murphy earned the next highest wave score, in his opening heat, a 6.93 with a forehand carve into a steep foam climb. He advanced to the Juniors Division finals, where he finished third.

Charlie Keese, Duncan Burge, and Timmy Keese also had stand-out performances. Each won all of their heats and claimed 1st place in the Juniors, Boys and Girls, and Groms divisions, respectively.

“The contest was aptly named ‘Saved by the Swell.’ We had smiles on everyone’s faces from sun-up to sundown,” Dive N’ Surf manager Chris Kelly said. Dive N’ Surf organized beach games for the groms, and awarded swag bags that justified the entry fees, with leashes, sunglasses and skate decks to the top six finishers in the 11 divisions.

Full results can be viewed at liveheats.com.

Other sponsors included: Sister Betsy’s Surf Wax, Burnout Apparel, Sun Bum Sunscreen, Grippy Guy Surf Wax, Sand Cloud, Freestyle Watches, and Lasso Leashes. Tower 12 provided burritos for lunch.

Registration is now open for the third of the winter season’s six SBBC/Subaru Pacific contests. The Saturday, January 31 contest will be in El Porto, and sponsored by the El Porto Surf Shop. Register at SouthBayBoardRiders.org.

More stoking news

Dive N Surf’s 60th annual yard sale begins Friday, February 6, and continues through Sunday March 1. Details at DiveNSurf.com.

SBBC held a fundraiser at the Comedy & Magic Club on January 8 to help send SBBC surfers to the World Club Championships at Snapper Rocks, Australia in February. Teams include Open Men’s, Open Women’s, Masters, and Juniors.

The SBBC Queen of the South Bay held a free women’s yoga class January 22 at the Hermosa Beach Pier that included a contest clinic led by former Mira Costa surf team standout Charlotte Sabina, followed by a social at Tower 12. ER